Give your hot chocolate an adult twist with these boozy recipes

Add a kick to your hot chocolate with these chocolate liqueur recipes

By
Amaretto Coffee Hot Chocolate_PC Mozart Chocolate Liqueur
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

What’s better for winter that a warm mug of hot chocolate, with floating marshmallows and a little grating of chocolate on top? Well, how about a boozy hot chocolate, made by adding a touch of chocolate liqueur to milk for an adult version of the beloved cozy drink?

Classic Hot Chocolate

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur
  • 4 oz milk of choice
  • whipped cream and mini marshmallows, for garnish

Method:

Heat the milk over low heat and pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Liqueur. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

Mint Hot Chocolate

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur
  • 1 oz Crème de Menthe
  • 4 oz milk of choice
  • whipped cream and mint leaf, for garnish

Method:

Heat milk over low heat. Pour into a double-walled glass. Add Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur and crème de menthe. Stir gently. Top with whipped cream and a mint leaf.

White Mocha Irish Coffee

Gluten Free and More Magazine
Gluten Free and More Magazine

Credit: Gluten Free and More Magazine

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz plus 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur, divided
  • 1.5 oz Irish whiskey
  • 6 oz strong, hot coffee
  • 2 oz heavy cream
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar

Method:

Combine 1 teaspoon Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur with the heavy cream and froth (or combine in a jar and shake) until slightly thickened. Place brown sugar in a mug and pour in the hot coffee. Add the remaining Mozart White Chocolate liqueur and whiskey. Stir gently. Top with cream.

Amaretto Coffee Hot Chocolate

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mozart Coffee Chocolate Liqueur
  • .25 oz Bepi Tosolini Saliza Amaretto
  • 4 oz milk of choice
  • .25 oz caramel syrup
  • whipped cream and coffee beans, for garnish

Method:

Heat the milk and caramel syrup. Pour into a double walled glass. Add Mozart Chocolate Coffee Liqueur and amaretto. Stir well. Top with whipped cream and garnish with coffee beans.

Coconut Latte

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur
  • 3 oz milk of choice
  • 1 oz espresso
  • whipped cream and lemon zest, for garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients and heat gently. Pour into a double walled glass. Garnish with whipped cream and lemon zest.

