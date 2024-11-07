 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1 World Championships are on the line at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas race could tie a ribbon on Verstappen's fourth Championship

By
Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Courtesy of Formula 1

F1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could wrap up the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Drivers’ World Championship at the November 21 to 23 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but McLaren’s Lando Norris still has a slim chance at winning the title. McLaren and Ferrari are leading Red Bull in the Constructors’ competition.

As the 2024 Formula 1 schedule draws to a close, the Drivers’ World Championship and the Constructors’ World Championship are still undecided. This late-season contention contrasts with the beginning of the calendar when, after seven wins in ten races, it seemed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and his team would dominate, as they did in 2023.

Recommended Videos

The F1 World Drivers’ Championship

Verstappen’s Championship points margin over other drivers from the beginning of the season, his recent podium finishes and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory don’t entirely rule out anyone else winning the Drivers’ Championship.

Related

After the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Norris is the only driver who could take the crown from Verstappen. Verstappen currently has 393 Championship points, and Norris has 331. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, in third place, has 307 points, which makes it mathematically impossible for him to beat Verstappen. So, the only drivers to consider are Verstappen and Norris.

Any scenario that results in a Norris Drivers’ Championship requires That he wins all three races and Verstappen gains minimal or no points in the last three races. Suppose Verstappen finishes the Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Norris. In that case, Verstappen won the championship because insufficient points would be available in the last two races to overcome Verstappen’s lead. If Norris scores more than three points than Verstappen in Las Vegas, he still has a chance.

The F1 World Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull is in third place for the Constructors’ title.  McLaren has 593 Championship points, Ferrari 557 points, and Red Bull 544 points.

Each team’s driver’s points are combined to determine the team’s points. Even though Verstappen is leading in driver points, his fellow Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, who has amassed 151 points, has not been performing as well as McClaren’s Oscar Piastri (262 points) or Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (244 points).

Regardless of how the drivers finish in Las Vegas, the point gaps are close, and the remaining points to be won in the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are sufficient to ensure that the Constructors’ Championship will not be decided in Vegas.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2024 preview
The team and driver's championships are up for grabs.
A racing scene from the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix will occur this weekend, October 25 to 27, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. It will comprise 71 laps around the 2.67-mile track.
Here's what's at stake at the Mexico City GP

With only five races left in the F1 2024 schedule, the most competitive teams want to make every Grand Prix count in their competition for F1 World Driver and Constructor's Championship points. Unlike the last two seasons, when Red Bull and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen were dominating the F1 calendar, this year, the Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari teams all see Championship possibilities, even though McLaren is currently 40 points ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors' competition. Max Verstappen leads McClaren driver Lando Norris by 57 points for the Drivers' Championship.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Wynn Grid Club: A racing fan’s dream experience
Stunning race track views from an exclusive, private club above the pit garage
The presentation area at the Wynn Grid Club in thw Paddock Club at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

You need to know about the Wynn Grid Club if you're looking for an ultimate, exclusive experience for the three-day 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 20 to 23. Returning to the Paddock Club on the second floor above the Pit Building this year, the Wynn Grid Club promises a racing fan's dream experience that includes stunning race track views, decadent dining, dedicated beverage service, private performances, and many VIP perks.
For the racing fan

Wynn Grid Club guests will have unparalleled access view with:

Read more
F1 United States Grand Prix results: Ferrari scores first and second place
Norris wanted to chip away at Verstappen's lead, but the reverse happened
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

While the greatest question of the 2024 United States Grand Prix was whether McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris would continue to chip away at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's lead in Drivers' Championship points, Ferrari stole the show.

Norris and Verstappen were focused on beating each other out of Turn 1 at Austin's Circuit of the America's race tracks, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc undercut both drivers and took the lead position, which he never relinquished. Carlos Sainz, the second Ferrari driver, was also able to get past Norris and Verstand to take second place in the race.

Read more