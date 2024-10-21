 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Mike Flanagan is adapting another Stephen King horror classic

Flanagan is currently promoting a recent adaptation of The Life of Chuck

By
Sissy Spacek in Carrie
MGM

Few Hollywood directors have had more fruitful collaborations with novelists than Mike Flanagan has had with Stephen King. Flanagan is currently promoting The Life of Chuck, which is adapted from a King short story, and he previously adapted Doctor Sleep, King’s sequel to The Shining, and Gerald’s Game. Now, Collider is reporting that Flanagan is set to adapt another King novel into a series.

Flanagan is apparently set to adapt Carrie into an eight-episode series for Amazon Prime Video. The series will be the first in Flanagan’s new overall deal with the studio.

Recommended Videos

The novel, which was released in 1974, was one of King’s earliest works to be met with great success and was adapted just two years later into an enduring film directed by Brian de Palma. The story follows Carrie White, an outcast from an extremely strict, religious household who discovers that she has telekinetic powers and eventually decides to take revenge on the town she grew up in. In addition to the 1976 adaptation, which starred Sissy Spacek, the novel has also previously been adapted in 2002 and 2013.

Related

Because this is a series and not another film adaptation, Flanagan is going to have more room to explore the details of the original novel. According to the show’s official logline, this new series is  “bold and timely reimagining” of Carrie’s life under tyrannical mother in the aftermath of her father’s death. The summary adds that Carrie “finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
ESPN is folding ESPN+ into an even bigger streaming service
ESPN Flagship will make it easy for ESPN diehards to cut their cable cords.
ESPN Plus logo on smartphone.

While ESPN has technically had a toe in the streaming game for years now through ESPN+, the sports broadcaster is preparing to launch a streaming service that will be a more complete rundown of its offerings. This new streaming service will be called ESPN Flagship, and will include all of ESPN's linear TV offerings as well the content and sports events available through ESPN+. What we don't know yet, though, is how much this new streaming service is going to cost.

According to reporting in Variety, ESPN Flagship is expected to integrate closely with ESPN's Fantasy Sports app and provide betting options inside of the app along with merchandise, other forms of commerce, and an AI tool that creates a personal homepage dedicated to your particular sports interests. In theory, the app will know what your favorite teams are as well, and will cater content for you accordingly.

Read more
The 7 best Tom Hardy movies to stream
Dunkirk, Mad Max, and more feature in this star's catalog
Tom Hardy at Venom Premiere with Spiky Locks with an Undercut hairstyle

Tom Hardy combines an eclectic mix of superstar traits and uses them in a variety of film types. This combination of talent and willingness to appear in anything from a major blockbuster to a smaller production as a supporting character makes him as likable as anyone in Hollywood. It also doesn't hurt that his charismatic smile and sexual ambiguity in his personal life have turned him into a defining heartthrob of his generation.

He started on TV in HBO's great miniseries Band of Brothers before turning to the big screen in the early 2000s. By the time the 2010s hit, Hardy was becoming a favorite of Christopher Nolan and became one of Marvel's secret weapons. Looking at the best Tom Hardy movies gives audiences a fascinating look at the rise of a deservedly acclaimed acting icon of the last decade.

Read more
A new version of a cult-classic serial killer movie may be hitting screens soon
The 2000 movie has become a cult classic in certain corners of the internet.
Christian Bale in American Psycho

There's already been one adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho, and it's a genuinely great thriller. Even so, Luca Guadagnino is apparently getting ready to adapt the novel to the big screen again. The director, who is best known for films like Challengers and Call Me By Your Name, is partnering with Lionsgate on the new adaptation, according to Variety.

The film, which was written by Scott Z. Burns, is not a remake of the 2000 version of American Psycho, but is instead a new adaptation of the original novel. That 2000 film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a successful New York City businessman who had a secret double life as a serial killer.

Read more