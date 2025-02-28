 Skip to main content
Old Elk is rebranding its flagship whiskey as Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon

Old Elk is launching Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon

By
Old Elk
Old Elk

Old Elk is a big name in the whiskey world. It’s well-known for its complex, award-winning whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced that it was rebranding its flagship blended straight bourbon. It’s called Old Elk Slow Cut, and that’s not the only change the popular brand is making to this whiskey.

Old Elk Slow Cut

Old Elk
Old Elk

Not only is Old Elk’s flagship blended straight bourbon being renamed as Slow Cut, but it’s also going to be sold at a lower price point for beginner bourbon drinkers and budget drinkers alike.

“The spirit maintains its place as a core whiskey in our lineup, with a price point that makes it more accessible,” Melinda Maddox, Master Blender at Old Elk Distillery, said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to hear the bartenders’ community feedback about the latest iteration of Slow Cut Blended Straight and see how it plays into their creativity in cocktails.”

Old Elk Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon begins with a base of the brand’s award-winning custom high-malt straight bourbon mash that’s matured between four and seven years. It’s blended with select Old Elk straight bourbons to create a nuanced, memorable blended whiskey worth stocking on your home bar.

“At Old Elk, we are excited to provide our award-winning bourbon at a more affordable price that doesn’t sacrifice on the caliber of the spirit. Now we are delivering on the quality of our whiskies for the everyday occasion,” Luis Gonzalez, CEO of Old Elk, said in a press release.

“The voice of our customers has always been our focus. 2025 is going to be another big year for Old Elk and we are excited for all of our upcoming releases that we know whiskey enthusiasts will be pleased with.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Old Elk Slow Cut Straight Bourbon is available at alcohol retailers nationwide and will soon be available at online retailers for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
