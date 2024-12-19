 Skip to main content
Podium Coffee Club launches first-of-its kind coffee subscription service

Coffee from the nation's top coffee roasters

Podium Coffee Club
Podium Coffee Club has made a grand debut — delivering exceptional coffees only from roasters who have stood on the podium at the nation’s top coffee competitions. This first-of-its-kind coffee subscription service is designed for coffee lovers who want the highest quality, freshness, and flavor delivered to their doorstep. Sam LaRobardiere, co-founder of Podium Coffee Club and certified Q Grader, noted that the company is “excited to launch what [they] think is the best coffee subscription on the market.”

After competing with major coffee roasting competitors, Sam recognized the gap in the market for subscribers who want the best coffee in the nation. From this idea, he founded Podum Coffee Club with co-founder Paul Pigott. The brand is focused on three things that set it apart from other coffee subscription services on the market. Firstly, the brands included in the subscription are only from the top 1% of the nation’s talent. Secondly, coffees are shipped within 24 hours of roasting to ensure the optimal freshness for every brew. Lastly, Podium Coffee Club does not require a long-term commitment by subscribers, giving them the flexibility to adapt the subscription to their needs. Paul said the ability for customers to cancel at any time puts the “pressure on [them] to send subscribers amazing coffee consistently.”

Podium Coffee Club offers three different options for java junkies:

  1. Podium Platinum: Podium Platinum features the pinnacle of specialty coffee production and roasting and will often feature innovative processes like anaerobic macerations and co-fermentations using prized coffee varietals. Podium Platinum showcases the top 1% of coffees found anywhere and from the top 1% of US roasting talent, month after month.
  2. Podium Gold: Podium Gold features exceptional crowd-pleasing coffees crafted by award-winning roasters. Podium’s signature subscription product, Podium Gold, is for true coffee lovers seeking an elevated daily brew that’s more delicious than any coffee on a supermarket shelf!
  3. Podium Flash: A free alert service for exceptional and highly limited coffees that are gone when they’re gone. Subscribers receive SMS alerts and are under no obligation to purchase anything. 

