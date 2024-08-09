 Skip to main content
We could be getting a ‘Scrubs’ reunion movie in the near future

A Scrubs reunion seems almost inevitable

The cast of Scrubs.
Although it’s been off the air for almost 15 years now, it seems like some sort of Scrubs reunion project may be coming in the near future. The show, which is one of the best on Hulu, tells the story of a sensitive young doctor and his colleagues as they manage their lives in and out of a hospital, ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, and many fans have long been intrigued by the possibility of an updated version of the story.

Bill Lawrence, the show’s creator, has remained optimistic about the possibility of a reunion, and now, star Zach Braff has weighed in on what he’d like out of a reunion.

“Well, I think that… You know, JD is a grown a** man now, and so Scrubs would still have his imagination. But I think he’s more in the Dr. Cox position these days. He’s the senior doctor to the hospital,” Braff said in an interview with Screen Rant, saying that his character JD would have aged into a different role in the hospital than the one he occupied on the original show.

Dr. Cox (played by John C. McGinley), meanwhile, was a cynic in the original series. Braff said that the best version of any reunion would see JD yearning for his younger years: “it would be interesting to find him yearning for some of the innocence of his youth, and finding ways to sort of get back to the character that everyone fell in love with. To me, that would be interesting, seeing him having lost some of his joy, and going in search for finding some of the joy of his youth.”

While nothing has been announced, when the star and creator are both interested, it seems like it could just be a matter of time.

