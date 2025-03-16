8 power-packed shows like Succession to add to your watchlist

Six Feet Under doesn’t have a super appealing synopsis at first glance. Watching a dysfunctional family try to run a funeral home while juggling their personal problems? Kind of a downer when you think about it. Don’t let that morbidity and depressive description convince you to skip out on one of the most human, thought-provoking dramas ever created. Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under carefully analyzes the intricacy of family trauma and drama in the same way Succession does. Death is life’s biggest mystery, and the series faces it with love, laughter, and sentimentality. The series also represents a breakthrough in LGBTQ+ characters that others have had a hard time matching in the decades since.

Additionally, the show’s finale has been hailed as one of the best ever. Author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) had high praise on his blog. ““I liked [Six Feet Under] well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo, or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better.”