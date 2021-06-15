It’s the perfect season to start thinking about those backyard cookouts. When you have a BBQ or get-together, you don’t want to spend all of your time cooking, you want to mingle and have fun with your friends. One of the easiest ways to do that is by having easy-to-make side dishes.

One of the most popular side dishes is corn on the cob. It’s pretty much a staple, especially in the later summer months because the corn will have had time to ripen and become sweeter and juicier. If you have leftover corn on the cob, never fret, there are plenty of ways to reheat it and still enjoy the freshness.

Can You Eat Leftover Corn on the Cob?

Of course you can eat leftover corn! There are several ways you can eat it, too. You can cut it off the cob and make a corn salad, you can use it as an ingredient for another side dish, and you can keep it on the cob and reheat it that way. It can be just as delicious as the day you bought it.

How Long is Corn on the Cob Good After Being Cooked?

Unlike processed and canned foods, fresh fruits and vegetables tend to have a short life span. We recommend storing your leftover corn on the cob wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, and placing it in the refrigerator. If they are in the refrigerator, you can store them up to 5 days before you lose the freshness and they begin to shrivel. Cooked corn on the cob can last up to five to seven days if stored properly.

How Long Does Corn on the Cob Last Unrefrigerated?

As a reminder, cooked food should never be left unrefrigerated. With that being said, cooked corn on the cob can only last for two hours at room temperature. Temperatures between 40 °F and 140 °F support rapid bacteria growth, which makes it easy for cooked corn to spoil, and to make you very ill. If cooked corn on the cob stays unrefrigerated at room temperature for more than two hours, it’s advisable to discard it.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in a Microwave

Whether you want to warm up a potato or last night’s pizza, a microwave offers the most convenient way of reheating your food. It’s easy to use and you can warm your food in a matter of minutes. Here is how you can use it to reheat your corn on the cob.

Place the corn on a microwave-safe plate

Wrap the plate with a wet towel. We advise against using plastic wrap because it will have to touch the food.

Set the timer to 30-second increments — rotating the corn each time.

Serve when warmed up.

When using a microwave, be sure not to overheat your corn. Microwaves tend to dry food when not used well. If you want to improve the flavor of your corn, you can brush it with butter before warming it in the microwave.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer

An air fryer is also another convenient option for warming up leftovers. Even though they are popular with people who prefer less oily foods, air fryers offer a simple way of cooking or reheating foods. Here is what you need to do:

Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees

Add butter to your corn, wrap it in foil

Place your corn in the fryer and cook for 3 to 4 minutes

When it’s adequately reheated, you can remove it and serve

If necessary, you can add ingredients, such as sea salt, parsley, and butter, while your corn is still in the fryer. After serving, you can roll it in parmesan cheese and savor the dish.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob on a Grill

If you grilled the corn, it’s advisable to use the grill to reheat it. You can use whatever grill you have, be it charcoal, gas, or electric. Be sure to follow these steps:

Preheat the grill for about 10 to 15 minutes

Place the corn on the grill

Use a pair of tongs to turn the cobs every 30 seconds

The corn will be ready after two rotations

You can also apply butter to your corn before grilling it. Depending on the temperature of your grill, it takes less than two minutes to heat your corn. Keep a close eye on the corn as grills warm up food quickly.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in an Oven

You also have the option of baking your corn on the cob. This is a favorite way for some people, but it takes longer to reheat your corn than in the microwave. The process will take about 10 minutes. Here is what you need to do:

Preheat the oven to 350°F

Place the corn in some foil sheets and apply butter to them for flavor

Season your corn with pepper and salt

Sprinkle them with a teaspoon of water

Wrap the aluminum foil around each corn ear

Bake the corns in the oven for about 4 to 7 minutes — check to see if they have warmed up.

If not, bake again for about 3 minutes

Serve once they are warmed perfectly

Alternatively, you can broil your corn in the oven. You’ll need a cooling tray and a baking sheet to do this. Place the tray inside the sheet, and then place the corn on the tray. Put the whole setup in the oven, and keep rotating your corn after every one minute until it’s fully warmed up.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob on a Stovetop

Using a stovetop to reheat corn on the cob is basically boiling your corn. It’s an ideal option if you want to have your corns a bit juicy. Here are steps to follow:

Place a deep pot on the stovetop and fill it will water (probably halfway)

Bring the water to boil

Add each corn ear to the pot once the water starts boiling

Boil the corn for about 2 to 3 minutes

Once warmed up, use a pair of tongs to remove your corn ears from the pot

You can season your corn with salt and pepper before eating. Still, you can use any other seasoning you want.

The amount of time each method takes varies. Just be sure to monitor your corn so that it doesn’t overcook and shrivel up.

