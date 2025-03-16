8 power-packed shows like Succession to add to your watchlist

Succession finished in 2023, but many TV diehards are still searching for an adequate replacement. This Jesse Armstrong-created drama carried HBO’s legacy of quality programming for a quartet of iconic seasons. The Roy children battle inner turmoil and traumatic family relationships when their wealthy father decides to start trying out replacement CEOs for his business. Succession’s gorgeous set pieces and dense characters make it feel like a Shakespearean experience updated for a modern audience. Talented actors like Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and many others brought a supreme script to life.
If you’re like me, you miss the family drama, backstabbing, and political commentary used in Succession. In that case, you should check out these dramas and black comedies that incorporate more than a couple of the show’s elements into their arsenal. Not every show on this list has three Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, but in my opinion, all of them are fantastic. You’ll love these shows like Succession if you’re a fan of great TV.
Game of Thrones (2011)
House of Cards (2013)
House of Cards follows a slimy politician who believes he should run the United States of America even if he weren’t elected to that type of powerful position. His pursuit of the Oval Office is full of the same power-hungry tactics that are used in Succession. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright gave credence to Netflix at a time when actors weren’t interested in performing as part of streaming shows.
Billions (2016)
Billions is kind of a poor man’s version of Succession, but that doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis play the two powerful men at the top of the financial world food chain as their characters battle for their ideals and their cash in New York’s hedge fund industry. Those who love Breaking Bad will also love to see David Costabile in a bigger role here.
Industry (2020)
Can you believe the recession of 2008 is now being used for historical foil in TV? I’m not gonna complain when it comes to one of HBO’s hottest shows, Industry. A large ensemble of prospective businesspeople from different walks of life compete for their jobs and their reputations as they navigate the finance and banking industry at the end of the 2000s. It’s just a matter of time before this show really blows up. It also honors Succession’s aesthetic and dedication to swearing.
Mad Men (2007)
Mad Men is a classier version of Succession, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t weild tension like a knife. Created by The Sopranos alum Matthew Weiner, this AMC series features a mentally wrecked advertising executive, Don Draper, throughout the 1960s as he tries to hide his life’s meaning from others and himself. People climb the corporate ladder and fight for their careers during one of America’s most tumultuous decades. Mad Men won four Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, a feat that even Succession didn’t match.
Suits (2011)
Suits has grown a lot in popularity since joining Netflix, but maybe it should have been acclaimed all along. The series follows plenty of interesting lawyers and legal counselers as they figure out the point of their profession in a law firm that is absolutely kindling with chaotic energy and drama. A spinoff series on NBC and Peacock is also a great choice for your next binge.
Veep (2012)
Watching Julia Louis-Dreyfus depict a faux version of Vice President of the United States in Veep is a mix between hilarious and depressing. This comedy gets down to the bottom of what makes politicians tick as their egos and personalities overwhelm all who get in their way. Louis-Dreyfus won six Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Six Feet Under (2001)
Six Feet Under doesn’t have a super appealing synopsis at first glance. Watching a dysfunctional family try to run a funeral home while juggling their personal problems? Kind of a downer when you think about it. Don’t let that morbidity and depressive description convince you to skip out on one of the most human, thought-provoking dramas ever created. Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under carefully analyzes the intricacy of family trauma and drama in the same way Succession does. Death is life’s biggest mystery, and the series faces it with love, laughter, and sentimentality. The series also represents a breakthrough in LGBTQ+ characters that others have had a hard time matching in the decades since.
Additionally, the show’s finale has been hailed as one of the best ever. Author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) had high praise on his blog. ““I liked [Six Feet Under] well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo, or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better.”
