How to Cancel Your HelloFresh Subscription

HelloFresh is a fresh meal kit delivery service that offers a convenient and fun way to tackle the job of weekly menu planning and meal preparation. By delivering only exactly what you need in precise quantities, HelloFresh boxes can cut down on your food waste and potentially save you money. The recipes can also introduce you to dishes you have never tasted and help you hone your cooking skills. That said, HelloFresh is a subscription service, which means you aren’t buying single boxes at a time, but rather opting into an ongoing delivery plan.

However, between traveling, changing dietary needs or finances, or simply wanting to try something different when it comes to meal planning and cooking, there are plenty of reasons you might want to cancel or change your HelloFresh subscription. But, can you skip a delivery or cancel or change your HelloFresh subscription? If so, how do you cancel HelloFresh subscriptions? Keep reading to find out.

HelloFresh Subscription Plans

HelloFresh is a subscription service that auto-renews each week unless you pause, change, or cancel your plan on your customer account page. There is no membership fee to start receiving boxes and when you sign up, you can select from one of several meal plans, each of which can be purchased in a two- or four-person serving size and in quantities of two, three, four, five, or six different meals per week. The meal plans offered by HelloFresh include the following:

Classic Meat & Veggie: A standard omnivore diet with recipes featuring meat, poultry, fish, and fresh vegetables from a variety of cuisines.

A standard omnivore diet with recipes featuring meat, poultry, fish, and fresh vegetables from a variety of cuisines. Veggie: Recipes feature vegetables and are meat-free.

Recipes feature vegetables and are meat-free. Family Friendly: Recipes that are specifically tailored to appeal to young palates.

Recipes that are specifically tailored to appeal to young palates. Pescatarian: While these recipes do not contain meat or poultry, they do use fish and seafood.

While these recipes do not contain meat or poultry, they do use fish and seafood. Calorie Smart: This plan includes dietitian-approved recipes that are all under 650 calories per serving.

This plan includes dietitian-approved recipes that are all under 650 calories per serving. Quick and Easy: For those short on time, these recipes can typically be made in under 20 minutes.

How to Change Your HelloFresh Subscription

Customers are never locked into their HelloFresh meal plan. At any point, you can log into your customer account page and change the number of meals you receive each week, or the number of servings per recipe, and/or the type of recipes you receive. For example, you may start with two servings of four different recipes in the Pescatarian plan each week but then decide you want to try two servings of just three Calorie Smart recipes the next week.

How to Skip a HelloFresh Order

From your HelloFresh customer account page, you can skip your upcoming delivery before it is prepared and shipped. Here are the steps to skip an order:

From your account page, click on My ‘ Menu ‘. Choose the delivery day for the week you want to skip. At the top of the menu, click on ‘Edit Delivery’. From the options that pop up, select ‘Skip this week’.

How to Cancel HelloFresh Subscriptions

You can cancel HelloFresh subscriptions by logging into your customer account page and then clicking on your name in the upper right-hand corner. From there, click ‘Account Settings’. At the very bottom of the Plan Settings page, go to the Status section and click ‘Cancel Plan’. Finally, just follow the prompt(s) for your cancellation, and you will receive a message confirming that your account has been canceled.

It’s important to note that you must pause/cancel by 11:59 p.m. PT five days before your next scheduled delivery or you will be charged for that upcoming order. HelloFresh cannot process cancellations requested after the cut-off date because the order will have already been processed.

