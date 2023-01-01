Ease that hangover and upgrade your cocktail game at the same time with the help of your new friend, Maria

It’s a brand new year, and while that comes with a glittering heap of possibility and optimism, for some of us, it can also ring in a slightly shaky, headachy morning. If what you really need to get your year started right is a little hair of the dog, we feel you. We’ve been there. And we’ve got you covered.

Sure, a Bloody Mary is the typical choice in this crisis — it’s flavorful, passable as a breakfast (or at least brunch) beverage, and does the job just fine. But if you stop to consider the spicy, savory, warm flavor profile of the drink’s ingredients, cool and calm vodka doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Vodka certainly has its place, but not in this cocktail. Tequila is a much better fit in the peppery, sweet heat of this tomato juice drink.

Enter the Bloody Maria. Essentially a Bloody Mary with tequila rather than vodka, a Bloody Maria is, hands down, the best hangover drink in town. Not only will your hangover be but a distant, hazy memory, but your palette will be much happier sipping on the spicy sweet nectar of the agave, so perfectly paired with smoked paprika and citrus.

(From Isabel Eats)

The substitution of tequila for vodka in this recipe just makes sense. The spicy tomato flavor almost drinks like salsa in cocktail form. And who in the world would order vodka with chips and salsa? Tequila is the obvious, superior choice. Just give it a try, and we promise, after a taste of Maria, you’ll never go back to Mary.

Ingredients:

4 ounces tomato juice

1.5 ounces tequila blanco

1/4 lemon, divided into 2 wedges

1/4 lime, divided into 2 wedges

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 pinch celery salt, plus more for rim

1 pinch smoked paprika, plus more for rim

1 pinch black pepper

For garnish: olives, pickle spears, peperoncini, celery stalks

Method:

On a shallow plate, mix a bit of celery salt and smoked paprika. Run a lime wedge along the rim of glass, then dip it into the mixture to coat the rim. Fill with ice. Pour tomato juice, tequila, juice from 1 lemon wedge, juice from 1 lime wedge, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, smoked paprika and black pepper into a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour into a pint glass. Garnish with additional ingredients, if desired.

