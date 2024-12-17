 Skip to main content
Will ‘Silo’ be getting a third season?

The show will wrap up with a fourth and final season.

Apple TV+ Silo Episode 1 Photo of Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo
Apple TV+

Silo is currently in the middle of its second season, and the show remains one of the more interesting sci-fi shows on television. While the show’s season 2 finale has not yet aired, fans are already wondering whether the show will return for another season.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ saw fit to answer that question, renewing the show not just for a third season but also for a fourth. The show’s fourth season will also serve as its final. Graham Yost created the series, which is adapted from a series of novels written by Hugh Howey.

Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode,” star Rebecca Ferguson shared in a statement I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Ferguson stars as Juliette, one of 10,000 people living in an underground silo who has been led to believe that the world above has been destroyed. As she learns more about this world, though, she begins to question whether she’s being told the truth.

In addition to Ferguson, the show also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The series is adapted from a pretty fixed series of novels, so it makes sense that it will get a fixed four season run to adapt that story to the screen. The tenth and final episode of the show’s second season will air on Jan. 17.

