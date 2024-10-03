There's a good reason why martial artist training and traditional Chinese medicine incorporated this form of exercise

From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan and Jet Li, those who conquer some form of the martial arts can move with such agility, strength, and purpose. This level of athletic prowess requires a great deal of persistence and training. So, how do martial artists train? Some come up with their own styles, and others incorporate different types of training. Qigong is a low-intensity exercise that’s often used as part of martial arts training. Studies reveal this ancient system of physical exercise and meditation can reduce depression and anxiety, improve mood, boost the immune response, and more. Qigong is rising in popularity as people become interested in the many benefits of training like a martial artist.

What is Qigong?

With over 4,000 years of history in China, qigong is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine or TCM. ‘Qi’ is energy present in everyone’s body, and qi must flow throughout your body for you to feel your healthiest and your best. In TCM, if the qi becomes stuck or stagnant in a certain area of your body, illness can arise.

Recommended Videos

Qigong involves simple poses, movements, breathing patterns, and meditation that promote the healing process and the healthier flow of qi or energy throughout your body. It’s the foundation for the closely related practice of tai chi chuan. While it often involves slow and gentle movements that help you relax and activate your parasympathetic nervous system, there are some schools of qigong, such as Jinjing Gong, that involve jumping up and down in place, shaking, and other more vigorous movements.

More and more younger generations are understanding the benefits of this ancient form of physical exercise and meditation. The rising popularity shows that qigong isn’t just for the older generations to practice in the park.

What are the benefits of Qigong?

People of all ages have used this traditional form of low-intensity exercise for thousands of years to support health and vitality. Here are some of the many proven reasons to mix up your training schedule and try Qigong:

Reduce stress and anxiety.

Lower blood pressure .

Improve sleep quality.

Release feel-good endorphins.

Improve balance, flexibility, and muscle strength.

Boost your energy and mood.

An interesting study revealed that practicing qigong can be just as effective as aerobic exercise and meditation for reducing depressive symptoms.

Train like a martial artist

There are plenty of reasons to give qigong a try other than training like a martial artist, of course. You could start at home or join a class and work with an experienced teacher to guide you. Start with beginner poses like the universe stance or a simplified beginner version of ‘shaking’ where you close your eyes and jump up and down on the spot. Your circulation and heart rate will increase as you shake, and you can try out different speeds to see how your energy feels. You can incorporate other poses as you advance. Even just two minutes at a time can make a difference and introduce you to this age-old beneficial low-intensity exercise.