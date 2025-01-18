Give your hot chocolate an adult twist with these boozy recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Classic Hot Chocolate Mint Hot Chocolate White Mocha Irish Coffee Amaretto Coffee Hot Chocolate Coconut Latte

What’s better for winter that a warm mug of hot chocolate, with floating marshmallows and a little grating of chocolate on top? Well, how about a boozy hot chocolate, made by adding a touch of chocolate liqueur to milk for an adult version of the beloved cozy drink?

Classic Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 oz Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur

4 oz milk of choice

whipped cream and mini marshmallows, for garnish

Method:

Heat the milk over low heat and pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Liqueur. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

Mint Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 oz Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz Crème de Menthe

4 oz milk of choice

whipped cream and mint leaf, for garnish

Method:

Heat milk over low heat. Pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur and crème de menthe. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and a mint leaf.

White Mocha Irish Coffee

Credit: Gluten Free and More Magazine

Ingredients:

1.5 oz plus 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur, divided

1.5 oz Irish whiskey

6 oz strong, hot coffee

2 oz heavy cream

1 tbsp brown sugar

Method:

Combine 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur with the heavy cream and froth (or combine in a jar and shake) until slightly thickened. Place brown sugar in a mug and pour in the hot coffee. Add the remaining Mozart White Chocolate liqueur and whiskey. Stir gently. Top with cream.

Amaretto Coffee Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 oz Mozart Coffee Chocolate Liqueur

.25 oz Bepi Tosolini Saliza Amaretto

4 oz milk of choice

.25 oz caramel syrup

whipped cream and coffee beans, for garnish

Method:

Heat the milk and caramel syrup. Pour into a double walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Coffee Liqueur and amaretto. Stir well. Top with whipped cream and garnish with coffee beans.

Coconut Latte

Ingredients:

2 oz Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur

3 oz milk of choice

1 oz espresso

whipped cream and lemon zest, for garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients and heat gently. Pour into a double walled glass. Garnish with whipped cream and lemon zest.