F1 2024 Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix preview: the outcomes are crucial

Autofromo Jose Carlos Pace also called Interlagos is the trac used for the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Courtesy F1

The F1 Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, held November 1 to 3 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, promises to be a critical race because of the active competitions between Formula 1 teams and drivers for the World Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships. The race track, commonly called Interlagos, has two DRS zones with lengthy straightaways, which allow cars to reach exceptionally high speeds.

Why the Sao Paulo Grand Prix matters so much

F1 racing in the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
This weekend’s Grand Prix is the third of three races in the Americas with no breaks. After Sao Paulo, only three races are left in the 2024 season. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix also includes a Sprint race, which means up to eight extra Championship points are winnable with the Saturday race before Sunday’s Grand Prix.

In 2023, the Red Bull team and driver Max Verstappen were dominant throughout the season, so as the calendar ran out, the last races didn’t threaten the outcomes of the top spots in the Championship competitions. This year, however, three teams are contending for the Constructors Championship.

Verstappen has the lead in the Drivers’ Championship but is vulnerable. If Verstappen has the same numeric margin over his competitors after Sao Paulo, he should be unbeatable. Otherwise, however, Verstappen’s lock on the top spot is in jeopardy.

Teams and drivers with the most at stake

Going into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen has a 47-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris. He’s 71 points ahead of current third-place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. No other drivers could top Verstappen’s score unless he doesn’t gain another point in four races, which won’t happen. Even Norris outscoring Verstappen is a reach and requires high-place finishes on his part and low points for Verstappen. Verstappen will not likely lose the top position this season, but it is possible.

The teams’ competition, on the other hand, is up for grabs. Red Bull led until the United States Grand Prix in Austin ended with McLaren leading in Constructors’ points. The Mexico City Grand Prix results strengthened McLaren’s lead and put Ferrari in the second position. As it stands before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, McClaren is leading with 566 points, Ferrari has 537 points, and Red Bull is in third place with 512 points. Because both team drivers’ points determine the total Constructors’ points, strong performances by Red Bull’s second driver, Sergio Perez, could push Red Bull back to the top.

Both Ferrari and McLaren drivers have consistently finished with strong point scores this year, but unfortunately for Perez and Red Bull, Perez has not been as strong a contributor. This issue is gaining significance, to the point that the lack of a strong performance by Perez at Sao Paulo may mean an early season exit for the driver so Red Bull can give one of the up-and-coming drivers a seat for the rest of the season.

