 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tulsa King season 2: Everything we know so far

Here are some details on the plot, cast, release date, and more

By
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi is back. The central figure in Tulsa King will be making his return for the show’s second season, and as the teaser for the new season suggests, he’s got nobody to stand in his way.

Tulsa King has already established itself as one of the best shows on Paramount+. Following the news that the show would be back, many wanted to learn more about what the second season of the series will look like. One thing’s safe to say: Dwight isn’t going to give up his new criminal empire without a fight. Here’s what we know about Tulsa King season 2.

Recommended Videos

What’s the plot of season 2 of Tulsa King?

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Tulsa King season 1 ended with Dwight outflanking the leader of a rival gang and cementing his control over criminal operations in Tulsa. At the last minute, though, he’s arrested by ATF agents just as he’s opening his new casino, leaving his future very much in doubt.

The synopsis for the show’s second season doesn’t mention law enforcement, but it does suggest that Dwight is not going to be alone in his quest to solidify control over the territory. In season 2, he’ll face a new threat from the Kansas City mob as well as a powerful local businessman. When you’re building a criminal empire, it’s rarely smooth sailing.

Who’s in the cast for Tulsa King season 2?

The cast of Tulsa King
Paramount+

The second season’s cast will feature a slew of returning stars, including Stallone (Dwight), Martin Starr (Bodhi), Vincent Piazza (Vince Antonacci), Jay Will (Tyson), Max Casella (Armand Truisi), Garrett Hedlund (Mitch Keller), Tatiana Zappardino (Tina), Domenick Lombardozzi (Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi), Andrea Savage (Stacy Beale), and Dana Delany (Margaret Devereaux).

Season 2 will also introduce newcomers Neal McDonagh and Rich Ting, who are both apparently in all 10 episodes of the new season.

Is there a trailer for Tulsa King season 2?

Tulsa King | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

A trailer for the second season was released on June 26, and it opens with Dwight saying, “I was sent to Tulsa and I built something. Now, we have some trouble coming our way.” The trailer features plenty of action and bloodshed, and also hints at the threats still on the horizon for Dwight and his crew.

When does the second season of Tulsa King premiere?

Sylvester Stallone wields a gun in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Tulsa King‘s second season is set to premiere on September 15, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada and the following day in international markets.

There was drama behind the scenes for season 2

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Like much of the content on Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan serves as the executive producer for Tulsa King. The show is written by Sopranos veteran Terence Winter, though. After some reported tension between Winter and Sheridan, Winter briefly stepped away from the show before ultimately returning. The show has also faced reports that extras were mistreated on set, which director Craig Zisk has vehemently denied.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
3 Body Problem season 2: Everything we know so far
The details on 3 Body Problem season 2
The cast of 3 Body Problem.

Following a pretty successful first season, even more people know about the intricate sci-fi mysteries of 3 Body Problem. The series is based on novels of the same name, and following the conclusion of the first season on Netflix, many want to better understand where the show might go from here.

While season 1 covers plenty of ground, the last episode may have left you feeling like you had way more questions that still needed to be answered. Here's what we know about what will be in store for this show in its second season:
Is a season 2 of 3 Body Problem coming?

Read more
1923 season 2: Everything we know so far
All about 1923 season 2
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

As a franchise, Yellowstone goes far beyond a single show. That's partially because series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a very prolific writer and also because Paramount sold off the streaming rights for Yellowstone to Peacock. The studio only came to regret that decision when it needed a hit for Paramount+. So far, Sheridan has delivered two Paramount+ exclusive Yellowstone prequels: 1883 and 1923. The former was always going to be a one-season series, but 1923 has a second season on the way.

The only bad news for fans of the franchise is that 2024 is primarily going to be about the final episodes of Yellowstone. But 1923 recently made its first major addition to the cast, and the Austin Business Journal is reporting that season 2 will be filmed at ATX Studios in Austin, Texas. Now, it's time to share everything we know so far about 1923 season 2.
Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Read more
The Last of Us season 2: Everything we know so far
What's next for The Last of Us
Joel and Ellie drive the narrative of The Last of Us

The Last of Us bombarded television screens like a post-apocalyptic virus in January 2023. The thrilling adaptation of the Playstation classic resoundingly recaptured the dark, foreboding storytelling of the video games while giving stars performers Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey a platform to show off their fantastic acting skills. The first season didn't sway far from the source material, neatly ending the ninth episode right where the maiden game concluded.

Joel and Ellie escape from the hospital where Ellie's brain is going to be harvested in an effort to end the undead pandemic worldwide. Joel's loyalty and selfishness propelled him to slaughter the doctors who were going to attempt the surgery, and his lies and deceit seemed to raise Ellie's eyebrows at least a little bit.

Read more