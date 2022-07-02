How to Make Delicious BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Fireworks. Apple pie. Lee Greenwood. Ribs. Just sort of gets you in the summertime spirit, doesn't it? The 4th of July is the biggest cookout day of the year in the U.S., according to Statista, which should come as no surprise to those of us who love a good rib BBQ.

Topping the list of popular menu items for the day is, of course, spare ribs. Meaty, messy, sweet and savory, someone-get-me-a-wetnap, ribs. There's just nothing like that sizzling smell coming off the grill on a hot summer day, while friends and family splash in the pool. While your cookout feast may feature lots of classics, such as burgers and corn on the cob, it's just not a July Fourth cookout without these delicious slabs of meaty goodness.

So fire up the grill, tie on that cheesy American flag apron your kid gave you, and grab the tongs. Let's make some BBQ ribs.

Difficulty Easy Duration 1 hour 20 minutes What You Need 2 pounds baby back ribs

1/4 cup brown sugar

3 teaspoons onion powder

3 teaspoons garlic powder

3 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1 cup barbecue sauce Show 6 more items

While ribs in the oven are delicious, you may want to embrace the whole patriotic package this year and go full-on outdoor grilling for your menu. There is certainly something to be said for those bits of char, the flame-licked crispy bits of caramelized sugar from the sauce, sizzling and singing from under that lid. It's the taste of everyone's favorite summer holiday in one simple dish.

The truly wonderful part about these ribs is that they're a breeze to make. After a quick massage of dry rub ingredients, pop these babies in the fridge for the night, onto the grill the next day, and you've got yourself a magnificently meaty feast for a crowd. There's no trick, no fancy ingredients, just good ol' fashioned fall-off-the-bone ribs that will bring a messy smile to everyone's face.

Barbecue Baby Back Ribs Recipe

This ribs recipe is so delicious, we suggest making a large batch. They're going to disappear quickly. But even if, for some insane reason, you do find yourself with leftovers, these ribs are delicious reheated in the oven!

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine the sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, Old Bay, black pepper, paprika, salt, and cumin. Set aside.

Step 2: On a large rimmed baking sheet, rub the ribs all over with the spice mixture, and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3: When ready to cook, remove from the refrigerator and bring the ribs to room temperature. Bring the grill to medium heat.

Step 4: When the grill is ready, place the ribs on the grill and close the lid. Cook for about 1 hour.

Step 5: Brush the barbecue sauce onto the ribs, coating evenly.

Step 6: Turn the heat to low and cook the ribs for another 15 minutes, or until they are tender.

Step 7: Let the ribs rest for 5 to10 minutes before serving.

No matter how you'll be celebrating the Fourth of July this year, make sure and do it in the company of those you love, surrounded by laughter, enjoying lots of delicious food the way it's meant to be enjoyed — outside, with cocktails ... and lots of napkins for the ribs. You're going to need them when BBQing ribs.

Editors' Recommendations