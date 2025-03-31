Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is launching a new double oak bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Buzzard’s Roost Signature Double Oak Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Buzzard’s Roost opened its Whiskey Row Experience in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, in 2023. Since then, the award-winning brand has become well-known for its high-quality, noteworthy whiskey releases, such as its Barrel Strength Bourbon, Char #1 Bourbon, Toasted American Oak Bourbon, and more. The newest addition to its bourbon line-up is a whiskey that totally leans into the double-oak style the brand is well-known for.

Buzzard’s Roost Signature Double Oak Bourbon

This new expression from Buzzard’s Roost begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. It’s first matured in new American white oak barrels before finishing in proprietary casks that were lightly charred and toasted. But this isn’t the first double oaked whiskey from the brand.

Recommended Videos

“Since the beginning, all of our whiskeys have been double oaked,” Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones said.

“Our new Signature Double Oak Bourbon was finished in our own bourbon casks, resulting in layers of flavor that make this bourbon one of our most delicious and approachable yet.”

According to Buzzard’s Roost, the result is a complex, memorable 100-proof whiskey that starts with a nose of roasted nuts and cinnamon. Sipping it reveals hints of vanilla beans, roasted almonds, and just a hint of wintry spice.

Where can I buy it?

Buzzard’s Roost Signature Double Oak Bourbon will be available at select retailers throughout the US beginning on April 17 and at Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Distillery and Tasting Room at the suggested retail price of $45 for a 750ml bottle. This is a surprisingly low price for such a nuanced, noteworthy whiskey.