9 incredible things to do in Brazil before the new visa rules kick in

Brazil is one of those travel destinations that will steal your heart and have you reconsidering where you call “home” by the time your trip is over — I know from firsthand experience. As the largest country in South America, Brazil has more to see than you’re probably planning for.

If you’re eager to experience the best of Brazil, you may only have limited time to do so visa-free. Starting April 10, 2025, Brazil will require a visa for tourists visiting from the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada. Prior to April 10, travelers from these countries can enter Brazil visa-free and expect to be granted a stay of up to 90 days, with the option to request an extension for an additional 90 days. So, what to do in Brazil? Keep reading to find out the best things to do in Brazil.

Getting around Brazil

Should you be fortunate enough to spend that much free time in the country, I’d highly recommend it. This country is almost the size of the U.S., and a lot of the best things to do in Brazil are fairly spread out. During my multiple visits to Brazil, a lot of the bus road trips I took easily lasted around 12 hours (or longer). I always opted for the bus because it was affordable, extremely nice, and convenient. There are stops in cities of all sizes, luxury options with lie-flat seats, WI-FI, and even overnight buses.

Flying from city to city is also an option if you’re on a time crunch or aren’t a fan of long rides. But believe me, the views riding through the Brazilian countryside are unmatched. Whichever method of mobility you opt for, it’ll be an important part of getting you from place to place as you work your way through the activities on this list.

#1 – Explore Iguazu Falls

Visiting Foz de Iguaçu is one of those once-in-a-lifetime activities that’s well worth it. Located in the state of Paraná, this system of waterfalls is the biggest in the entire world. Even cooler? The falls flow between Brazil and Argentina, so it’s easy to cross over if you’re looking to collect an additional passport stamp. I visited from the Brazilian side only, and the views were nothing short of spectacular, as you can see above.

Now, when it comes to exploring the falls, you’ll need to be up for a lot of walking, getting wet, and some encounters with the local wildlife. A visit to the park allows you to walk through the park at your own pace and lounge freely, with the opportunity to snap tons of photos throughout every part of the park.

This attraction is a little off the beaten path, depending on how you decide to travel, but for my visit, I took a 13-hour bus ride from Florianopolis.

#2 – Try some authentic Brazilian BBQ

Brazilian food has a vibe similar to the rest of the country: comforting, enjoyable, and not overly complicated. Your best path to a delicious Brazilian meal is through a rodizio restaurant. Rodizio’s are lively, with servers walking around serving churrasco (Portuguese for barbecue) on metal spits. There’s almost always a large salad bar in the center with a variety of foods to pair your churrasco with. Most popular are rice, feijoa (black beans with meat), farofa (yuca flour), and tomato and onion vinaigrette.

These can be found all over the country. Go-to options like Fogo de Chão and Barbacoa are chains with consistent quality that have locations internationally.

#3 – Visit Lençóis Maranhenses

This desert oasis has massive sand dunes and natural lagoons with some of the bluest water you’ll ever see. The unique combination of sand and water in the country’s desert landscape makes this the perfect photo op for your travel photo albums.

If you’re looking for more of a thrill, there are also tours for riding a 4-by-4 through the dunes or swimming in the lagoons.

#4 – Feast on Pao de Queijo

Brazilians seem to have mastered the art of making simple things amazing, and I love them for it. The perfect example is pão de queijo, the Brazilian take on cheese bread. This gluten-free food staple is made with tapioca flour, parmesan, and cheese. You’ll see it eaten as a snack and a side dish to any meal.

#5 – Visit Manaus to see the Amazon Rainforest

If you’re looking for the adventure of a lifetime, it can easily be found here. Brazil’s Amazon can be accessed only through the port city of Manaus. The city is full of unique experiences, starting with the insane amount of exotic fruit found at the local markets. Various companies do tours into the shallows of the jungle, but that’s as deep as you should expect to go since most of the Amazon is unexplored.

Getting to Manaus is easiest by flight, around four hours from Sao Paulo. By bus isn’t possible, and by boat … well, let’s say it’ll take a day … or three.

#6 – Relax on the beaches of Buzios

Buzios is a sleepy little beach town on the shores of the state of Rio de Janeiro that has become well known for its beautiful beaches and boutique hotels. At around three hours from Copacabana, Buzios is a perfect getaway for when you’d like to relax in a less busy environment but still have access to nature’s finest.

#7 – Take a capoeira class in Salvador

This Afro-Brazilian martial art and game has a long history that could likely make you shed a tear (or two). Nonetheless, it is practiced and taught today to celebrate African culture, liberation, and fun. The most authentic way to experience capoeira is in Salvador, but you can find classes in just about any city in the country.

#8 – Drink a caipirinha

Every country has its national drink that represents the best of the best. For Brazil, it’s the caipirinha, a mix of cachaça, sugar, lime, and ice. Fancier variations have other fruits added, like maracuja or strawberry. As delicious as they are, they’re super strong — you’ve been warned.

For a version that’s just as good but alcohol-free, order yours “sem alcool.”

#9 – Walk the strip in Florianopolis

I’ll be honest: Brazil has too many paradisical beach towns to cram into one article, but I couldn’t end this list without mentioning just one more. Florianopolis (aka Floripa) is located in southern Brazil, about 10 hours from São Paulo. This city is the perfect mix of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with an atmosphere that’s half sleepy beach town and half busy, bustling city. Here, you’ll find everything from busy to quiet beaches, skyscraper condominiums, huge malls, chill cafes, and more.