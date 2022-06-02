Fresh corn is going to be making its way onto the scene soon and if you haven’t already had grilled corn on the cob, this is the year to try it.

One of the benefits of grilled corn on the cob is that you will be cooking it outside.

Boiling water, inside of your kitchen on a hot summer day just makes the place feel excessively warm and unnecessarily humid. Cooking corn outside keeps the kitchen cool and at a more comfortable temperature than boiling.

How To Grill Corn on the Cob With Husks

Skip the prep and grill your corn husks and all. Save yourself some prep time and grill your corn in the husks this season!

It’s far more simple than you would imagine, and best of all there’s almost no prep required. You want to choose corn that’s as fresh as possible as the silk from the corn will release steam when on the grill helping keep the corn moist and adding additional flavor to your dish.

And in case you were wondering, there’s no soaking required! The corn can go directly from the farmer’s market to the flame without any extra steps.

Ingredients

4 ears corn on the cob

4 teaspoons butter

1/8 teaspoon salt

Method

Warm the grill to medium heat. Place the corn on the cob with the husks directly on the grill grate. Close the cover and cook over medium heat. Grill the corn on the cob for 25 – 30 minutes, turning every five minutes, until hot and tender. Remove the corn from the grill and allow it to cool slightly before peeling it. Slather the grilled corn on the cob with butter and sprinkle with salt before eating it.

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Recipe

Mexican street corn is deliciously salty with bursts of lime and herbs.

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to try Mexican-style corn from a street vendor, you know this is something worth replicating at home. This corn is bursting with flavor and one bite will have you hooked.

It gets seasoned with a combination of mayonnaise and cheese which makes the corn taste super creamy but it’s the lime in this recipe that does the heavy lifting. The acidity addition of lime actually makes the corn taste even sweeter adding a brightness you may not have expected.

Ingredients

6-8 ears of corn, husks on

2 cups cotija cheese, crumbled

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup cilantro, finely chopped and divided

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

6 lime wedges

3 tablespoons barbecue rub, divided

Method

Set up your grill for two-zone cooking and establish the temperature at 350 °F. While the grill is preheating, soak the corn in water. Then, whisk together the mayonnaise, half of the cilantro, lime juice, 1 tablespoon of bbq rub, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.

Place this mixture in the fridge, allowing the flavors to meld. Alternatively, prepare some of this flavor-packed compound butter which is also excellent on grilled corn. Once the grill has reached 350 degrees, place corn on the grill in the indirect heat zone, leaving the husks on for 30 minutes. Remove from the grill and peel husks back. Be careful when doing so, the steam inside the husks is HOT! Sadly, I know this from experience. Return the corn to the grill over direct high heat and char the corn kernels. Turn often so as not to burn. Remove from the grill and brush corn thoroughly with a thin layer of the mayo mixture. Spoon the cotija cheese onto the corn, thoroughly coating the mayo mixture. Then, season with bbq rub, or a simple chili powder and Tajín mixture, and finish with more cilantro and fresh lime as desired.

Spicy-Sweet Bacon Street Corn Recipe on the Griddle Grill

Spice things up with this bacon-jalapeno corn recipe. If your dentist or orthodontist insists that you cut corn from the cob, you can rest assured there’s no cutting the flavor in this spicy-sweet bacon corn recipe.

Cooking corn alongside bacon on a grill plate or griddle grill brings loads of flavor from the smoky bacon and just the right amount of heat from the jalapenos.

What’s great about this grilled corn recipe is it can be dressed up or dressed down based on the occasion. Plate it in a cup with a serving spoon and it’s a wonderful hors d’oeuvre for a summer cocktail party, or serve it informally as a side dish at a cookout. It would even make a deliciously spicy corn relish topping for a gourmet hot dog.

Ingredients

4 ears fresh corn

4 slices thick-cut bacon

1 medium sweet onion diced

½ cup pickled jalapeno

Optional toppings:

Juice of ½ lime

½ cup Cojtilla cheese

1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico Seasoning

Method

Shuck corn. Take care to make sure all silk has been removed Use a sharp knife and the two bowl method to remove the corn kernels from the cob Stack the bacon slices on top of each other Make a slice down the center of the bacon and then cut across the bacon to dice. The diced bacon should be about a half-inch in length and not much wider than the width of a pencil Dice your sweet onion Roughly chop the jalapeno rings to break them up slightly Preheat your Blackstone Griddle to medium-high and set it for two-zone cooking Render the bacon first, cooking it to about 80% done Slide the bacon to the cool side of the griddle Saute the onion in the bacon grease for three minutes Add the jalapenos to the onion and cook for an additional three minutes Slide the jalapeno and onion to the cool side of the griddle Add the corn to the warm side of the griddle and saute for two minutes, stirring constantly Add a tablespoon or two of water or oil if the corn seems to be sticking to the griddle Saute the corn for about 5 minutes, then combine it with the bacon, jalapenos, and onions. Cook for an additional two or three minutes to combine the flavors Serve in a bowl and optionally garnish with Cojtilla cheese, lime juice, and Tajín Clásico Seasoning

Simple Grilled Corn Recipe

This 3-ingredient recipe is all about intense corn flavor

Quick and absolutely delicious, you are going to love this grilled corn on the cob! No husk and no foil make it super simple. Made with olive oil and seasoned salt, the smokey flavor of the grill gives this corn a truly authentic grilling taste.

A truly wonderful corn dish like this that requires few ingredients is perfect for a side dish on a busy weeknight.

Ingredients

6 ears Corn on the cob husks removed

2 tablespoons Olive oil

seasoned salt to taste

Method

Lay the ears of corn in a 9 x 13 casserole dish and brush each ear with olive oil. Sprinkle seasoned salt on all sides of the corn. Heat the grill to 350-400 degrees. Using tongs, carefully place each ear of corn on the grill grates and close the cover. Cook the corn for 3 minutes, turn a quarter turn, then cook another 3 minutes. Do this two more times until all sides have been cooked. Remove from the grill and serve immediately.

Buffalo Grilled Corn Recipe With Vegan Blue Cheese

Ready to get saucy?

This Buffalo-style grilled corn recipe is topped with a drizzle of homemade vegan blue cheese dressing.

It’s a spicy, vegan, and gluten-free side dish. A terrific addition to your barbecue or cookout, this dish is a thoughtful offering if you have vegans or vegetarians over the next time you’re cooking.

Ingredients

For vegan blue cheese dressing

1/2 cup crumbled tofu about 2.5 ounces super firm tofu*

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise I use Vegenaise

1 tablespoon non-dairy milk I use cashew milk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch salt

For buffalo corn on the cob

3 Tablespoons vegan butter

3 Tablespoons Frank’s Red Hot Sauce or your preferred hot sauce

or your preferred hot sauce 4 ears corn on the cob husks and silk removed

Garnish: A handful of chopped chives optional

Method

To make vegan blue cheese dressing

In a bowl, combine the crumbled tofu, vegan mayonnaise, non-dairy milk, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, dried parsley, dried oregano, dried basil, garlic powder, and pinch of salt. Taste for seasonings and adjust if necessary. Move dressing to refrigerator until ready to use.

To make buffalo corn on the cob

Put vegan butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat for 15 to 30 seconds until it has melted. (If you’d rather not use the microwave, melt the butter in a small pot on the stove instead.) Stir in hot sauce until it has completely combined with the vegan butter. Set aside. Bring outdoor grill to a high heat – roughly 500 to 600 degrees. Grill the corn for about 10 minutes. Use tongs to move it occasionally, so that it can brown all over. However, don’t move the corn too much, so that you can get good, dark grill marks. Once the corn is done, remove from grill. One at a time, drizzle buffalo sauce on each ear of corn over a plate. Roll each ear through the sauce, until each one is evenly coated. Put the buffalo sauce-covered corn on a platter and add a dollop of vegan blue cheese dressing to each ear. Garnish with chopped chives (optional). Serve with additional vegan blue cheese dressing, so that people can add their own dressing to the corn as they eat. Eat right away.

How Long Does Corn Need to Cook on the Grill?

Corn generally takes about 15 to 20 minutes to cook on the grill depending on the temperature of your grill. The key to cooking whole ears of corn on the grill is to rotate it plenty of times while grilling so the heat cooks all sides evenly.

The best way to grill corn is to allow it to roast inside of the grill. You can do this by using placing corn on the grill’s elevated bun warming rack. Cooking on the bun rack is often overlooked and it works as well for cooking corn as it does for reheating it if you have any leftovers.

Does Corn Need To Be Boiled Before Grilling?

Nope!

One of the best things about grilling corn is that there’s no boiling required. You don’t even need to remove the husks from the corn before grilling (and we’ll show you how in a recipe below)

It Is Better To Grill Corn With or Without Foil?

The choice to grill corn with or without foil is a personal one.

There are some benefits to grilling corn in foil. The foil will protect the corn somewhat from the grill’s heat. Wrapped tightly, it will allow the corn to steam while being grilled. You can also add ingredients to the foil like butter, herbs, and even garlic that can make the corn even more flavorful.

Grilling corn without foil will make for a more toothsome kernel with a roasted texture. This texture is great when making elote-style corn or street corn, or in a corn side dish where the extra roasting brings additional flavors, you cannot get from steaming in foil.

Tips and Tricks to Cooking Corn

Hopefully, these grilled corn recipes show you just how versatile grilling corn can be. If we’ve learned anything about grilling corn its that:

There’s no need to heat up the kitchen to cook corn in the summer when the grill is just as good (or better). You don’t need to soak corn before grilling it Corn can be grilled right in the husk If you’re going to wrap corn in foil, you may as well include some butter and herbs for additional flavors Grilled corn can make a wonderful side dish for vegetarian or vegan guests at your next dinner party

