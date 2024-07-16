 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A contemporary take on the Colombian spirit aguardiente

A luxury take on a popular Colombian shot

By
Bacan Guaro

Those who love to try new and unusual spirits will want to check this one out: a new U.S. release of a South American spirit called aguardiente. Popular throughout Brazil, Ecuador, and especially Columbia, and also drunk across the pond in Portugal and Spain, it is a distilled spirit somewhat similar to rum or cachaça, and it can be based on fruits, grains, or sugar canes.

The brand Bacan Guaro is aiming to introduce this spirit to drinkers in the U.S. by creating its own contemporary, high quality version for sipping or mixing. Flavored with anise, it has a licorice taste and a fiery kick, and is traditionally drunk as a shot.

Recommended Videos

The brand comes from Colombia-born businesswomen and influencer Diana Espinosa March, who wanted to introduce this taste of her homeland to customers in the U.S. “Our aim was to elevate the aguardiente experience and introduce Bacan to a discerning audience that may have never encountered this unique spirit. It is one of my most cherished traditions from Colombia, and I believe it deserves to be appreciated globally,” she said.

The brand is introducing two versions of Bacan, crafted in small batches using traditional ingredients: sugarcane juice, star anise, and water. There are two strengths available, the Bacan 24 with a 24% abv and the Bacan 29 with a 29% abv. The 24 is smooth with flavors of licorice and herbs, while the 29 has flavors of anise plus citrus and ginger.

Though aguardiente is most often drunk as a shot, Bacan aims to elevate the spirit to something which can be sipped or even used in cocktails. It is available to purchase online for $50 per 700 ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Easy bourbon cocktails: You don’t need to be an expert to make these drinks
You don't need an advanced degree to make these bourbon cocktails
Manhattan

 

We love drinking bourbon whiskey. We enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or (in the case of cask strength) with a splash or two of water. To add to that, we like mixing with bourbon. We love a classic bourbon and sparkling water on a hot day. To add to that, the sweet corn, vanilla, charred oak, and dried fruit flavors mix well in a wide variety of cocktails.

Read more
We love these blanco tequilas for sipping and summer cocktails
Blanco tequila is the versatile tequila you need
Refreshing Paloma Cocktail with clear ice, Tequila and Grapefruit

 

If you didn’t know it already, tequila doesn’t have age statements like whiskey or rum. Instead, tequila is labeled in different categories. They are joven (a blend of aged and unaged tequilas), reposado (aged for more than two months), añejo (aged for at least a year), extra añejo (aged for at least three years), cristalino (aged tequila that’s filtered to be clear), and the most bargain-friendly, mixable tequila: blanco.

Read more
Make a party punch in a snap with this Fancy Long Island Iced Tea recipe
Julianna McIntosh's Fancy Long Island Iced Tea with Boozy Ice Cubes
fancy long island iced tea unnamed 5

Here at The Manual, we love a big bowl of punch for a summer party when you have a bunch of friends coming round and you want to serve tasty drinks to everyone without any fuss. And with a few extra flourishes, like fresh fruit and fancy ice cubes, you can turn any simple punch recipe into something really special.

A new recipe from Julianna McIntosh, aka join_jules, makes use of ready to drink cans of Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea to make creating a punch even easier. McIntosh shows off her punch recipe in a new Instagram Reel, which includes making boozy ice cubes with edible flowers ahead of time. These cool the drink but don't water it down as they melt, which is a genius hack especially for hot summer parties.

Read more