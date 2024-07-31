Top six exercises for a stable and strong core

An obvious sign of an athletic physique is a strong core with well-defined abs. Achieving such a physique goes beyond performing abs workouts — you must also incorporate core workouts into your routine.

The small, powerful muscles in your core help you during both exercises and everyday movements. The workouts you need to train them aren’t exactly the same as your abs workout. Therefore, you can train your abs but still have a weak core.

So, if you want to build a strong core, focus on some key core workouts that you will learn about in this guide. Read on to explore some of the best core exercises for a more strong and fit core!

What muscles are located in the core?

The core is a group of muscles surrounding the spine, hips, and abdominal viscera. They are essential for proper load balance and stability within the pelvis, spine, and kinetic chain.

The following are some of the major core muscles:

Multifidus

This is a group of thick muscles that run alongside the spine. It’s divided into thoracic, cervical, and lumbar multifidus. It helps to stabilize the spine during movement.

Erector spinae

The erector spinae muscles run along the back of the hips. They have three subgroups: the spinal muscles, the iliocostalis muscle, and the longissimus muscle. These muscles help you to maintain a proper posture.

Obliques

There are two oblique muscles, which are the external and internal obliques. The external obliques start midway down the rib cage, extending to the hips on both sides of the body. Meanwhile, the internal obliques are underneath the external obliques. These muscles allow you to bend to the side and twist your core.

Transverse abdominis

The transverse abdominis is the deepest muscle layer. It is a sheet-like muscle that runs from the rib cage to the pelvis and covers the front of the body. It helps you maintain internal abdominal pressure and stabilizes the trunk.

6 effective exercises for a stronger core

Crunches

Crunches are effective for core strengthening. When performing this exercise, ensure your neck is aligned with your spine, regulate your breathing, and use your core when crunching your body up.

Instructions:

Lie flat on your back and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Plant your feet on the floor and lightly cradle the back of your head in your hands. Relax your neck and shoulders, tighten your core, take a deep breath, and lift your upper back off the floor. Ensure your pelvis, lower back, and feet remain on the floor. Aim your chin toward the ceiling throughout the movement. Slowly lower your shoulders to the floor while exhaling. Return to the starting position and repeat the steps. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Plank

The plank is a full-body exercise. It is effective for your core and can also promote the stabilization of other muscle groups.

Instructions:

Assume a push-up position. Come down onto your forearms with your elbows bent. Make sure your legs are straight and your feet are hip-width apart. Rest your weight on your toes. Tighten your core and hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat it 3 to 5 times.

Russian twists

This is among the best core workouts you can do. It places tension on the abdominal muscle, while the oblique muscle maintains the body’s balance and helps rotate the torso.

Instructions:

Choose a suitable weight, and sit on the floor with your knees bent. Hold the weight in both hands and close to your chest, keeping your feet on the floor. Keep your arms on your chest if you are not using any weight. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the floor. Twist your torso to bring the weight down to one side by your hip. Return the weight to the center, and repeat on the other side of your body. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Lying leg lifts

You can perform lying leg lifts on a bench or the floor. Be sure not to move your legs too quickly, and remember that you can also place your hands under your back to support your pelvis and make the exercise a bit easier.

Instructions:

Lie flat on a mat or a bench. Rest your hands on the floor with your palms facing down, and extend your legs straight in front of you. Lift your legs as you breathe in, engaging your abdominal muscles. Keep your legs straight when lifting them, and press your thighs together. Pause when your legs are perpendicular to the floor. Lower your legs gradually, stopping when your heels are just an inch off the floor. Repeat the process 10 to 15 times for 4 sets.

Side oblique crunches

The external and internal oblique muscles help rotate and flex the torso, so this core workout can ease daily movement and enhance stability.

Instructions:

Lie on your left side, extend your legs, and rest your head on a mat. Extend your left arm straight out from your shoulder with your palm touching the floor. Position your right hand behind your ear, with your left hand guiding. Lift your head, shoulders, and torso. Also, lift your right leg while contracting your right oblique muscles. Slowly lower your body to the starting position. Complete 10 reps and switch to the other side. Perform 2 sets on each side.

Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches strengthen and stretch your core. This exercise can help you build a strong core, tone your abs, and improve your flexibility.

Instructions:

Lie down on a flat surface, slightly lift your head, and place your hands on the back of your head. Bend your left knee and bring it to your chest. Then, crunch forward to bring your right elbow to your knee. Return both the leg and elbow to their former positions. Now, bring the right knee to your chest and bring your left elbow to touch your knee. Then, return the leg and elbow to their previous position. Repeat this for 3 sets and 8 reps on each side.

What is the most effective core workout?

The most effective core workouts discussed in this guide include planks and Russian twists. Planks are great because they target the entire body, as it takes strength to maintain the form for a longer period of time. Can also build core strength and improve balance, coordination, and body alignment.

Meanwhile, Russian twists put tension on the abdominis muscles while working the obliques. Thus, they are very engaging for the body and can help you build a strong core over time.

What is the fastest way to strengthen your core?

It is recommended that you train your core at least three times a week for quicker results. Try out different core workouts to target various muscle groups. Also, remember to maintain accurate form throughout each session — your efforts will reflect in your results.

How often should you do core workouts?

Core workouts are most effective if done two to three times a week. Switching between different exercise routines can help you avoid boredom and stay motivated. Finally, remember to rest between each workout. This prevents burnout and muscle aches.