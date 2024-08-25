 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

True Detective season 5: Everything we know so far

The fifth season will also be written by Night Country scribe Issa Lopez.

By
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective season 4.
HBO

Few shows have had a stranger and more arduous journey to their current status than True Detective. The show has gone through multiple directors and has seen to be on the verge of total extinction at several different points over the course of its run. True Detective: Night Country signaled the show’s revival, though, and it actually earned the best ratings for any season of the show.

Following the success of Night Country, many wanted to know whether True Detective would get another season at HBO. The show was renewed almost immediately, which has only fueled further speculation about the season and what it might contain. If you want to know what exactly will happen during True Detective season 5, we’ve got you covered with everything we know about the next season.

Recommended Videos

Who is writing True Detective season 5?

True Detective: Night Country | Official Teaser | Max

Nic Pizzolatto wrote the first three seasons of the show and also created the concept, but he was succeeded by writer/director Issa Lopez for the fourth season. Pizzolatto was pretty upset about that handoff, but it seems like HBO was perfectly happy with how things went, which is why Issa is returning to write the new season.

Issa told Variety that she was “in the writing process” on the next season, which suggests that it will be some time before the show goes into production. Issa did make one thing clear, though, which is that the show will not simply be a sequel to Night Country, which had a fairly satisfying ending in and of itself.

“It’s a blast. It’s completely different. Different characters, different setting, different story. And I’m enjoying it like crazy,” she said. She was asked if this new season would have any connection to Night Country, and her answer was similarly vague. “I still can’t tell, but I think you will be pleasantly surprised,” she explained.

What will the plot of True Detective season 5 be?

A close up of the spiral symbol from True Detective: Night Country.
HBO

Because Issa is still working on the new season, we don’t really have any idea what it might be about. That includes basic details like where the show will be set, who its main characters will be, and what kind of crime it might be focused on.

What we do know about True Detective, though, is that the show typically follows detectives investigating a murder or disappearance of one sort or another. Often, their investigations take them into the realm of the occult or supernatural, and they’re forced to reckon with what they really believe. The exact story beats have varied from season to season, as have the archetypes that the show is playing with, but those general ideas of crime and the supernatural have been fairly consistent from season to season.

Who will star in True Detective season 5?

Kali Reis holds an orange in True Detective: Night Country.

Although plenty of people loved seeing Jodie Foster take on such a meaty television role, Foster herself has been pretty clear that she wouldn’t be back for any more True Detective. That means, when the show does return for another season, it will likely have a largely or entirely new cast. Typically, each season of True Detective is anchored by a fairly recognizable name. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson took their roles in the first season when it was still somewhat rare for major movie stars to move back to TV. Subsequent seasons have starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali, and Jodie Foster, so HBO will likely look to book a pretty big name for the anthology series. Because the show is not ongoing, it’s a much lower commitment and can operate more like a movie shoot.

What will the release date for True Detective season 5 be?

Ferris Bueller's Day Off plays on a TV during the first episode of True Detective: Night Country.
HBO

We don’t really have any idea when the new season will debut, but given the fact that Lopez is very much still working on writing it, it’s safe to say that it could take some time. It took five years between seasons 3 and 4 of the show, and more than three between 2 and 3, but it might not take that long for us to get another season this time around. Because we already have an established writer working on it, the show could debut in late 2025 or early 2026. Of course, all of that depends on exactly how long it takes Lopez to finish writing the new season. From there, they’ll enter pre-production and then likely film the show roughly a year before it actually airs.

So, while we may not have to wait a half decade for more True Detective, you shouldn’t expect to see a new season of the show within the next year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Everything we know about Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ show
Rhea Seehorn at an event

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan insisted after the legendary crime dramas ended that he'd never return to the universe of Walter White, Saul Goodman, and New Mexico for a third time. While he's kept his word so far, Gilligan has executed some loopholes in his promise that should appease fans of the franchise. Apple TV+ has greenlit a new science fiction series created by Gilligan that will film in Albuquerque and star Saul's standout leading lady, Rhea Seehorn.

These ties to the setting and acting of Gilligan's most recent show should create enough anticipation that many fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been dying for fresh details on the ambiguous series that has been hinted at being like old school shows like The Twilight Zone. The series has a working title of Wycaro 339 right now, but there is no confirmation that this will be the final name. Here's everything else we know about Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's upcoming series!
What is Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's show about?
Vince Gilligan has been intentionally uninformative about his new show, instead relying on his audience's loyalty to his creative liberties and hoping the high expectations will pay off. The attention to detail exhibited in both of Gilligan's previous series resonates with viewers who get sick of seeing the same old thing on their TV screens.

Read more
What we know about Robert De Niro’s Zero Day Netflix series so far
Zero Day is a political thriller series, but it's unclear what it's actually about
Robert De Niro on the red carpet at a Comedy Central roast.

TV's golden era may be behind us, but that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of interesting stuff coming down the pike on the small screen. One remnant from TV's golden era, though, is the idea that movie stars can jump back and forth between TV and film without hurting their reputations, and what better evidence is there of that than the fact that Robert De Niro is about to star in his first-ever TV series.

That series, called Zero Day, follows De Niro as a former president named George Mullen who comes out of retirement to "lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis," according to Netflix. Here's everything we know about the Zero Day Netflix series.
What is Zero Day actually about?
The plot specifics for Zero Day are still a little bit up in the air, but we do have a logline that really asks more questions than it answers:

Read more
We could be getting a ‘Scrubs’ reunion movie in the near future
A Scrubs reunion seems almost inevitable
The cast of Scrubs.

Although it's been off the air for almost 15 years now, it seems like some sort of Scrubs reunion project may be coming in the near future. The show, which is one of the best on Hulu, tells the story of a sensitive young doctor and his colleagues as they manage their lives in and out of a hospital, ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, and many fans have long been intrigued by the possibility of an updated version of the story.

Bill Lawrence, the show's creator, has remained optimistic about the possibility of a reunion, and now, star Zach Braff has weighed in on what he'd like out of a reunion.

Read more