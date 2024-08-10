Zero Day is a political thriller series, but it's unclear what it's actually about

TV’s golden era may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of interesting stuff coming down the pike on the small screen. One remnant from TV’s golden era, though, is the idea that movie stars can jump back and forth between TV and film without hurting their reputations, and what better evidence is there of that than the fact that Robert De Niro is about to star in his first-ever TV series.

That series, called Zero Day, follows De Niro as a former president named George Mullen who comes out of retirement to “lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis,” according to Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the Zero Day Netflix series.

Recommended Videos

What is Zero Day actually about?

The plot specifics for Zero Day are still a little bit up in the air, but we do have a logline that really asks more questions than it answers:

“The question on everyone’s mind: How do we find truth in a world of crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside of our control? An apt question to ask in the information age, wherein we have never been so connected and yet our airwaves are perversely clogged up with useless noise — oft deliberately so, with the phenomena of fake news and online bots in mind. And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even our own imagining?”

So basically, we can’t actually say for sure what Zero Day is about, but it seems pretty clear that it’s a political thriller that has conspiracy theories and disinformation on its mind. As for whatever the crisis is that pulls De Niro’s president out of retirement? That still remains unclear. Politics is obviously a fruitful area for Netflix, which launched its streaming service with House of Cards. Now, as it prepares to debut another show in a heated political moment, it’s unclear how Zero Day might be received from a public that’s already getting plenty of political content.

Who’s behind Zero Day?

It probably isn’t surprising that Zero Day is a pretty explicitly political story. It comes from writers who have more than a little experience with political writing in various formats.

Griselda and Narcos‘ Eric Newman, screenwriter Noah Oppenheim, and New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt have teamed up on the project, and it certainly seems like it has promise based on the incredible cast that they’ve assembled.

Who’s in the cast of Zero Day?

De Niro isn’t the only impressive member of this ensemble. The cast for the Zero Day series on Netflix also includes Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Clark Gregg, Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, and Gaby Hoffmann. Largely, it seems these actors are playing people in and around Washington, either in the White House or in Congress.

Caplan plays Mullen’s daughter, a young congresswoman who is “hoping to distance herself from her father’s political legacy.” Joan Allen plays Mullen’s former First Lady who is now up for a federal judgeship, and Plemons plays Roger Carlson, a former Mullen aide prior to his retirement. Stevens steps in as an obnoxious TV host who has a particular vendetta against Mullen.

Bassett is playing the current U.S. president, a “brilliant and perceptive political tactician,” and Hoffmann is playing a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who is just as sharp, and is looking to amass more power for herself.

And honestly, that’s just scratching the surface of this cast. Matthew Modine plays the Speaker of the House, Bill Camp is the head of the CIA, Connie Britton is Mullen’s former chief of staff, and the list goes on and on. That star-studded cast suggests that it’s a project that Netflix is incredibly excited about.

Is there a trailer for Zero Day?

Zero Day doesn’t yet have an official trailer. Trailers for Netflix shows tend to release close to their actual release date, so we likely won’t see a trailer here until a month or two from the official release. For now, we have no other clues as to what the series is about.

When is the release date for Zero Day?

Zero Day does not yet have an official release date, but the speculation is that it could debut before 2024 comes to an end. Given the proximity of the U.S. presidential election, Zero Day could hit a little too close to home if it premieres in the midst of an actual election. Of course, that might not be Netflix’s only consideration in thinking about when the series should premiere.