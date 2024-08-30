This smart watch will give you a unique look at Red Bull's F1 season

Fans of Red Bull Racing have another watch to potentially add to their collection thanks to the team’s latest collaboration with TAG Heuer. TAG Heuer itself has a long history when it comes to racing, with the aptly named “TAG Heuer F1” being one of the brand’s best-selling timepieces and company predecessor TAG once owning half of Red Bull’s close rivals, McLaren.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition differs from many luxury racing watches in its construction. Instead of a finely crafted mechanical masterpiece, it’s a smartwatch. But what it lacks in mechanical brilliance, it makes up for in smart functionality.

Recommended Videos

Expect things like health tracking, utility apps, multiple face options, and a day’s worth of battery life to get you by. In terms of design, the screen is housed in a 45 mm titanium case and capped with a black ceramic bezel. The black body of the watch, on the whole, is minimalist and leaves much of the uniqueness to what’s being displayed on the timepiece’s screen. The strap also gives users a chance to show off their allegiance, but the whole thing is very understated which helps concentrate focus on the watch’s digital aspect. In terms of software, it’s running Google’s Wear OS and should be compatible with both iPhone and Android.

Its functionality and design may not stand out too much on the face of it, but the design goes deeper than that. Dig into what the watch can do, and you may find that it truly is one for the fans.

One for the fans

A standout feature of the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is its “Interactive Racing App” function. The app directly connects you to the Red Bull team on race day, with features like the countdown clock and “team encouragements,” allowing owners to feel like a part of the F1 Calendar. During the race itself, the watch will check and display the team’s positions — keeping you in touch even if you can’t get near the track or a TV screen.

The watch face also adapts throughout the season, reflecting how drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have performed. Given Verstappen’s performances in recent years and Red Bull’s overall impact on the sport over the past two decades, there will likely be a lot to cheer about every time you check your wrist.

Finally, the red and yellow accents throughout the display and on the strap further link it to the Red Bull team. Blue, red, and yellow are the team’s colors, after all. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition retails at $1,950.00 — which is more than double the price of an Apple Watch Ultra. However, you are paying for a different level of exclusivity and connectivity, which fans of the sport, and Red Bull in particular, may not want to miss out on.