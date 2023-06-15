 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The best mango cocktails to bring the tropics to your glass

Your drinks need more mango. These recipes will show you the way to tropical paradise.

Mark Stock
By
Mango cut open.
Shutterstock

Mango season is here, which means it’s time to give your cocktails the tropical fruit treatment. The vibrant yellow stone fruit affords tons of flavor and works well with a number of spirits. Mango is also incredible refreshing sans booze in a mocktail or classic mango lassi.

While we often talk about mango, as in the flavors we’re reminded of when sipping an excellent Sauvignon Blanc or Riesling, we don’t work directly with the fruit as much as we should. Those who live in sunny states like Florida, California, and Hawaii are fortunate enough to grow their own. But even if you reside elsewhere, mangos are pretty readily available, especially this time of year.

Recommended Videos

Before we get started, you may need a refreshed on how to cut a mango. Now, without further ado, here are some mango cocktails (and regular mango drinks) to whip up as we glide from spring into summer, in style.

Related

Mango Peach Montenegro Spritz

Birdy's

Created at Birdy’s, a great NOLA bar, this spritz takes on the delicious and unique flavor of Amaro Montenegro.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces Amaro Montenegro
  • 1 ounce Malibu Mango Rum
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces peach mango soda

Method

  1. Prepare ingredients in a shaker.
  2. Fill a wine glass with ice.
  3. Pour in all of the ingredients and stir to combine.

Maui Wowie Slushie

Maui Wowie slushie.
Jakob Layman

While this drink tends to be batched out on a larger scale and mixed up in a slushie machine, you can create a smaller version at home with a blender. The recipe comes from Belles Beach House in Venice, California.

Ingredients

  • 1 part water
  • 1 part tequila blanco
  • 3/4 part mango syrup (equal parts Napa valley mango purée and simple syrup)
  • 3/4 part watermelon (equal parts fresh watermelon juice, strained, and sugar)
  • 3/4 part lime juice

Method

  1. Combine all in a slushie machine and mix.
  2. If using a blender, swap the water for 1 part ice.

Heliodor

The Heliodor cocktail.
Regent Phu Quoc

Traveling all the way from Vietnam, this cocktail was born at the Regent Phu Quoc hotel. The property is home to Bar Jade, a speakeasy that’s behind some glorious drinks, like this one.

Ingredients

  • 50 ml Sake Kagatobi Organic Junmai Infused Mango
  • 20 ml Suntory – Haku Vodka     
  • 20 ml Giffard Crème De Fruits De La Passion
  • 30 ml citric acid
  • 100 grams passion fruit
  • 50 grams dried mango
  • 2 grams edible flowers

Method

  1. Dry shake all ingredients and strain into a coupe glass.
  2. Garnish with dried mango slide and flowers.

Hot in Herre

Hot in Herre cocktail.
Madelynne Boykin

This recipe from YoCo Vodka is a nod to the Nelly song and adds some spice in the form of fresh peppers. The heat is rounded out by the cool flavors of the mango and ginger beer.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ouces YoCo Vodka
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce mango puree
  • 2-3 muddled fresh jalapeños
  • Ginger beer

Method

  1. Combine ingredients, muddle jalapeños, and build on ice.
  2. Top with ginger beer in a rocks glass.

Mango Basil Margarita

An ice-cold glass of Mango Basil Margarita on black table.
In Good Company Hospitality

This mango cocktail was born in NYC, the work of Will Benedetto at Refinery Rooftop.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Casamigos Tequila Blanco
  • 1 ounce mango basil puree*
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice
  • Tajin mix

Method

  1. Shake very hard with 5-6 ice cubes.
  2. No need to strain, just pour the entire contents of the shaker into a Tajin-rimmed rocks glass.

*Mango Basil Puree: Mix 2 ounces vodka, 1500 grams mango puree, 300 grams minced basil, and 400 grams agave.

Mango Lassi

A mango lassi.
Pixabay

When the heat is on, there’s nothing quite like a mango lassi. The Indian drink is healthy, goes great with spicy fare, and is relatively easy to make, as this Serious Eats recipe suggests.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups yogurt, not strained (32 ounces; 900g)
  • 2 1/2 cups  buttermilk
  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened Kesar mango purée
  • 1/2 cup palm sugar syrup
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Method

  1. Mix together the yogurt, mango, buttermilk, palm sugar syrup, salt, and lime juice in a big mixing bowl.
  2. Pour over ice and serve.

By now, you may have a new appreciation for the mango. Keep things refreshing and tropical with the best tiki drinks. Remember to hydrate and embrace the season with some great summer microadventures.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Star Wars drinking game rules you can use for all the movies
These drinking game rules will ensure that the Force of intoxication is with you, whether it's May the Fourth or not.
star wars drinking game rules cocktails death feature image

May the Fourth may come just once a year, but celebrating everything that Star Wars has given us shouldn't be confined to a single day. You should feel free to rewatch your favorite Star Wars films whenever you want, especially since they're so conveniently located on Disney Plus.

As fun as lounging and binge-watching is in and of itself, you might find that adding alcohol to the equation really spices things up. This is why movie drinking games are a great way to take any film you've already seen and add a whole new level of entertainment on top of it. With 11 different movies to choose from, we thought it best to create one list of Star Wars drinking game rules to rule them all. So whether you're starting with the original trilogy or jumping ahead to The Force Awakens, here are some drinking guidelines to try to stick to throughout.

Read more
A novice cheesemaker’s guide on how to make cheese at home
Ever wanted to make your own cheese? Let this story be your faithful guide
how to make cheese a novice cheesemakers guide on at home

The art of cheesemaking is a time-honored tradition that is far less complicated than one might think. If you are a cheese connoisseur, knowing how to make your own at home can unlock a world of unpasteurized possibilities. For the beginner cheesemaker, it's best to start with a soft cheese like Chevre or Mozzarella, which require fewer steps and minimal aging. Once you have mastered the basics, the combinations are endless.

Want to impress next time you're pairing up wine and cheese? There's no better way than with some tasty dairy you made yourself, with your own bare hands. From the sheep to cow's milk to added herbs and even dairy-free, you can create the cheese of your wildest dreams. To help you embark on your cheesemaking journey, here are the fundamentals you need to know to begin making the freshest, most delicious cheese right at home.
The Basics of Cheesemaking

Read more
The 19 best frozen drinks for impending heat waves
The heat is coming, are you ready? You will be with these 19 delicious frozen cocktail recipes
A toast with two Sure Sure cocktails

A good frozen drink is bliss served cold. From the snow cones and ICEEs of youth to the frigid cocktails of adulthood, these beverages serve a couple of major purposes. One, they take the sting out of a scalding day. Two, at least if you're of age, they add a bit of playfulness to the cocktail circuit, not to mention a welcome buzz.
What is the secret to a good frozen drink?
For the record, you can make just about any drink into a frozen cocktail. You simply need good crushed ice (made at home or procured from a store — or even a fast food joint like Sonic) and, oftentimes, a little more sweetness to balance out the added water content. Remember, the ice is going to melt, meaning dilution will ensue.

Texture is another issue, and the smoothest drinks are made by way of a good blender. Make sure you have a solid model and start on a lower setting to begin with. You can always blend more, but once you've blended too much, you're out of luck and missed your chance at that snow-like consistency.

Read more