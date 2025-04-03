NEEDLES and Clarks update the Wallabee with a modern design

Fresh off of their collaboration with Bodega, Clarks continues to shed their archival silhouettes for fresher, more modern takes. Along with the Japanese label NEEDLES, Clarks is gearing up for three new looks for their famous Wallabee design that brings the ’70s into the modern era. As more brands continue to test the water by remaking more retro designs, Clarks is taking on one of their archival Wallabee styles and remaking it with NEEDLES’ contemporary touch. This new collaboration includes three different versions of the Wallabee silhouette with differentiating heights, allowing fans to pick the one that suits their closet the best. Donning neutral and subtle color palettes, this partnership is the perfect blend of nostalgic and versatile. Without too much fuss or overpowering design, the new Wallabees are ideal to showcase this unique partnership with your everyday looks.

NEEDLES x Clarks Wallabee Collection

Created with suede uppers, each of the new Wallabee designs offers some of the traditional details of the silhouette. Appearing in low, mid-, and high-top versions, each design features accents like embossed butterflies that add texture and dimension to the shoe. Besides NEEDLES’ butterfly logo, the label also updated the design with a monk strap, which included a symbolic distorted peace symbol. Unlike several monk straps, this buckle is functional and can help adjust the fit. NEEDLES has also replaced the classic Clarks sole and updated it with a sturdy lugged sole. The collection will be released via the NEEDLES and Clarks web stores on April 5. Based on the current exchange rate, the retail price is expected to range from approximately $260 to $315.