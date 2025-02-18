 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tequila vs. vodka: Exploring the key differences between two popular spirits

What really is the difference between these two liquors?

By
Tequila in shot glass next to a slice of lime
Ignácio Carósio Font / iStock

I’ve been writing about spirits for almost two decades. I’ve learned the ins and outs of every popular hard alcohol. But if you’re new to the spirits world, you might not know the differences between tequila and vodka. Tequila vs. vodka –this is especially true when both are unaged. Appearance alone, the two spirits look remarkably similar. When made with high-quality ingredients, distilled multiple times, and filtered a handful of times, both tequila and vodka are crystal clear. There aren’t any noticeable differences. Although, the same could be said for a bottle of gin or a glass of tap water.

Once you take a whiff is when the differences begin to reveal themselves. Unaged (or blanco) tequila carries aromas like vegetal sweetness, cooked agave, vanilla, and cracked black pepper. Vodka has different aromas based on its main ingredient (wheat, rye, corn, potatoes, or something else), but you can bet you find scents of neutral ethanol, minerality, vanilla, cracked black pepper, and even citrus peels.

Recommended Videos

Tasting them only adds to the differences between tequila vs. vodka. Blanco tequila has flavors like vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, fresh cut grass, cooked agave, and citrus peels. Vodka is crafted to have a neutral flavor, but you’ll find flavors like ripe fruit, corn, cracked black pepper, vanilla, minerals, and spices based on the included ingredients.

Related

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about the different aromas and flavors you’ll find when comparing vodka and blanco tequila, it’s time to find out what really sets these two spirits apart.

What is tequila?

Tequila shot glasses with lime slice
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

At its simplest, tequila is a distilled spirit made from the Blue Weber agave plant. “The agave plant is endemic to Mesoamerica and has grown in Mexican soil for more than 10,000 years,” said the Diageo Bar Academy.

It’s a geographic-specific spirit with its heart in Tequila in the state of Jalisco. It can only be made in a handful of other states surrounding Jalisco. The agave heart (or pina) is baked, crushed, and then fermented before being distilled. It’s then bottled immediately (or gently aged) as a blanco tequila or matured to create a reposado, añejo, extra añejo, joven, or cristalino tequila.

What is vodka?

Pouring vodka into glasses
invizbk / iStock

At its essence, vodka is a neutral spirit made from water and ethanol. Created to be as odorless and flavorless as possible, it’s distilled multiple times, filtered through charcoal and other materials multiple times, and diluted with water.

Unlike tequila, which is only made with Blue Weber agave specifically (not any other agave, like mezcal), vodka can be made with a number of different ingredients as its base. This includes corn, wheat, rye, corn, potatoes, and even Dwight Schrute’s (character from The Office) favorite root vegetable, the beet.

How are they the same?

Tequila in a glass
Cesar Fernandez Dominguez / iStock

When unaged, the two spirits can look remarkably similar in appearance. If distilled multiple times and filtered multiple times, they both will appear to be crystal clear. But this is honestly the only way these two spirits are similar.

If you put a glass of vodka and glass of blanco tequila next to each other and told someone to drink them both without telling them what they were drinking, the only thing that they’d have in common in flavor is that they both taste like alcohol.

How are they different?

Vodka pouring in a glass
Igor Dudchak / iStock

The differences between vodka and tequila far outweigh the similarities. The differences begin with their main ingredients. Tequila is made only with Blue Weber agave, but vodka can be made with any number of main ingredients, including potatoes, corn, wheat, rye, and other fruits and grains.

Tequila can only be produced in Mexico in the state of Jalisco and a handful of surrounding states. While vodka’s heart is in Poland and Russia, it can be made literally anywhere in the world. And it is. It’s often the first spirit anyone makes when they first open a distillery.

Aging is another major difference. While blanco tequila is similar in appearance to vodka, tequila is often matured. Thanks to the amount of time it spends in the barrel, it can range from an amber yellow to a dark caramel in appearance. Maturation doesn’t simply change the color, though. It adds nuanced flavors like caramel, vanilla, oak, and spices to the tequila. Vodka, on the other hand, isn’t matured; it’s the same neutral spirit from the time it’s done distilling to the time it’s bottled.

Flavor is the last major difference. Tequila (even blanco tequila) is made to be flavorful. It’s meant to be sipped neat, on the rocks, or mixed into cocktails like margaritas, Palomas, and more. Vodka is a different story. This spirit is crafted to be as flavorless as possible. Although, you can still taste the main ingredient. Wheat vodkas have soft flavors, rye vodkas have a hint of spice, potato vodkas are creamy, and corn vodkas have a gentle sweetness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
These are 5 of the world’s most expensive tequilas
Discover the tequilas of choice for the discerning connoisseur
Clase Azul

If your only experience with tequila is mixing it into a margarita or imbibing it in shot form with salt and a lime wedge, you're really missing out. I get it. I've enjoyed my fair share of turbo-charged margaritas in my years of drinking, and I've partaken in a shot from time to time. But there's so much more to this popular Mexican spirit than this.

Sure, there are bottom-shelf and bargain-priced plastic handles of tequila available at every liquor retailer from Bangor to Bakersfield. And yes, countless premium blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas are available that are worth your while. But there are also a handful of ridiculously expensive bottles available as well. Let's dive into the most expensive tequilas you can (or can't) get your hands on.
The most expensive tequilas

Read more
Sexy Fish is launching a premium own-label Vodka
Sexy Fish is releasing a vodka that pairs perfectly with its Japanese-inspired menu
Sexy Fish

Cocktail fans know the name Sexy Fish. This internationally acclaimed cocktail destination is well-known for its inventive drinks and Japanese-inspired dining. Now, Sexy Fish will also be known for a limited-edition, premium vodka.
Sexy Fish Vodka

Recently, the iconic brand announced the launch of its own-label vodka, aptly called Sexy Fish Vodka. Crafted in collaboration with Hawkridge Distillers in North Wessex Downs, United Kingdom, this vodka is double-distilled, triple-filtered, and finished with honey. The result is a delicately smooth, flavorful 84-proof vodka perfect for cocktails or pairing with Sexy Fish's menu, including its signature sushi and sashimi dishes. Sexy Fish is also using it to make its Sexy Fish Martini.

Read more
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Irish spirits brand Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US
Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US just in time for March
The Muff Liquor Company

Founded in 2018, The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning, premium Irish spirits brand located in the village of Muff in the County of Donegal in Ireland. Muff makes a potato-based Irish vodka, gin, and a blended peated Irish whiskey. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day next month, all three expressions are now available in the U.S.
The Muff Liquor Company

The vodka and gin are potato-based and distilled six times. The five-part blend peated Irish whiskey is triple distilled. The Muff Irish Vodka is an 80-proof spirit known for its clean, crisp flavor profile, which makes it the perfect choice for mixing and sipping.

Read more