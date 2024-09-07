 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The best TV series of all time: 50 shows to stream before you die

You're missing out if you don't see these TV series

By
The Sopranos (P621) "Made In America"
HBO

While everyone has their own personal taste in television, there are certain shows that transcend genre preferences of storytelling opinions. A select view programs change how we watch TV, in turn transforming the medium and paving a path for the shows that emulate to follow. Science-fiction series based on movies, comedies about old women in Miami, and crime drama sagas that chart the moral downfall of teachers are all among the iconic series you need to stream.

We have consolidated decades of television lore to present the 50 best TV shows of all time. If you’re a TV fan, it is vital to tune into Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streamer you subscribe to and give these shows a chance. If you die before finding out about these classics, how could you ever live with yourself? (Yes, I understand the nonsensical irony in this statement.) Let’s begin!

Recommended Videos

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008)

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
tv-14
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Lena Headey, Thomas Dekker, Summer Glau
Created by
Josh Friedman
Watch on Hulu
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles proved that there was a lot more to the franchise than just Arnold Schwarzenegger. Featuring Lena Headey in her pre-Game of Thrones breakout as Sarah Connor, the spinoff show features events that happen after Terminator 2: Judgement Day as Sarah and her son John attempt to stave off Skynet and prevent human extinction at the hands of the machines. Although it was canceled after two seasons, the show was one of the best dramas of the late 2000s.

The Golden Girls (1985)

The Golden Girls
tv-pg
7 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan
Created by
Susan Harris
Watch on Hulu
There aren’t enough words to capture the appreciation The Golden Girls still deserves nearly 40 years later. The classic sitcom about four older ladies living in Miami is one of the sharpest-written and acted shows in history. With a daring method of storytelling that included episodes about HIV, suicide, Alzheimer’s, and more, The Golden Girls changed the vitality and heft behind half-hour sitcoms.

Hannibal (2013)

Hannibal
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne
Created by
Bryan Fuller
Watch on Amazon
Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy’s chemistry as Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham introduced a new generation to the horror franchise from the 1990s. Hannibal gets into the psyche of serial killers while also differentiating Hannibal Lecter from similar antagonists in media. If the show aired today, it probably would have been on a streamer instead of network TV, and this would have given it a longer leash and more creative liberty.

Sons of Anarchy (2008)

Sons of Anarchy
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan
Created by
Kurt Sutter
Watch on Hulu
There’s not a lot of shows about motorcycle gangs on television. Sure, if you want a reality TV series about the making of bikes, you can find some good stuff on cable, but Sons of Anarchy combined biker culture with scripted storytelling. This fantastic FX show dives into the codes and humanity that lie within barbaric societal structures and features career-defining performances from Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam.

BEEF (2023)

BEEF
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee
Created by
Lee Sung-jin
Watch on Netflix
BEEF epitomizes one of life’s most overlooked traumas: road rage. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong bounce off of each other like trucks in a wreck as they grapple with the fallout of an argument in a parking lot and how it compounds their misery in their personal lives. Originally a mini-series, BEEF will return for season 2 with a new cast and characters!

Dexter (2006)

Dexter
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson
Created by
James Manos, Jr.
Watch on Netflix
Dexter peaked during the height of the antihero movement and there was never a better time for such a drama. The series follows the conflicted life of a serial killer who justifies his actions by only hunting those who he deems deserve death. Michael C. Hall is transcendent and will return in the sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection in 2025. The prequel Dexter: Original Sin premieres late in 2024 to give more of Dexter’s backstory.

Friday Night Lights (2006)

Friday Night Lights
tv-14
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden
Created by
Brian Grazer, Peter Berg
Watch on Amazon
Friday Night Lights the film is one of the better football movies of its generation. Friday Night Lights, the TV series,s is even better. Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton star as a husband and wife team who come to understand that football and community go hand in hand in small-town Texas. This network drama was actually pretty daring for the 2000s and dug into issues that students face daily outside of the classroom. Family themes and a whole lot of heart make the series endearing and unique.

Homeland (2011)

Homeland
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Drama, War & Politics, Crime
Stars
Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Maury Sterling
Created by
Gideon Raff, Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa
Watch on Hulu
Homeland gave Claire Danes a deserved second chance after her first big series, My So-Called Life, was unfairly scrapped after one season. Homeland tells the story of a bipolar CIA officer who faces the horrors of her mental health problems while trying to solve the country’s biggest security and terrorism threats. The drama is a thrilling political and crime series that gives keen insight into the stressors, betrayal, and horror of American homeland security.

Will & Grace (1998)

Will & Grace
tv-pg
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes
Created by
Max Mutchnick, David Kohan
Watch on Hulu
Will & Grace changed LGBTQ+ TV shows forever when it premiered during a much more homophobic time period. The friendship between a gay man and a straight woman as they bounce off of each other, argue, and love one another in the same household presented opportunities for zany situations and plenty of fun and excitement. A reboot of the show wasn’t quite as good in recent years, but the original is essential viewing for its pioneering qualities.

Community (2009)

Community
tv-pg
6 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi
Created by
Dan Harmon
Watch on Peacock
Not everyone will understand Community’s humor. A comedy about a mismatched group of college students who adventure through school in their oddball study group combines loads of meta-humor and just enough sitcom normalcy to gain audience trust. Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs pre-Invincible  are the standouts here.

The Bear (2022)

The Bear
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri
Created by
Christopher Storer
Watch on Hulu
Watching The Bear takes a lot of patience and maybe an ibuprofen for headaches afterward. This comedy-drama about aspirational but perpetually exhausted chef Carmy and his friends and coworkers (or victims, depending on how you look at it) upped Hulu’s reputation while pushing the boundaries of ordinary television. Season 4 of The Bear should be just as chaotic as ever when it premieres in 2025.

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix
The Walking Dead may be about the deceased, but no series felt more alive in its prime. Word of mouth and social media chatter gathered like a herd of walkers to track down anybody who wasn’t watching this survival show set in a post-apocalyptic Americana in the 2010s. Spinoffs such as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continue the franchise’s legacy today.

The Mandalorian (2019)

The Mandalorian
tv-14
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff
Created by
Jon Favreau
Watch on Disney+
The Mandalorian is the first and best Star Wars series to date. The exploits of an intergalactic bounty hunter and his alien friend, Grogu, doubles as a buddy-drama and the perfect example of George Lucas’s storytelling vision from the original films in the 1970s. Jon Favreau deserves immense credit for breathing life into the sci-fi franchise at a time when Disney needed proof of its validity on the small screen.

ER (1994)

ER
tv-14
15 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Maura Tierney, Parminder Nagra, Linda Cardellini
Created by
Michael Crichton
Watch on max
Medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy seem big today, but nothing can surpass the weekly intoxication that was ER. Romance, birth, death, illness, and so much more made this perhaps NBC’s crown jewel in the 1990s and early 2000s. Stars like George Clooney and John Stamos made their mark at various times among the ensemble star cast.

The White Lotus (2021)

The White Lotus
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Stars
F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco
Created by
Mike White
Watch on max
The White Lotus often doesn’t get the credit it deserves because people are more interested in the flashy guest stars and sexy scenery of Hawaii and Italy. This HBO anthology critiques and analyzes classism, betrayal, relationships, and many more human issues depending on the episode. Season 3 of the series should be on the way shortly, and it’s set in Asia for the first time!

Malcolm in the Middle (2000)

Malcolm in the Middle
tv-pg
7 Seasons
Genre
Family, Comedy, Drama
Stars
Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston
Created by
Linwood Boomer
Watch on Hulu
Frankie Muniz is a child genius surrounded by a non-intellectual pit of chaos in Malcolm in the Middle. This family comedy soared with fantastic acting by Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and even Cloris Leachman in later seasons. While most sitcoms get criticized for going by the book, Malcolm in the Middle juxtaposed these tropes with outlandish storylines and shock humor that was revolutionary for its time.

Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson
Created by
Craig Mazin
Watch on max
Chernobyl dramatizes the aftermath of the nuclear power burst in Europe in the 1980s by diving into the politics and the cesspool of corruption that surrounded the event. Created by Craig Mazin of The Last of Us fame, this miniseries will capture the attention of both history buffs and noninformed viewers just the same. It didn’t stick around for too long, but instead filling each hour with just the right amount of plot progression to stick the landing when the season finale arrived.

The Last Dance (2020)

The Last Dance
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman
Created by
Michael Tollin
Watch on Netflix
Basketball diehards were in heaven during the COVID-19 pandemic when The Last Dance was airing weekly. Trapped in our homes due to lockdown restrictions, this documentary transported us back to a simpler time, an era when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were rampaging through the NBA with the sport’s greatest modern dynasty. While some complain that Jordan’s fingerprints were littered too much on the series to give a realistic version of his teammates’ sides of the story, this docu-drama is a work of filmmaking art that every sports fan should see.

True Detective (2014)

True Detective
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw
Created by
Issa López, Nic Pizzolatto
Watch on max
True Detective blasted onto the scene in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson redefining movie and TV duel-stardom. Equal parts creepy and literary, the series spins mystery tropes upside down with incredible twists, jarring symbolism, and juicy cliffhangers. True Detective season 5 might just be the best story of the bunch!

The Last of Us (2023)

The Last of Us
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Created by
Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
Watch on max
Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest stars in the world, and his role in The Last of Us may be his defining character. Joel Miller has a heart of stone, and only lost girl Ellie Williams can crack it open and let the light in. As they adventure through the end of the world, they find out their lives might just be beginning now that they’re with each other. HBO exceeded all expectations in this adaptation of the video game and redefined what’s possible in an apocalypse show.

The Boys (2019)

The Boys
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Stars
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr
Created by
Eric Kripke
Watch on Amazon

The Boys brings down the hammer on the rich and powerful through the lens of superhero corruption. Billy Butcher and his gang of vigilantes will do anything it takes to bring Homelander and Vought to justice, even if it means becoming as evil as their opponents. Antony Starr puts Homelander into the villain Hall of Fame with his performance, and season 5’s climax should be appointment viewing.

M*A*S*H (1972)

M*A*S*H
tv-pg
11 Seasons
Genre
War & Politics, Drama, Comedy
Stars
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Harry Morgan
Created by
Larry Gelbart
Watch on Amazon
M*A*S*H is most known for its series finale that garnered nearly half the country in viewers, but there’s a good reason so many folks wanted to see its ending. This war comedy-drama was one of the first shows about friendship that felt relatable and real. Set against the backdrop of war and death, it was the bond between these likable military members that personified the true human spirit.

Roots (1977)

Roots
nr
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
John Amos, Madge Sinclair, LeVar Burton
Created by
Alex Haley
Watch on Amazon
One could argue that Roots is the television series that pushed the medium forward more than any other in history. Depicting a family’s history as slaves in the U.S. across several generations, this miniseries elevated storytelling on the small screen and let directors know they could also produce ideas that were usually reserved for movie theaters.

Cheers (1982)

Cheers
tv-pg
11 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman
Created by
Glen Charles, Les Charles, James Burrows
Watch on Paramount+
Watching Cheers still feels like a hot glass of cocoa on a winter’s afternoon. The ensemble that hung out in a dinky Boston bar always felt tightly scripted, yet exquisitely relatable to how any group of friends would act in the same setting. Cheers is also to thank for the fantastic spinoff, Frasier.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)

Curb Your Enthusiasm
tv-ma
12 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman
Created by
Larry David
Watch on max
Larry David’s spiritual sequel to Seinfeld freed him from the restraints of network television, unleashing an even more authentic, cynical style of humor on cable audiences. Curb Your Enthusiasm won’t be for every sense of humor, but those who find it funny will always flock to its repeats over any other sitcom of the last two decades.

The West Wing (1999)

The West Wing
tv-14
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, John Spencer
Created by
Aaron Sorkin
Watch on max
The West Wing is the defining political series of the early 2000s. Martin Sheen and Allison Janey are the biggest standout performers in a series that was daring and blunt in its societal commentary while also not taking itself too seriously. It took fans inside the walls of Washington D.C., to give politicians a human side that we don’t get to see in real life.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show
nr
7 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Mary Tyler Moore, Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod
Created by
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns
Watch on Hulu
If I Love Lucy broke through the glass window in allowing women to star on TV, The Mary Tyler Moore Show took the baton and flew into the sky. Moore blurred the lines of what women were supposed to be in society in the 1970s, bringing feminism to a mainstream audience while supplying a multitude of laughs. Betty White and Ed Asner are also spectacular in a show that features newsroom commentary and plenty of workplace drama.

Lost (2004)

Lost
tv-14
6 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn
Created by
J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber
Watch on Netflix
Lost was appointment viewing on network TV at a time when most of the best dramas were moving to cable and premium subscription packages. Featuring a vast cast of characters trapped on an eerie island, there was an endless supply of secrets for the survivors to uncover throughout the six seasons. The pilot episode set a high bar that creator Damon Lindelof struggled to consistently match, but the show is always entertaining and thrilling.

Veep (2012)

Veep
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale
Created by
Armando Iannucci
Watch on max
Julia Louis-Dreyfus famously took home a half dozen Emmys for her portrayal of the Vice President of the United States, Selina Meyer. Trophies are only one part of the story, though. Veep is a riveting, utterly fearless satire of the processes and turmoil that goes on behind the scenes of political campaigning and running the government. If you were to watch just one piece of political fiction, it would be this one.

Happy Days (1974)

Happy Days
tv-g
11 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Henry Winkler, Tom Bosley, Marion Ross
Created by
Garry Marshall
Watch on Paramount+
Happy Days gave so many sitcoms the tools they needed to dominate the airwaves in the 1970s and beyond. The show started the period piece trend by taking place 20 years before the real-life date it aired, and it still transports fans to the 1950s with a large serving of nostalgia and laughs. With so many talented cast members who went on to succeed in film and other shows, such as Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, Happy Days was the catalyst that proved their worth to the viewing populace.

The Twilight Zone (1959)

The Twilight Zone
tv-pg
5 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Rod Serling
Created by
Rod Serling
Watch on Paramount+
The Twilight Zone made sci-fi and fantasy relevant on television in the 1960s. Using a new story each week, the plots highlighted some of America’s biggest fears regarding aliens, space, and human purpose. Even contemporary TV creators like Vince Gilligan are crafting shows that resemble The Twilight Zone over 60 years after its premiere, an effort that proves its legacy.

Saturday Night Live (1975)

Saturday Night Live
tv-14
49 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, News
Stars
Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes
Created by
Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol
Watch on Peacock

Saturday Night Live survives any political conflict or societal outburst. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, SNL always puts its best foot forward to make fun of the serious and the zany alike as it approaches 50 years on the small screen. Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to remembering the iconic actors who have appeared in sketch comedy.

Mad Men (2007)

Mad Men
tv-14
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser
Created by
Matthew Weiner
Watch on Apple TV+
Watching Mad Men makes you feel like you’re a part of some exclusive club, like you’re a smarty-pants engaging in high art that others don’t understand. In reality, Matthew Weiner’s show about an advertising group headed by disturbed genius Don Draper can be enjoyed by any different number of audiences. Its superb world-building transcends the decade it depicts and truly symbolizes a slice of Americana that can teach the world about the U.S., whether that be positive or negative.

All in the Family (1971)

All in the Family
tv-pg
9 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Carroll O'Connor, Jean Stapleton, Danielle Brisebois
Created by
Norman Lear, Johnny Speight
Watch on Apple TV+
All in the Family might not survive on broadcast television today considering it used racial slurs and sexist jokes more often than some premium cable series. Yet, it trampled all the barriers placed in front of sitcoms during the 1970s by daring to address real-world issues that other programs ignored. Carroll O’Connor succeeded in portraying Archie Bunker as TV’s most entertaining yet controversial maverick.

Band of Brothers (2001)

Band of Brothers
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Damian Lewis, Donnie Wahlberg, David Schwimmer
Watch on Netflix
Band of Brothers is the most viscerally violent war show ever put on the air. Focusing on the heroism of one specific unit of men during World War II, the HBO miniseries shoves the realities of combat into the forefront of the screen for 60 minutes every episode. It’s the tender, brotherly camaraderie between the characters that makes the series shine the most, though.

Succession (2018)

Succession
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook
Created by
Jesse Armstrong
Watch on max
Succession follows the misery, backstabbing, and betrayal of two brothers and a sister as they vie for the right to rule their dying father’s massive media empire. When old man Logan Roy doesn’t kick the bucket right away, he continues to create more trauma for his children that compounds what they experienced in childhood. The series is a blistering satire on jealousy and the ironic burden of big money in America.

Better Call Saul (2015)

Better Call Saul
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn
Created by
Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan
Watch on Netflix
Better Call Saul took one of the most obscure characters from Breaking Bad, and with the brilliance of Bob Odenkirk, transformed him into the most fleshed-out character on TV during the 2010s. Calling this show the best spinoff ever is the least a critic can do to paint a picture of its greatness. Jaw-dropping visuals, artistic montages, and plenty of Easter eggs made Better Call Saul an experience for both fans of Walter White’s adventures and newcomers alike.

I Love Lucy (1951)

I Love Lucy
tv-g
6 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Family
Stars
Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance
Created by
Bob Carroll Jr., Madelyn Pugh, Jess Oppenheimer
Watch on Paramount+
I Love Lucy wasn’t just your great-grandparents’ favorite show growing up. It still holds its own today because it never tried to be revolutionary; it only wanted to make people laugh. Lucille Ball paved the path forward for women in entertainment by forging relatable storylines about daily married life in America.

Barry (2018)

Barry
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stars
Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan
Created by
Bill Hader, Alec Berg
Watch on max
Bill Hader takes on a new form of comedy in this dark satire of criminals and their attempts to blend in with society. Hader plays the title character, a hitman who also loves to perform. Henry Winkler deserves a special shoutout for his performance as the acting coach who Hader’s character learns from.

Friends (1994)

Friends
tv-14
10 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow
Created by
Marta Kauffman, David Crane
Watch on max
Friends continues to age gracefully because it’s a show that sends off good vibes and sentimental feelings, two qualities dearly lacking in our lives today. No, it may not be all that relatable in terms of discussing race, gender, or sexuality, but it never was as offensive as the haters make it seem. The chemistry of the six main cast members, as they navigate late-20s life in New York, is sure to make even the most hardened denier laugh once an episode.

Seinfeld (1989)

Seinfeld
tv-pg
9 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Created by
Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David
Watch on Netflix
Have you ever wondered where the term “double dip” comes from? How about “master of my domain?” It’s a credit to Seinfeld’s writing that so many of its jokes and phrases are littered throughout pop culture, and younger viewers don’t even know it. Jerry Seinfeld’s “show about nothing” captured the idiosyncracies of friendships, work, dating, and so much more, and it did it way better than anything else during the 1990s.

Game of Thrones (2011)

Game of Thrones
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Created by
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss
Watch on max
Game of Thrones conquered TV screens quicker than Daenerys Targaryen vanquished her enemies across the kingdoms of Westeros. Word of mouth and social media fandom made it so every person felt they needed to watch this fantasy epic of several noble families fighting to the death for power and legacy. It gets talked about for its violence and nudity, but Game of Thrones’ writing, acting, and music are what made it stand out. House of the Dragon continues the franchise on HBO.

The Office (2005)

The Office
tv-14
9 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer
Created by
Greg Daniels
Watch on Peacock
The American version of The Office is a special combination of heart and hilarity. Led by Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and so many other talented cast members, the mockumentary sitcom about downtrodden but hopeful desk jockeys had no filter and has only continued to grow on streamers a decade after its finish on NBC. A reboot of The Office with new characters seems to be on the way shortly!

The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by
Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
Watch on max
The Leftovers starts with a fantastical event in which 2% of the world’s population disappears without a trace. Whereas worse shows would have tried to solve the science or provide a theory behind the phenomenon, Damon Lindelof and his writers brilliantly turn the page to the mental and emotional toll on those who remain. The Leftovers wants viewers to understand by the end of its three seasons that life is meant to be accepted, not figured out.

Stranger Things (2016)

Stranger Things
tv-14
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Action & Adventure
Stars
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo
Created by
Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer
Watch on Netflix
Stranger Things the phenomenon often overshadows Stranger Things the show. The Duffer Brothers have triumphed by crafting a story that has a little something for everyone. As the residents of fictional Hawkins, Indiana, battle the nemeses of a horrifying alternate reality, it is the coming-of-age charm and the lovable characters who make the series a fantastic exit lane from the antiheroes of the previous decade.

Six Feet Under (2001)

Six Feet Under
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy
Created by
Alan Ball
Watch on Netflix
Six Feet Under grabs your attention with a macabre exterior (the Fisher family running a funeral home), but keeps you enveloped in the warm embrace of life once inside. Creator Alan Ball’s family drama possesses an indescribable coziness that begs viewers to hug their loved ones, go on that vacation, and live every day like it’s their last. No show tackles life’s journey as well as Six Feet Under.

The Wire (2002)

The Wire
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn
Created by
David Simon
Watch on max
The Wire embodies the rut of America exactly how creator David Simon desired to. Moving chess pieces on the board from one end to the other doesn’t change the simple fact that every person in the country is assigned a role by society. Once stuck in that ideal for oneself, escaping that preordained reality becomes an impossibility. The Wire is often a dire depiction of America’s nightmare loop and is also a triumph of television all the same.

The Simpsons (1989)

The Simpsons
tv-pg
36 Seasons
Genre
Family, Animation, Comedy
Stars
Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright
Created by
Matt Groening
Watch on Disney+
The Simpsons understood pop culture and politics during its prime better than any of its animated successors ever did, but people automatically forget about its peak because it stayed years, and perhaps decades, past its expiration date. America’s favorite family will always be iconic, though, from Homer Simpson’s obsession with donuts to Lisa Simpson’s prodigious societal foresight. The Simpsons came at the perfect time in history and represent TV sitcoms at their most dynamic.

The Sopranos (1999)

The Sopranos
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Created by
David Chase
Watch on max
Younger viewers who think The Sopranos is just famous for being the first prestige drama are missing out on pure greatness. James Gandolfini created the template for all future drama actors by layering Tony Soprano with a litany of thoughts and emotions. We walked away from The Sopranos knowing everything about its universe, except for how it ended. Its series finale is better than any other closing act on television.

Breaking Bad (2008)

Breaking Bad
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn
Created by
Vince Gilligan
Watch on Netflix
Watching Walter White descend into madness trumps any other character arc put on TV. Created and crafted with rigid vision by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is what happens when a cooky idea is executed at the highest level possible. This legendary crime drama asks whether every human is just one traumatic incident away from destroying everything they’ve ever loved, and it’s never been replicated since.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
SlingTV just made it easier to keep up with every March Madness game in real-time, anywhere you go
Sling TV debuts two new features that will make March Madness even better
how to watch march madness anywhere sports scores

 

For many people, spring means a vacation from school or work. It could signal the flowers are ready to bloom and the barbecue is about to exit the garage and settle in on the back porch. And for basketball fans, spring is the best time of the year! March and April are two of the busiest months to watch college basketball as the NCAA Tournament kicks off. May and June mean the NBA Playoffs will begin to determine the champion of the league.

Read more
The 5 best romantic relationships on TV right now: Our top picks
We can't get enough of the tension of these couples, even the ones that aren't really together yet
best tv couples right now young royals cropped

It's the season for romance, and is there really a better place to look for some relationship drama than our favorite shows? Television's long-form storytelling allows for romantic relationships to develop, grow, or even decline in satisfying ways. When a romantic pairing is well-written and the actors bring a realistic chemistry to the partnership, it makes us think about our own love livesin completely new ways.

In honor of Valentine's Day, we've decided to look at the five best romances on TV right now. Some of these couples are complicated, others are awkward, and some aren't even together yet (and may never be). We think they're still the best TV couples anyway.
Gregory Eddie and Janine Teagues (Abbott Elementary)
"Should we go out there and be normal together?" Gregory & Janine S02E10 [4/7] | Abbott Elementary

Read more
This simple chart shows you how to choose the right size TV for your living room
What size TV do you need? This handy chart tells you
modern living room with tv on a stand

Whether you recently moved into a new space or are planning to upgrade your entertainment setup, you may be asking yourself, “What size TV do I need?” It’s tempting to buy the biggest screen you can with the highest resolution. But, if the screen isn’t the right size for your room, it can overpower the space and may cause unnecessary strain on your eyes. Thankfully, this TV size chart from Reddit makes it easy to choose the perfect-sized television for your living room, bedroom, or den. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about TV size, distance, and more.

 

Read more