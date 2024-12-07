 Skip to main content
A tribute to Red Bull’s racing legacy: Tag Heuer unveils limited edition watch

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer / Tag Heuer

To honor Red Bull’s milestone of 20 years in racing, Tag Heuer recently unveiled a stylish timepiece in Red Bull’s signature colors—yellow, blue, and red. Every element on the watch, from the casing to the dial, symbolizes Red Bull’s racing spirit.

According to Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer, “For us, it felt like the perfect moment to create a special watch that represents everything Oracle Red Bull racing can be proud of, from the outstanding championship victories and the triumphant racing successes with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.”

Featuring a dial with an asphalt-like texture, this timepiece recreates some of the best moments Red Bull had on the track. The dial also features a huge logo at the 10 O’clock, 9 O’clock, and 8 O’clock denotations, solidifying the partnership between Oracle and Tag Heuer.

While the watch comes with three subdials, all subdials are quite similar to speedometers featured on red-bull cars.

Red Bull x Tag Heuer watch
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer / Tag Heuer

Since this watch marks a special moment in history, the case back has a logo of Red Bull’s 20th Formula 1 anniversary that subtly tells Red Bull’s story.

Tag Heuer also capitalized on this opportunity and paid tribute to Max Verstappen, congratulating him on his fourth World Champion title. His fourth win resonates with Red Bull’s core principles—excellence and determination.

Fortunately, the partnership between Red Bull and Tag Huer is built around the same principles, so this new watch is an embodiment of the success the two brands have been enjoying in the past years.

Only 3,000 pieces will be rolled out in the market.

