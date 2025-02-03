 Skip to main content
Detroit City Distillery is releasing its popular Pączki Day Vodka

Detroit City Distillery is relaunching Pączki Day Vodka as well as another limited expression

By
Detroit City Distillery
Detroit City Distillery

There’s a decent chance you don’t know what a Pączki is. Well, the easiest way to describe them is that they’re filled donuts popular in Poland and areas in the US with large Polish populations. They’re most often enjoyed on Fat Tuesday before the beginning of Lent.

While these strawberry, raspberry, and other fruit-filled donuts are great on their own, they’re even better when paired with a vodka specifically made for them. Lucky for you, Detroit City Distillery announced that it was once again releasing its popular Pączki Day Vodka. But that’s not all; it’s also launching a new Pączki-centric spirit.

Detroit City Distillery Pączki Day Vodka

Detroit City Distillery
Detroit City Distillery

This annual release is made by distilling fresh raspberry pączki in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot. This creates a clear, buttery, velvety vodka with a subtle yet memorable raspberry flavor.

This year, in addition to the vodka, Detroit City Distillery is also launching a limited-edition Pączki Cream Liqueur. This liqueur is made with the original Pączki Day Vodka blended with real dairy cream. The result is a creamy, smooth, indulgent 47.5-proof spirit that pairs perfectly with the sweet, jelly-filled donuts.

“PDV is such a fun and versatile spirit that every year, we like to see what new twists we can come up with,” J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery, said in a press release.

“A lot of people have asked us for a sweeter version of PDV, so this year, we decided to make a liqueur. We sourced real cream that blends perfectly with PDV, then added a few natural flavors to bring it all together. We love how it turned out and hope it gives everyone another great spirit to toast with before, during, and after Pączki Day – if they can get their hands on a bottle before it sells out!”

Where can I buy it?

Vodka pouring in a glass
Igor Dudchak / iStock

Both the Pączki Day Vodka and Pączki Cream Liqueur will be able to be purchased online on February 7th and picked up at the Detroit City Distillery. The vodka retails for $35, and the liqueur for $25.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
