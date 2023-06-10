 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to actually cure a hangover, according to doctors

What's your go-to hangover cure? And what do the professionals have to say about it?

Lindsay Parrill
By
Man with headache
Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke/Pixabay

We’ve all been there. Last night’s “I’ll just have one” turned into one-too-many, and now there’s the hangover to deal with. That body-shaking, head-aching, even-my-eyelashes-hurt inevitability that comes after a certain type of good time has been had, and it’s terrible. Of course, we all have our own personal remedies. For some, it’s a big plate of biscuits and gravy. For others, it’s a hot shower and a full pot of coffee. And the “cure” most of us are guilty of in a morning of desperation – the hair of the dog. But what do the professionals have to say about these at-home remedies?

We spoke with Dr. Mahmud Kara, M.D., and Dr. Nicholas, medical editor at Centenary Edge, who gave us their professional opinions on how to cure a hangover.

Recommended Videos

What is the biggest hangover cure myth?

A Spiced Rum Bloody Mary with many, many garnishes.

“‘Hair of the dog’ has become a popular, cultural term for drinking more alcohol to cure a hangover. According to a recent study, people should be cautious when considering ‘hair of the dog’ because it can worsen symptoms when you cease drinking alcohol completely, and this “cure” could potentially lead to unhealthy drinking behaviors,” says Dr. Kara.

Related

Dr. Nicholas says, “The idea of ‘hair of the dog’ is a myth that could actually make things worse by prolonging the hangover or worsening the symptoms. It does work for some people, mostly due to a temporary increase in endorphins, but effects will vary, and I personally would not recommend it.”

In other words, while drinking to curb hangover symptoms may provide temporary relief, all this really does is put off the symptoms in the moment and pretty much guarantees they’ll be felt later and much worse the second time around. That, combined with the potential risk of developing a bad drinking habit makes this “cure” a pretty bad idea.

What steps can someone take to help relieve a hangover?

vitamins for those going gluten free.
Pixabay

So if neverending mimosa brunches and Sunday morning Bloody Maria’s aren’t the way to go, what can we do? Here’s what the Doctors had to say:

  • Drink water: “Alcohol can cause dehydration, which may lead to some of the symptoms like headache or fatigue, so it is important to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated while you drink and after drinking, ” says Dr. Kara.
  • Drink electrolytes: Dr. Kara continues, “Alcohol is technically a diuretic which causes you to urinate frequently, which means losing electrolytes. The loss of electrolytes may also contribute to hangover symptoms like nausea, dizziness, or cramping. Along with water, drinking beverages that are high in electrolytes is important.”
  • Eat: Dr. Nicholas tells us, “Eating a balanced meal (but particularly rich in carbs) before drinking can slow the absorption of alcohol.”
  • Take natural herbs: Dr. Kara suggests, “Natural herbs like ginger, peppermint, and honey can help ease nausea and digestive symptoms associated with hangovers.”
  • Get your vitamins: “Recent research has indicated that hangover symptoms may result from nutrient deficiencies, specifically Vitamin B and Vitamin C,” says Dr. Kara.
  • Sleep: “Sleep is crucial for recovery,” says Dr. Nicholas, “as it allows your body to heal and recuperate.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The 5 worst foods for building muscle, according to a doctor
We know that high-protein foods fuel muscle growth, but what hinders it?
Fast food.

Building muscle does not only involve exercise that targets each muscle group in the body. Diet is also important because your body needs the right food for building muscle. Eating the right food is important both for muscle recovery and muscle development. 

There's been plenty of research on high-protein diets that include quality protein sources such as lean meat and fish. These diets are often recommended for those who want to give their bodies the nutrition needed to promote superior muscle mass. However, what foods do the opposite and inhibit muscle growth?

Read more
The 10 classic vodka cocktails you need to know how to make
A classic vodka cocktail is an easy thing to make at home. Here are 10 of the best recipes
moscow mule cocktail lime mint copper mug

Vodka may never wear the royal crown when it comes to celebrated spirits. But that's just fine, as the relatively neutral distillate tends to do better as a mixer than a standalone drink. Granted, there are some remarkable top-shelf vodkas out there, but by and large this spirit wants to jump in the glass with some other ingredients and play around.

Want some more reasons to appreciate vodka? Let's start with price point, as it tends to be one of the most inexpensive spirits out there. Next, let's chat up its versatility. That mild flavor can do well with just about anything (yup, even a good vodka pasta sauce). Lastly, it's a fun drink with lots of history and folklore. This is the stuff of ice bars, caviar chasers, and, in some cases, putting potatoes to work.

Read more
How to enjoy cask-strength whiskey and rum without the hangover
Curious about the cask strength spirits out there? Here's what to know and how to enjoy them
bourbon tasting

Cask strength is all the rage right now. The higher-octane spirit variety, typically showing up in whiskey or rum form, is essentially the raw distillate without its usual dilution. That means a fiery drink running somewhere around 60% ABV (120 proof).

Why is this style back in vogue? Well, with more producers, there's simply more experimentation, from wood types for barrel aging to new categories altogether (say hi to the American single malt). With cask strength, we're seeing producers returning to a certain purity of their creation, which is delivered straight from the barrel to you without the added water to temper it.

Read more