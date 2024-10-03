 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Train like a martial artist with this low-intensity exercise with major fitness benefits

There's a good reason why martial artist training and traditional Chinese medicine incorporated this form of exercise

By
Bruce Lee shirtless outside fighting stance martial arts martial artist
Warner Brothers / Getty Images

From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan and Jet Li, those who conquer some form of the martial arts can move with such agility, strength, and purpose. This level of athletic prowess requires a great deal of persistence and training. So, how do martial artists train? Some come up with their own styles, and others incorporate different types of training. Qigong is a low-intensity exercise that’s often used as part of martial arts training. Studies reveal this ancient system of physical exercise and meditation can reduce depression and anxiety, improve mood, boost the immune response, and more. Qigong is rising in popularity as people become interested in the many benefits of training like a martial artist.

What is Qigong?

man wearing white on the beach performing Qigong martial arts training tai chi movement stretching
Ulza / Shutterstock

With over 4,000 years of history in China, qigong is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine or TCM. ‘Qi’ is energy present in everyone’s body, and qi must flow throughout your body for you to feel your healthiest and your best. In TCM, if the qi becomes stuck or stagnant in a certain area of your body, illness can arise. 

Recommended Videos

Qigong involves simple poses, movements, breathing patterns, and meditation that promote the healing process and the healthier flow of qi or energy throughout your body. It’s the foundation for the closely related practice of tai chi chuan. While it often involves slow and gentle movements that help you relax and activate your parasympathetic nervous system, there are some schools of qigong, such as Jinjing Gong, that involve jumping up and down in place, shaking, and other more vigorous movements.

Related

More and more younger generations are understanding the benefits of this ancient form of physical exercise and meditation. The rising popularity shows that qigong isn’t just for the older generations to practice in the park.

What are the benefits of Qigong?

A happy man under a blue sky
Kal Visuals / Unsplash

People of all ages have used this traditional form of low-intensity exercise for thousands of years to support health and vitality. Here are some of the many proven reasons to mix up your training schedule and try Qigong:

An interesting study revealed that practicing qigong can be just as effective as aerobic exercise and meditation for reducing depressive symptoms.

Train like a martial artist

man wearing yellow and white performing dancing Qigong martial arts China
Boran Pang / Unsplash

There are plenty of reasons to give qigong a try other than training like a martial artist, of course. You could start at home or join a class and work with an experienced teacher to guide you. Start with beginner poses like the universe stance or a simplified beginner version of ‘shaking’ where you close your eyes and jump up and down on the spot. Your circulation and heart rate will increase as you shake, and you can try out different speeds to see how your energy feels. You can incorporate other poses as you advance. Even just two minutes at a time can make a difference and introduce you to this age-old beneficial low-intensity exercise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
New report reveals the pressure to stay fit is causing ‘well-being burnout’
Could the pressure to improve your health actually have the opposite effect?
tired man sleepy

Of course, it’s a good idea to think about your health and to take steps to try to improve it. Your health affects your longevity, your quality of life, and more. While most doctors and health professionals recommend working on your fitness, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits, it’s also possible at times to feel overwhelmed or consumed by it to your detriment. A new report shows that the relentless pursuit of well-being actually has the opposite effect and makes people feel less well.
The rising rates of chronic disease

Today, people are becoming increasingly health conscious as the rate of chronic diseases continues to climb. Research unveils that almost half, or approximately 45% of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, such as high blood pressure, arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. It makes sense that we want to make positive changes to feel better and live healthier lives, but can that consistent discussion, effort, and pressure to stay fit and healthy cause well-being burnout?
The report

Read more
The best deltoid exercises to add to your workout
Get stronger and broader shoulders with these effective deltoid exercises
Man lifting overhead press military press exercise with barbell in gym wearing black and red shorts

The triceps and biceps can’t take all the glory when it comes to impressive upper body strength and a sculpted physique. The deltoid muscles in your shoulders help you move and stabilize your arms. Growing and strengthening your deltoids gives you a more powerful-looking upper body and broader shoulders and improves your upper arm flexibility. These are hands down the best deltoid exercises to try.
What are the deltoids?

There are three parts of your deltoid muscles covering the front, side, and back of your shoulder joint.

Read more
New research shows those who use health and fitness apps spend more time exercising
Track your progress, get motivated, and get moving with health and fitness apps
exercise running workout phone app watch headphones

There are plenty of health and fitness apps to choose from today to track your calories, steps, workouts, what you're eating, and more. Researchers from the University of South Australia have found that using these health apps really does have benefits. Logging into these apps is somewhat like having an accountability partner that motivates you and helps you keep track of your progress all in one convenient digital place on your phone, tablet, or Apple watch.
The rising popularity of health and fitness apps

Health and fitness apps are skyrocketing in popularity as the burden of chronic disease increases, and people become more health conscious. According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people are now living with obesity, and 422 million people have diabetes. Digital apps are a handy way to boost your overall health and wellness and encourage you to get your body moving. You don’t have to travel to the gym, and many apps include virtual fitness coaches, AI personalization, and a variety of useful in-app features. 

Read more