Leftover steak is more versatile than you may think

Having leftovers after a steak dinner is a rare thing, to be sure. If you’ve taken the time to prepare a flavorfully marinated, perfectly cooked, deliciously juicy steak, chances are, you’ll probably eat it all. That is unless you’ve cooked a mammoth-sized porterhouse or t-bone; in that case, you just might have some left when you’re done eating.

On those occasions when leftover steak makes its way into our refrigerators, some of us may simply enjoy slicing and stashing those precious meaty slices in a zip-top bag and eating them straight out of the refrigerator. And while that sounds delicious, there are more sophisticated options.

Meals to make with leftover steak

One of the most beautiful things about leftover steak is just how versatile it is. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or 3 a.m. nachos, you really can’t go wrong, just about anything can be improved with leftover steak. And you’re not limited to just sandwiches and putting steak on top of a salad (but don’t get us wrong, those are delicious options). Keep reading for some delicious ideas for using leftover steak to bring new life to dishes like omelets, quesadillas, pizza, and yes, even soup. Here are some of our favorite ways to prepare and enjoy leftover steak.

Breakfast

Breakfast hash

Maybe you aren’t an egg person, but you still love a hearty breakfast. Worry not, you can still enjoy a deliciously meaty breakfast without the eggs. One of our favorite ways to use leftover steak is in a big breakfast hash with potatoes, onions, peppers, and lots of smokey spices. Add your leftover steak to the mix and warm for an indulgently delicious breakfast.

Omelet

While the mind may immediately go to lunch or dinner when steak is on the menu, we mustn’t forget the most important meal of the day. An omelet is a delicious way to use any steak leftover from the previous night. Dice your steak with bell peppers and mushrooms and mix with beaten eggs and cheese for an absolutely delicious start to the day.

Quesadilla

This is a great meal to have in your back pocket for those nights when you only have a few minutes to get dinner on the table. One of the best ways to use leftover steak is to put it inside a cheesy, melty, crispy quesadilla alongside any of your other favorite south-of-the-border ingredients. We like to place a fresh flour tortilla on the flat top and sprinkle it with cheese, onions, bell peppers, corn, black beans, and diced leftover steak. Cover your fillings with a bit more cheese, top with an additional tortilla, and cook on both sides until crisp, melty, and delicious.

Sandwich

A sandwich is a great way to eat leftover steak because it’s delicious, either hot or cold. We love to top a French roll or fresh ciabatta with a few slices of cold leftover steak, a deliciously simple garlic aioli, and a few slices of tomato. Alternatively, layer a few steak slices between a couple of sourdough slices and grill with your favorite cheese and caramelized onions for a perfect panini.

Salad

A steak salad is a classic lunch staple and a tremendously simple way to use leftover steak, as you can enjoy the meat hot or cold. If you want to warm your steak without cooking it any further, we recommend heating it on a sheet pan in a cool oven of about 250 degrees for just a few minutes. The low temperature and short time will allow the steak to reheat without taking the cooking temperature any further than you would like. Of course, simply sliced cold steak and cut into bite-sized pieces is divine in a green salad.

Soup

In cooler months, making a big batch of soup to keep in the refrigerator and enjoy all week is wonderful. Leftover steak is a perfect way to give that soup a little extra flavor and protein. We suggest sauteing flavorful, aromatic vegetables like onions, carrots, celery, and garlic, then adding beef stock, herbs, spices, and diced leftover steak for a deliciously hearty and comforting soup.

Pizza topping

If you’re a fan of making your pizza at home, leftover steak makes a perfect topping. You can use the leftover steak as a topping on a traditional pizza crust or a wonderful grilled flatbread. Simply add diced leftover steak and the rest of your toppings, like mushrooms and peppers, then bake for 7-10 minutes until the cheese is melty and bubbly.

Nachos (anytime)

In our opinion, no food brings as much joy as nachos. Nachos are magical for the big game, movie night, or just because you can’t get them off your mind. And adding leftover steak to those nachos makes them even better. To make nachos using leftover steak, we suggest spreading tortilla chips on a large sheet pan and topping with your favorite toppings like tomatoes, olives, and red onion. Slice your leftover steak into ribbons and lay them on the other ingredients. Season with your favorite seasonings, then top everything with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes until you can’t resist their siren call, and enjoy.