New data shows an increase in men trying yoga and pilates. What are the benefits?

Women are more than twice as likely to practice yoga than men, according to the CDC. While plenty of men also enjoy yoga and Pilates, there seem to be more women interested in these practices than men. That might be changing, and recently, more men are interested in exploring the benefits of yoga and Pilates. Once they start, many people love how it feels for their mental and physical health. You might find yourself doing a yoga pose and stretching and moving your muscles here, there, and everywhere because it feels so good.

Interesting new data

Recent Strava data reveals that the share of men uploading and practicing Pilates or yoga increased by 15%. Strava is an app for active people that reports data on yearly fitness trends based on surveys and data from millions of people. Let’s explore the benefits of yoga and Pilates.

What is yoga?

Yoga is a type of meditative movement involving specific physical postures and poses and a focus on deep breathing. You can try different styles and intensities of yoga, including gentler and slower practices and more physically demanding practices.

The ancient system of yoga practices originates in India and has been passed down for thousands of years from teacher to student.

What are the benefits of yoga?

Here are some of the many benefits of yoga:

Enhance your flexibility , stability, and balance.

Enhance your range of motion.

Improve your posture , overall athletic performance, and quality of life.

Lower your stress and anxiety levels .

Lower inflammation in your body.

Improve your sleep quality.

Promote weight loss.

Reduce lower back pain.

Work and stretch your whole body with various poses.

Research has shown that yoga can be used as an effective alternative treatment to help with depression. Some types of yoga help you build strength as well as flexibility.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a type of exercise involving repetitive exercises you perform on a mat. You might also work with other large and small equipment, such as:

Resistance bands

Stability balls

Hand weights

Foam rollers

Pilates rings

The tower

The trapeze table

Dumbbells

Tennis balls

Much of the muscular effort stems from your core. Joseph Pilates originally developed the Pilates Method in the 1920s. Joseph Pilates was born in Germany and dealt with asthma and other illnesses as a young child. He was determined to strengthen his body when he became a young adult, so he studied martial arts, meditation, yoga, and Roman and Greek exercises. He created the Pilates Method after serving as an orderly at a hospital on the Isle of Man during World War I, where he also worked on a rehabilitation program for non-ambulatory soldiers.

What are the benefits of Pilates?

The benefits of yoga and Pilates are similar. Here are some of the many benefits of Pilates: