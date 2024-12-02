 Skip to main content
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series

The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.

By
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit
Netflix / Netflix

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as “a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas are adapting the series and will serve as co-showrunners. Reese Witherspoon will also serve as an executive producer on the series, and Stapley’s novel was  part of the actress and producer’s book club.

“Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building,” she said. “It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, and then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world.”

No premiere date is set for the series yet, but it seems like the latest glitzy project to come from the studio.

