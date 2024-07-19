Here are some details on the plot, cast, release date, and more

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi is back. The central figure in Tulsa King will be making his return for the show’s second season, and as the teaser for the new season suggests, he’s got nobody to stand in his way.

Tulsa King has already established itself as one of the best shows on Paramount+. Following the news that the show would be back, many wanted to learn more about what the second season of the series will look like. One thing’s safe to say: Dwight isn’t going to give up his new criminal empire without a fight. Here’s what we know about Tulsa King season 2.

What’s the plot of season 2 of Tulsa King?

Tulsa King season 1 ended with Dwight outflanking the leader of a rival gang and cementing his control over criminal operations in Tulsa. At the last minute, though, he’s arrested by ATF agents just as he’s opening his new casino, leaving his future very much in doubt.

The synopsis for the show’s second season doesn’t mention law enforcement, but it does suggest that Dwight is not going to be alone in his quest to solidify control over the territory. In season 2, he’ll face a new threat from the Kansas City mob as well as a powerful local businessman. When you’re building a criminal empire, it’s rarely smooth sailing.

Who’s in the cast for Tulsa King season 2?

The second season’s cast will feature a slew of returning stars, including Stallone (Dwight), Martin Starr (Bodhi), Vincent Piazza (Vince Antonacci), Jay Will (Tyson), Max Casella (Armand Truisi), Garrett Hedlund (Mitch Keller), Tatiana Zappardino (Tina), Domenick Lombardozzi (Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi), Andrea Savage (Stacy Beale), and Dana Delany (Margaret Devereaux).

Season 2 will also introduce newcomers Neal McDonagh and Rich Ting, who are both apparently in all 10 episodes of the new season.

Is there a trailer for Tulsa King season 2?

Tulsa King | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

A trailer for the second season was released on June 26, and it opens with Dwight saying, “I was sent to Tulsa and I built something. Now, we have some trouble coming our way.” The trailer features plenty of action and bloodshed, and also hints at the threats still on the horizon for Dwight and his crew.

When does the second season of Tulsa King premiere?

Tulsa King‘s second season is set to premiere on September 15, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada and the following day in international markets.

There was drama behind the scenes for season 2

Like much of the content on Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan serves as the executive producer for Tulsa King. The show is written by Sopranos veteran Terence Winter, though. After some reported tension between Winter and Sheridan, Winter briefly stepped away from the show before ultimately returning. The show has also faced reports that extras were mistreated on set, which director Craig Zisk has vehemently denied.