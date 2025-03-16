 Skip to main content
8 power-packed shows like Succession to add to your watchlist

Family dramas and sarcastic societal critiques that are just like 'Succession'

The Roy children confront Logan
The Roy children confront Logan

Succession finished in 2023, but many TV diehards are still searching for an adequate replacement. This Jesse Armstrong-created drama carried HBO’s legacy of quality programming for a quartet of iconic seasons. The Roy children battle inner turmoil and traumatic family relationships when their wealthy father decides to start trying out replacement CEOs for his business. Succession’s gorgeous set pieces and dense characters make it feel like a Shakespearean experience updated for a modern audience. Talented actors like Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and many others brought a supreme script to life.

If you’re like me, you miss the family drama, backstabbing, and political commentary used in Succession. In that case, you should check out these dramas and black comedies that incorporate more than a couple of the show’s elements into their arsenal. Not every show on this list has three Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, but in my opinion, all of them are fantastic. You’ll love these shows like Succession if you’re a fan of great TV.

Game of Thrones (2011)

Game of Thrones
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Created by
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss
Watch on max
Game of Thrones might be a surprising entry on this list at first glance, but it doesn’t take long to realize its similarity to Succession beyond both shows being part of HBO’s great library. The fantasy drama that took over the pop culture conversation in the 2010s featured a ton of characters fighting for the top spot in Westeros the same way Logan Roy’s children and associates wriggled their way through the mud to take his job. Game of Thrones won four Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, but it should have taken a page out of Succession’s book and ended while still on top of its game. House of the Dragon is now trying to correct the franchise’s plotted course.
House of Cards (2013)

House of Cards
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer
Created by
Beau Willimon
Watch on Netflix

House of Cards follows a slimy politician who believes he should run the United States of America even if he weren’t elected to that type of powerful position. His pursuit of the Oval Office is full of the same power-hungry tactics that are used in Succession. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright gave credence to Netflix at a time when actors weren’t interested in performing as part of streaming shows.

Billions (2016)

Billions
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, David Costabile
Created by
Andrew Ross Sorkin, Brian Koppelman, David Levien
Watch on Amazon

Billions is kind of a poor man’s version of Succession, but that doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis play the two powerful men at the top of the financial world food chain as their characters battle for their ideals and their cash in New York’s hedge fund industry. Those who love Breaking Bad will also love to see David Costabile in a bigger role here.

Industry (2020)

Industry
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey
Created by
Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Watch on max

Can you believe the recession of 2008 is now being used for historical foil in TV? I’m not gonna complain when it comes to one of HBO’s hottest shows, Industry. A large ensemble of prospective businesspeople from different walks of life compete for their jobs and their reputations as they navigate the finance and banking industry at the end of the 2000s. It’s just a matter of time before this show really blows up. It also honors Succession’s aesthetic and dedication to swearing.

Mad Men (2007)

Mad Men
tv-14
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser
Created by
Matthew Weiner
Watch on Amazon

Mad Men is a classier version of Succession, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t weild tension like a knife. Created by The Sopranos alum Matthew Weiner, this AMC series features a mentally wrecked advertising executive, Don Draper, throughout the 1960s as he tries to hide his life’s meaning from others and himself. People climb the corporate ladder and fight for their careers during one of America’s most tumultuous decades. Mad Men won four Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, a feat that even Succession didn’t match.

Suits (2011)

Suits
tv-14
9 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty
Created by
Aaron Korsh
Watch on Netflix

Suits has grown a lot in popularity since joining Netflix, but maybe it should have been acclaimed all along. The series follows plenty of interesting lawyers and legal counselers as they figure out the point of their profession in a law firm that is absolutely kindling with chaotic energy and drama. A spinoff series on NBC and Peacock is also a great choice for your next binge.

Veep (2012)

Veep
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale
Created by
Armando Iannucci
Watch on HBO Max

Watching Julia Louis-Dreyfus depict a faux version of Vice President of the United States in Veep is a mix between hilarious and depressing. This comedy gets down to the bottom of what makes politicians tick as their egos and personalities overwhelm all who get in their way. Louis-Dreyfus won six Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Six Feet Under (2001)

Six Feet Under
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy
Created by
Alan Ball
Watch on Netflix

Six Feet Under doesn’t have a super appealing synopsis at first glance. Watching a dysfunctional family try to run a funeral home while juggling their personal problems? Kind of a downer when you think about it. Don’t let that morbidity and depressive description convince you to skip out on one of the most human, thought-provoking dramas ever created. Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under carefully analyzes the intricacy of family trauma and drama in the same way Succession does. Death is life’s biggest mystery, and the series faces it with love, laughter, and sentimentality. The series also represents a breakthrough in LGBTQ+ characters that others have had a hard time matching in the decades since.

Additionally, the show’s finale has been hailed as one of the best ever. Author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) had high praise on his blog. ““I liked [Six Feet Under] well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo, or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better.”

