Dating back to the 16th century, Cognac is one of the oldest spirits around. Cognac is a brandy distilled from wine, which gives it that deep rich flavor. In fact, the term brandy is derived from the Dutch word “brandewijn” which means “burnt wine.” Many think it was the French who invented Cognac since it comes from the Cognac region of France. But, it was actually Dutch settlers who came to the region looking for ways to preserve wine. Their double-distillation method resulted in the elegant and regal spirit enjoyed by French royalty.

Brandy can be made all over the world. However for brandy to be considered Cognac it has to be from the Cognac region of France and adhere to strict guidelines. Much like Champagne and bourbon.

There are numerous ways to enjoy Cognac. Many people enjoy drinking it neat to get the full bouquet of aroma and flavors. Others like to drink cognac on the rocks while others like to include it in cocktails or drink it as an accompaniment to certain foods. How you drink Cognac will determine what type of glass you should use to achieve the maximum Cognac experience. If you’re looking to upgrade your bar cart glassware, here are seven of the best Cognac glasses to help elevate your brandy drinking experience.

Riedel Vinum Cognac Glasses

Experts say that if you’re drinking Cognac neat the best way to experience it is with a tulip glass. The tulip shape tones down the stringent alcohol smell and helps the drinker breathe in all the base aromas of the spirit. This set of two Vinum Cognac Glasses from Riedel come in elegant lead-free crystal and are dishwasher safe.

Luxbe Cognac Glasses

For a more classic take on the brandy glass, this set of two short-stemmed Cognac glasses from Luxbe still provide the tulip shape for optimal tasting. If you prefer a shorter stem and a more ounce capacity (9.5 oz) then these lead-free crystal Luxbe Cognac glasses are a great option.

Ravenscroft Distiller 19 oz. Crystal Snifter

Maybe you’re a man of convenience and don’t like to constantly refill your glass. Or perhaps you enjoy twirling your cognac around in the glass to help release its aromas. Either way, this set of four 19-ounce snifters from Ravenscroft Crystal will give you ample volume for both.

Joyjolt Brandy Glasses

For a long time, the wide-bottomed “balloon glass” style of brandy snifter was considered the best glass for Cognac because the heat from your hand was said to enhance the flavors of the spirit. Now, experts are moving away from that approach, saying that the heat can actually dull the taste. However, it’s all about preference when it comes to, well, anything. This set of brandy glasses from Joyjolt are affordable and make you look like you know about Cognac when you’re holding one — even if you don’t.

Waterford Lismore Crystal Snifter

An elegant spirit demands an equally elegant vessel to contain it, whether it be a glass or a decanter. Waterford Crystal is renowned for its beauty and craftsmanship. This Lismore 12-ounce crystal snifter has a great weighted feel in your hand, which will nicely balance out the cigar in the other.

Toowell Tumbler Glasses

The experts say that if you’re enjoying Cognac on the rocks you should use a tumbler. Many consider the tumbler to be a whiskey glass, however, it’s very versatile and can hold almost any spirit. This set of tumbler glasses from Toowell have a nice heavy bottom and a fluted design that slightly mimics that of a snifter or tulip glass.

Villeroy & Boch Metro Chic Brandy Snifters

If you enjoy the modern look, this set of two brandy snifters from Villeroy and Boch should blend into your décor nicely. These lead-free crystal Cognac glasses are one-of-a-kind and will perfectly complement the elegance of any fine brandy.

