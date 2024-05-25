 Skip to main content
Upgrade your Memorial Day BBQ with these tasty, quick 3-ingredient dips

Just say no to store-bought dip

By
Dips
Regina Barker/Unsplash

If there’s one thing that draws people together at any event or gathering, it’s the snack table. Clustered around, the colorful spread of crudites and dips gathered both the hungry and the socially awkward among us. We reach for the cheese and crackers, dipping our baby carrots into the jarred, name-brand French onion spread and nod along politely with the mindless chatter. It can be a painful time, to be sure. One made all the more painful by humdrum, store-bought dip. If you’ve ever found yourself in this situation, or worse, hosted such a gathering, you might have asked yourself how to jazz up the mundane. How to add a bit of interest to the grocery store platter of pre-cut cheese squares. The answer we have found is in the dip. And perhaps your guest list, but that’s another article.

We’ve all fallen prey to the easy way out in the form of store-bought dips or spreads. There’s no shame in this, but there is a need to remedy the situation. Store-bought dips are not only expensive but they’re usually filled with ungodly amounts of added chemicals and preservatives, too. So why not make your own? Especially when homemade dips can be so incredibly simple to make?

These dips contain just three ingredients, are absolutely delicious, and come together in seconds. So whether you’re throwing together a last-minute soiree, getting the entire family together for Memorial Day weekend, or just hoping to liven up your go-to snack table, these dips are the answer.

While very tasty on their own, feel free to think of these recipes as a jumping-off point for your culinary creativity. Each of these dips is absolutely delicious with just their three ingredients (no, salt and pepper don’t count), but if you want to add more spices and ingredients, don’t hold back!

Lemon and goat cheese dip

Cheese spread on toast points
Shutterstock

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 11 ounces goat cheese
  • Juice and zest from one lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. In a food processor, pulse ingredients together until well mixed.
  2. Refrigerate for at least one hour until ready to serve.

Cucumber raita

Raita
zakiroff/Adobe Stock

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, peeled and grated
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. In a small bowl, mix ingredients together until well combined.
  2. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Artichoke parmesan dip

Artichoke dip
Erik Totten/Flickr

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 14 ounces artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 375F. Lightly grease a 9×13 pan and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix all of the ingredients and spread into the prepared dish.
  3. Bake for about 15 minutes, until thoroughly heated through.

Creamy salmon dip

Salmon dip
Natasha Breen/Adobe Stock

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces smoked salmon
  • 2/3 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon capers
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. In a food processor, pulse ingredients together until well mixed.
  2. Store in the refrigerator, covered, until ready to serve.

Easy aioli

Aioli
chandlervid85/Adobe Stock

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • Juice and zest from one lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. In a food processor, pulse ingredients together until well mixed.
  2. Store in the refrigerator, covered, until ready to serve.

