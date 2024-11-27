CLOT and adidas create the ultimate luxury skate sneakers

Continuing their collaborative journey, adidas and CLOT once again unveiled the ultimate sneaker collection to round out any closet. For the November Collection, Edison Chen’s CLOT and adidas worked together to create two new Gazelle sneakers that add an extra touch to your look. While these new designs are drastically different from the classic Gazelle sneaker we already know, the slight design elevation allows users to add a touch of sophisticated streetwear to their rotation. With slight design switches and subtle changes, these new Gazelle sneakers are crisp and elegant, even for casual sneakers.

Adidas Originals & CLOT’s November Collection

To celebrate their next collection together, both brands have remixed the Gazelle sneaker in two rich colorways. The CLOT Gazelle’s new “Off-White” and “Collegiate Navy” hues are easy-to-wear styles that add some small pop to your outfit. Made with deconstructed suede uppers and hand-beaded 3 stripes the sneaker has a more modern take on the classic silhouette. The cushioned footbeds and contoured sock liners continue with the sneaker’s expected comfort. In the “Off-White” colorway, the CLOT Gazelle has a beige base with tan accents and white laces. For a pop of color, the “Collegiate Navy” design comes with white stitched laces and gold-stitched details on the tongue and heel. Now available via Adidas Originals’ web store, these designs retail for $160 each. The perfect balance between everyday footwear and an elevated comfortable sneaker, these new Gazelle sneakers are a shining continuation of this successful partnership. Another example of how casual sneakers don’t need to sacrifice style, these collaborative sneakers are a must for anyone looking to keep their style on-trend, no matter the occasion.

