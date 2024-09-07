You're missing out if you don't see these TV series

While everyone has their own personal taste in television, there are certain shows that transcend genre preferences of storytelling opinions. A select view programs change how we watch TV, in turn transforming the medium and paving a path for the shows that emulate to follow. Science-fiction series based on movies, comedies about old women in Miami, and crime drama sagas that chart the moral downfall of teachers are all among the iconic series you need to stream.

We have consolidated decades of television lore to present the 50 best TV shows of all time. If you’re a TV fan, it is vital to tune into Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streamer you subscribe to and give these shows a chance. If you die before finding out about these classics, how could you ever live with yourself? (Yes, I understand the nonsensical irony in this statement.) Let’s begin!

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008) tv-14 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Stars Lena Headey, Thomas Dekker, Summer Glau Created by Josh Friedman Watch on Hulu Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles proved that there was a lot more to the franchise than just Arnold Schwarzenegger . Featuring Lena Headey in her pre-Game of Thrones breakout as Sarah Connor, the spinoff show features events that happen after Terminator 2: Judgement Day as Sarah and her son John attempt to stave off Skynet and prevent human extinction at the hands of the machines. Although it was canceled after two seasons, the show was one of the best dramas of the late 2000s. Read more

The Golden Girls (1985) tv-pg 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan Created by Susan Harris Watch on Hulu There aren’t enough words to capture the appreciation The Golden Girls still deserves nearly 40 years later. The classic sitcom about four older ladies living in Miami is one of the sharpest-written and acted shows in history. With a daring method of storytelling that included episodes about HIV, suicide, Alzheimer’s, and more, The Golden Girls changed the vitality and heft behind half-hour sitcoms. Read more

Hannibal (2013) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne Created by Bryan Fuller Watch on Amazon Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy’s chemistry as Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham introduced a new generation to the horror franchise from the 1990s. Hannibal gets into the psyche of serial killers while also differentiating Hannibal Lecter from similar antagonists in media. If the show aired today, it probably would have been on a streamer instead of network TV, and this would have given it a longer leash and more creative liberty. Read more

Sons of Anarchy (2008) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan Created by Kurt Sutter Watch on Hulu There’s not a lot of shows about motorcycle gangs on television. Sure, if you want a reality TV series about the making of bikes, you can find some good stuff on cable, but Sons of Anarchy combined biker culture with scripted storytelling. This fantastic FX show dives into the codes and humanity that lie within barbaric societal structures and features career-defining performances from Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam. Read more

BEEF (2023) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee Created by Lee Sung-jin Watch on Netflix BEEF epitomizes one of life’s most overlooked traumas: road rage. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong bounce off of each other like trucks in a wreck as they grapple with the fallout of an argument in a parking lot and how it compounds their misery in their personal lives. Originally a mini-series, BEEF will return for season 2 with a new cast and characters! Read more

Friday Night Lights (2006) tv-14 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden Created by Brian Grazer, Peter Berg Watch on Amazon Friday Night Lights the film is one of the better football movies of its generation. Friday Night Lights, the TV series,s is even better. Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton star as a husband and wife team who come to understand that football and community go hand in hand in small-town Texas. This network drama was actually pretty daring for the 2000s and dug into issues that students face daily outside of the classroom. Family themes and a whole lot of heart make the series endearing and unique. Read more

Homeland (2011) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Drama, War & Politics, Crime Stars Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Maury Sterling Created by Gideon Raff, Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa Watch on Hulu Homeland gave Claire Danes a deserved second chance after her first big series, My So-Called Life, was unfairly scrapped after one season. Homeland tells the story of a bipolar CIA officer who faces the horrors of her mental health problems while trying to solve the country’s biggest security and terrorism threats. The drama is a thrilling political and crime series that gives keen insight into the stressors, betrayal, and horror of American homeland security. Read more

Will & Grace (1998) tv-pg 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes Created by Max Mutchnick, David Kohan Watch on Hulu Will & Grace changed LGBTQ+ TV shows forever when it premiered during a much more homophobic time period. The friendship between a gay man and a straight woman as they bounce off of each other, argue, and love one another in the same household presented opportunities for zany situations and plenty of fun and excitement. A reboot of the show wasn’t quite as good in recent years, but the original is essential viewing for its pioneering qualities. Read more

Community (2009) tv-pg 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi Created by Dan Harmon Watch on Peacock Not everyone will understand Community’s humor. A comedy about a mismatched group of college students who adventure through school in their oddball study group combines loads of meta-humor and just enough sitcom normalcy to gain audience trust. Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs pre-Invincible are the standouts here. Read more

The Bear (2022) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri Created by Christopher Storer Watch on Hulu Watching The Bear takes a lot of patience and maybe an ibuprofen for headaches afterward. This comedy-drama about aspirational but perpetually exhausted chef Carmy and his friends and coworkers (or victims, depending on how you look at it) upped Hulu’s reputation while pushing the boundaries of ordinary television. Season 4 of The Bear should be just as chaotic as ever when it premieres in 2025. Read more

The Walking Dead (2010) tv-ma 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Created by Frank Darabont Watch on Netflix The Walking Dead may be about the deceased, but no series felt more alive in its prime. Word of mouth and social media chatter gathered like a herd of walkers to track down anybody who wasn’t watching this survival show set in a post-apocalyptic Americana in the 2010s. Spinoffs such as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continue the franchise’s legacy today. Read more

The Mandalorian (2019) tv-14 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff Created by Jon Favreau Watch on Disney+ The Mandalorian is the first and best Star Wars series to date. The exploits of an intergalactic bounty hunter and his alien friend, Grogu, doubles as a buddy-drama and the perfect example of George Lucas’s storytelling vision from the original films in the 1970s. Jon Favreau deserves immense credit for breathing life into the sci-fi franchise at a time when Disney needed proof of its validity on the small screen. Read more

ER (1994) tv-14 15 Seasons 15 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Maura Tierney, Parminder Nagra, Linda Cardellini Created by Michael Crichton Watch on max Medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy seem big today, but nothing can surpass the weekly intoxication that was ER. Romance, birth, death, illness, and so much more made this perhaps NBC’s crown jewel in the 1990s and early 2000s. Stars like George Clooney and John Stamos made their mark at various times among the ensemble star cast. Read more

The White Lotus (2021) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery Stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco Created by Mike White Watch on max The White Lotus often doesn’t get the credit it deserves because people are more interested in the flashy guest stars and sexy scenery of Hawaii and Italy. This HBO anthology critiques and analyzes classism, betrayal, relationships, and many more human issues depending on the episode. Season 3 of the series should be on the way shortly, and it’s set in Asia for the first time! Read more

Malcolm in the Middle (2000) tv-pg 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Family, Comedy, Drama Stars Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston Created by Linwood Boomer Watch on Hulu Frankie Muniz is a child genius surrounded by a non-intellectual pit of chaos in Malcolm in the Middle. This family comedy soared with fantastic acting by Bryan Cranston , Jane Kaczmarek, and even Cloris Leachman in later seasons. While most sitcoms get criticized for going by the book, Malcolm in the Middle juxtaposed these tropes with outlandish storylines and shock humor that was revolutionary for its time. Read more

Chernobyl (2019) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson Created by Craig Mazin Watch on max Chernobyl dramatizes the aftermath of the nuclear power burst in Europe in the 1980s by diving into the politics and the cesspool of corruption that surrounded the event. Created by Craig Mazin of The Last of Us fame, this miniseries will capture the attention of both history buffs and noninformed viewers just the same. It didn’t stick around for too long, but instead filling each hour with just the right amount of plot progression to stick the landing when the season finale arrived. Read more

The Last Dance (2020) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Documentary Stars Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman Created by Michael Tollin Watch on Netflix Basketball diehards were in heaven during the COVID-19 pandemic when The Last Dance was airing weekly. Trapped in our homes due to lockdown restrictions, this documentary transported us back to a simpler time, an era when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were rampaging through the NBA with the sport’s greatest modern dynasty. While some complain that Jordan’s fingerprints were littered too much on the series to give a realistic version of his teammates’ sides of the story, this docu-drama is a work of filmmaking art that every sports fan should see. Read more

The Last of Us (2023) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Created by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann Watch on max Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest stars in the world, and his role in The Last of Us may be his defining character. Joel Miller has a heart of stone, and only lost girl Ellie Williams can crack it open and let the light in. As they adventure through the end of the world, they find out their lives might just be beginning now that they’re with each other. HBO exceeded all expectations in this adaptation of the video game and redefined what’s possible in an apocalypse show. Read more

The Boys (2019) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure Stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr Created by Eric Kripke Watch on Amazon The Boys brings down the hammer on the rich and powerful through the lens of superhero corruption. Billy Butcher and his gang of vigilantes will do anything it takes to bring Homelander and Vought to justice, even if it means becoming as evil as their opponents. Antony Starr puts Homelander into the villain Hall of Fame with his performance, and season 5’s climax should be appointment viewing. Read more

M*A*S*H (1972) tv-pg 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre War & Politics, Drama, Comedy Stars Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Harry Morgan Created by Larry Gelbart Watch on Amazon M*A*S*H is most known for its series finale that garnered nearly half the country in viewers, but there’s a good reason so many folks wanted to see its ending. This war comedy-drama was one of the first shows about friendship that felt relatable and real. Set against the backdrop of war and death, it was the bond between these likable military members that personified the true human spirit. Read more

Roots (1977) nr 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars John Amos, Madge Sinclair, LeVar Burton Created by Alex Haley Watch on Amazon One could argue that Roots is the television series that pushed the medium forward more than any other in history. Depicting a family’s history as slaves in the U.S. across several generations, this miniseries elevated storytelling on the small screen and let directors know they could also produce ideas that were usually reserved for movie theaters. Read more

Cheers (1982) tv-pg 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman Created by Glen Charles, Les Charles, James Burrows Watch on Paramount+ Watching Cheers still feels like a hot glass of cocoa on a winter’s afternoon. The ensemble that hung out in a dinky Boston bar always felt tightly scripted, yet exquisitely relatable to how any group of friends would act in the same setting. Cheers is also to thank for the fantastic spinoff, Frasier. Read more

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000) tv-ma 12 Seasons 12 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman Created by Larry David Watch on max Larry David’s spiritual sequel to Seinfeld freed him from the restraints of network television, unleashing an even more authentic, cynical style of humor on cable audiences. Curb Your Enthusiasm won’t be for every sense of humor, but those who find it funny will always flock to its repeats over any other sitcom of the last two decades. Read more

The West Wing (1999) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, John Spencer Created by Aaron Sorkin Watch on max The West Wing is the defining political series of the early 2000s. Martin Sheen and Allison Janey are the biggest standout performers in a series that was daring and blunt in its societal commentary while also not taking itself too seriously. It took fans inside the walls of Washington D.C., to give politicians a human side that we don’t get to see in real life. Read more

The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970) nr 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Mary Tyler Moore, Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod Created by James L. Brooks, Allan Burns Watch on Hulu If I Love Lucy broke through the glass window in allowing women to star on TV, The Mary Tyler Moore Show took the baton and flew into the sky. Moore blurred the lines of what women were supposed to be in society in the 1970s, bringing feminism to a mainstream audience while supplying a multitude of laughs. Betty White and Ed Asner are also spectacular in a show that features newsroom commentary and plenty of workplace drama. Read more

Lost (2004) tv-14 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Mystery, Action & Adventure, Drama Stars Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber Watch on Netflix Lost was appointment viewing on network TV at a time when most of the best dramas were moving to cable and premium subscription packages. Featuring a vast cast of characters trapped on an eerie island, there was an endless supply of secrets for the survivors to uncover throughout the six seasons. The pilot episode set a high bar that creator Damon Lindelof struggled to consistently match, but the show is always entertaining and thrilling. Read more

Veep (2012) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale Created by Armando Iannucci Watch on max Julia Louis-Dreyfus famously took home a half dozen Emmys for her portrayal of the Vice President of the United States, Selina Meyer. Trophies are only one part of the story, though. Veep is a riveting, utterly fearless satire of the processes and turmoil that goes on behind the scenes of political campaigning and running the government. If you were to watch just one piece of political fiction, it would be this one. Read more

Happy Days (1974) tv-g 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Henry Winkler, Tom Bosley, Marion Ross Created by Garry Marshall Watch on Paramount+ Happy Days gave so many sitcoms the tools they needed to dominate the airwaves in the 1970s and beyond. The show started the period piece trend by taking place 20 years before the real-life date it aired, and it still transports fans to the 1950s with a large serving of nostalgia and laughs. With so many talented cast members who went on to succeed in film and other shows, such as Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, Happy Days was the catalyst that proved their worth to the viewing populace. Read more

The Twilight Zone (1959) tv-pg 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama Stars Rod Serling Created by Rod Serling Watch on Paramount+ The Twilight Zone made sci-fi and fantasy relevant on television in the 1960s. Using a new story each week, the plots highlighted some of America’s biggest fears regarding aliens, space, and human purpose. Even contemporary TV creators like Vince Gilligan are crafting shows that resemble The Twilight Zone over 60 years after its premiere, an effort that proves its legacy. Read more

Saturday Night Live (1975) tv-14 49 Seasons 49 Seasons Genre Comedy, News Stars Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes Created by Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol Watch on Peacock Saturday Night Live survives any political conflict or societal outburst. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, SNL always puts its best foot forward to make fun of the serious and the zany alike as it approaches 50 years on the small screen. Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to remembering the iconic actors who have appeared in sketch comedy. Read more

Mad Men (2007) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser Created by Matthew Weiner Watch on Apple TV+ Watching Mad Men makes you feel like you’re a part of some exclusive club, like you’re a smarty-pants engaging in high art that others don’t understand. In reality, Matthew Weiner’s show about an advertising group headed by disturbed genius Don Draper can be enjoyed by any different number of audiences. Its superb world-building transcends the decade it depicts and truly symbolizes a slice of Americana that can teach the world about the U.S., whether that be positive or negative. Read more

All in the Family (1971) tv-pg 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Carroll O'Connor, Jean Stapleton, Danielle Brisebois Created by Norman Lear, Johnny Speight Watch on Apple TV+ All in the Family might not survive on broadcast television today considering it used racial slurs and sexist jokes more often than some premium cable series. Yet, it trampled all the barriers placed in front of sitcoms during the 1970s by daring to address real-world issues that other programs ignored. Carroll O’Connor succeeded in portraying Archie Bunker as TV’s most entertaining yet controversial maverick. Read more

Band of Brothers (2001) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, War & Politics Stars Damian Lewis, Donnie Wahlberg, David Schwimmer Watch on Netflix Band of Brothers is the most viscerally violent war show ever put on the air. Focusing on the heroism of one specific unit of men during World War II, the HBO miniseries shoves the realities of combat into the forefront of the screen for 60 minutes every episode. It’s the tender, brotherly camaraderie between the characters that makes the series shine the most, though. Read more

Succession (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook Created by Jesse Armstrong Watch on max Succession follows the misery , backstabbing, and betrayal of two brothers and a sister as they vie for the right to rule their dying father’s massive media empire. When old man Logan Roy doesn’t kick the bucket right away, he continues to create more trauma for his children that compounds what they experienced in childhood. The series is a blistering satire on jealousy and the ironic burden of big money in America. Read more

Better Call Saul (2015) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Created by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan Watch on Netflix Better Call Saul took one of the most obscure characters from Breaking Bad, and with the brilliance of Bob Odenkirk, transformed him into the most fleshed-out character on TV during the 2010s. Calling this show the best spinoff ever is the least a critic can do to paint a picture of its greatness. Jaw-dropping visuals, artistic montages, and plenty of Easter eggs made Better Call Saul an experience for both fans of Walter White’s adventures and newcomers alike. Read more

I Love Lucy (1951) tv-g 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Comedy, Family Stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance Created by Bob Carroll Jr., Madelyn Pugh, Jess Oppenheimer Watch on Paramount+ I Love Lucy wasn’t just your great-grandparents’ favorite show growing up. It still holds its own today because it never tried to be revolutionary; it only wanted to make people laugh. Lucille Ball paved the path forward for women in entertainment by forging relatable storylines about daily married life in America. Read more

Barry (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan Created by Bill Hader, Alec Berg Watch on max Bill Hader takes on a new form of comedy in this dark satire of criminals and their attempts to blend in with society. Hader plays the title character, a hitman who also loves to perform. Henry Winkler deserves a special shoutout for his performance as the acting coach who Hader’s character learns from. Read more

Friends (1994) tv-14 10 Seasons 10 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow Created by Marta Kauffman, David Crane Watch on max Friends continues to age gracefully because it’s a show that sends off good vibes and sentimental feelings, two qualities dearly lacking in our lives today. No, it may not be all that relatable in terms of discussing race, gender, or sexuality, but it never was as offensive as the haters make it seem. The chemistry of the six main cast members, as they navigate late-20s life in New York, is sure to make even the most hardened denier laugh once an episode. Read more

Seinfeld (1989) tv-pg 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards Created by Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David Watch on Netflix Have you ever wondered where the term “double dip” comes from? How about “master of my domain?” It’s a credit to Seinfeld’s writing that so many of its jokes and phrases are littered throughout pop culture, and younger viewers don’t even know it. Jerry Seinfeld’s “show about nothing” captured the idiosyncracies of friendships, work, dating, and so much more, and it did it way better than anything else during the 1990s. Read more

Game of Thrones (2011) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Stars Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Created by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss Watch on max Game of Thrones conquered TV screens quicker than Daenerys Targaryen vanquished her enemies across the kingdoms of Westeros. Word of mouth and social media fandom made it so every person felt they needed to watch this fantasy epic of several noble families fighting to the death for power and legacy. It gets talked about for its violence and nudity, but Game of Thrones’ writing, acting, and music are what made it stand out. House of the Dragon continues the franchise on HBO. Read more

The Office (2005) tv-14 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer Created by Greg Daniels Watch on Peacock The American version of The Office is a special combination of heart and hilarity. Led by Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and so many other talented cast members, the mockumentary sitcom about downtrodden but hopeful desk jockeys had no filter and has only continued to grow on streamers a decade after its finish on NBC. A reboot of The Office with new characters seems to be on the way shortly! Read more

The Leftovers (2014) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston Created by Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof Watch on max The Leftovers starts with a fantastical event in which 2% of the world’s population disappears without a trace. Whereas worse shows would have tried to solve the science or provide a theory behind the phenomenon, Damon Lindelof and his writers brilliantly turn the page to the mental and emotional toll on those who remain. The Leftovers wants viewers to understand by the end of its three seasons that life is meant to be accepted, not figured out. Read more

Stranger Things (2016) tv-14 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Action & Adventure Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo Created by Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer Watch on Netflix Stranger Things the phenomenon often overshadows Stranger Things the show. The Duffer Brothers have triumphed by crafting a story that has a little something for everyone. As the residents of fictional Hawkins, Indiana, battle the nemeses of a horrifying alternate reality, it is the coming-of-age charm and the lovable characters who make the series a fantastic exit lane from the antiheroes of the previous decade. Read more

Six Feet Under (2001) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy Created by Alan Ball Watch on Netflix Six Feet Under grabs your attention with a macabre exterior (the Fisher family running a funeral home), but keeps you enveloped in the warm embrace of life once inside. Creator Alan Ball’s family drama possesses an indescribable coziness that begs viewers to hug their loved ones, go on that vacation, and live every day like it’s their last. No show tackles life’s journey as well as Six Feet Under. Read more

The Wire (2002) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn Created by David Simon Watch on max The Wire embodies the rut of America exactly how creator David Simon desired to. Moving chess pieces on the board from one end to the other doesn’t change the simple fact that every person in the country is assigned a role by society. Once stuck in that ideal for oneself, escaping that preordained reality becomes an impossibility. The Wire is often a dire depiction of America’s nightmare loop and is also a triumph of television all the same. Read more

The Simpsons (1989) tv-pg 36 Seasons 36 Seasons Genre Family, Animation, Comedy Stars Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright Created by Matt Groening Watch on Disney+ The Simpsons understood pop culture and politics during its prime better than any of its animated successors ever did, but people automatically forget about its peak because it stayed years, and perhaps decades, past its expiration date. America’s favorite family will always be iconic, though, from Homer Simpson’s obsession with donuts to Lisa Simpson’s prodigious societal foresight. The Simpsons came at the perfect time in history and represent TV sitcoms at their most dynamic. Read more

The Sopranos (1999) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Drama Stars James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler Created by David Chase Watch on max Younger viewers who think The Sopranos is just famous for being the first prestige drama are missing out on pure greatness. James Gandolfini created the template for all future drama actors by layering Tony Soprano with a litany of thoughts and emotions. We walked away from The Sopranos knowing everything about its universe, except for how it ended. Its series finale is better than any other closing act on television. Read more