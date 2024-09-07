You're missing out if you don't see these TV series

While everyone has their own personal taste in television, there are certain shows that transcend genre preferences of storytelling opinions. A select view programs change how we watch TV, in turn transforming the medium and paving a path for the shows that emulate to follow. Science-fiction series based on movies, comedies about old women in Miami, and crime drama sagas that chart the moral downfall of teachers are all among the iconic series you need to stream.
We have consolidated decades of television lore to present the 50 best TV shows of all time. If you’re a TV fan, it is vital to tune into Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streamer you subscribe to and give these shows a chance. If you die before finding out about these classics, how could you ever live with yourself? (Yes, I understand the nonsensical irony in this statement.) Let’s begin!
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008)
The Golden Girls (1985)
Hannibal (2013)
Sons of Anarchy (2008)
BEEF (2023)
Dexter (2006)
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Homeland (2011)
Will & Grace (1998)
Community (2009)
The Bear (2022)
The Walking Dead (2010)
The Mandalorian (2019)
ER (1994)
The White Lotus (2021)
Malcolm in the Middle (2000)
Chernobyl (2019)
The Last Dance (2020)
True Detective (2014)
The Last of Us (2023)
The Boys (2019)
The Boys brings down the hammer on the rich and powerful through the lens of superhero corruption. Billy Butcher and his gang of vigilantes will do anything it takes to bring Homelander and Vought to justice, even if it means becoming as evil as their opponents. Antony Starr puts Homelander into the villain Hall of Fame with his performance, and season 5’s climax should be appointment viewing.
M*A*S*H (1972)
Roots (1977)
Cheers (1982)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
The West Wing (1999)
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970)
Lost (2004)
Veep (2012)
Happy Days (1974)
The Twilight Zone (1959)
Saturday Night Live (1975)
Saturday Night Live survives any political conflict or societal outburst. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, SNL always puts its best foot forward to make fun of the serious and the zany alike as it approaches 50 years on the small screen. Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to remembering the iconic actors who have appeared in sketch comedy.
Mad Men (2007)
All in the Family (1971)
Band of Brothers (2001)
Succession (2018)
Better Call Saul (2015)
I Love Lucy (1951)
Barry (2018)
Friends (1994)
Seinfeld (1989)
Game of Thrones (2011)
The Office (2005)
The Leftovers (2014)
Stranger Things (2016)
Six Feet Under (2001)
The Wire (2002)
The Simpsons (1989)
The Sopranos (1999)
Breaking Bad (2008)
