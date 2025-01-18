Give your hot chocolate an adult twist with these boozy recipes

What’s better for winter that a warm mug of hot chocolate, with floating marshmallows and a little grating of chocolate on top? Well, how about a boozy hot chocolate, made by adding a touch of chocolate liqueur to milk for an adult version of the beloved cozy drink?
Classic Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur
- 4 oz milk of choice
- whipped cream and mini marshmallows, for garnish
Method:
Heat the milk over low heat and pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Liqueur. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and mini marshmallows.
Mint Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur
- 1 oz Crème de Menthe
- 4 oz milk of choice
- whipped cream and mint leaf, for garnish
Method:
Heat milk over low heat. Pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur and crème de menthe. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and a mint leaf.
White Mocha Irish Coffee
Credit: Gluten Free and More Magazine
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz plus 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur, divided
- 1.5 oz Irish whiskey
- 6 oz strong, hot coffee
- 2 oz heavy cream
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
Method:
Combine 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur with the heavy cream and froth (or combine in a jar and shake) until slightly thickened. Place brown sugar in a mug and pour in the hot coffee. Add the remaining Mozart White Chocolate liqueur and whiskey. Stir gently. Top with cream.
Amaretto Coffee Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mozart Coffee Chocolate Liqueur
- .25 oz Bepi Tosolini Saliza Amaretto
- 4 oz milk of choice
- .25 oz caramel syrup
- whipped cream and coffee beans, for garnish
Method:
Heat the milk and caramel syrup. Pour into a double walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Coffee Liqueur and amaretto. Stir well. Top with whipped cream and garnish with coffee beans.
Coconut Latte
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur
- 3 oz milk of choice
- 1 oz espresso
- whipped cream and lemon zest, for garnish
Method:
Combine ingredients and heat gently. Pour into a double walled glass. Garnish with whipped cream and lemon zest.