A luxury take on a popular Colombian shot

Those who love to try new and unusual spirits will want to check this one out: a new U.S. release of a South American spirit called aguardiente. Popular throughout Brazil, Ecuador, and especially Columbia, and also drunk across the pond in Portugal and Spain, it is a distilled spirit somewhat similar to rum or cachaça, and it can be based on fruits, grains, or sugar canes.

The brand Bacan Guaro is aiming to introduce this spirit to drinkers in the U.S. by creating its own contemporary, high quality version for sipping or mixing. Flavored with anise, it has a licorice taste and a fiery kick, and is traditionally drunk as a shot.

Recommended Videos

The brand comes from Colombia-born businesswomen and influencer Diana Espinosa March, who wanted to introduce this taste of her homeland to customers in the U.S. “Our aim was to elevate the aguardiente experience and introduce Bacan to a discerning audience that may have never encountered this unique spirit. It is one of my most cherished traditions from Colombia, and I believe it deserves to be appreciated globally,” she said.

The brand is introducing two versions of Bacan, crafted in small batches using traditional ingredients: sugarcane juice, star anise, and water. There are two strengths available, the Bacan 24 with a 24% abv and the Bacan 29 with a 29% abv. The 24 is smooth with flavors of licorice and herbs, while the 29 has flavors of anise plus citrus and ginger.

Though aguardiente is most often drunk as a shot, Bacan aims to elevate the spirit to something which can be sipped or even used in cocktails. It is available to purchase online for $50 per 700 ml bottle.