 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A ’90s Sylvester Stallone classic is getting a remake

The film was previously packaged with Stallone set to return, but has since been revamped.

By
Sylvester Stallone in the original Cliffhanger
TriStar Pictures

Remakes have been a part of Hollywood for as long as studios have been around, but they have rarely been as popular as they are today. The latest classic blockbuster to get the remake treatment is reportedly Cliffhanger, the Sylvester Stallone action movie about a mountain climber who goes up against a gang of thieves who are hoping to recover their lost loot.

This reboot was first announced a year and a half ago, according to Variety, and Stallone was attached to star in that version of the project. Now, Stallone is out, and the remake will star Lily James, with Pierce Brosnan set to co-star. Jaume Collet-Sera is set to direct.

Recommended Videos

Filming is underway in Austria, and the film’s supporting cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Suzy Bemba, Shubham Saraf and Bruno Gouery. The latest version of the script is based on a story by Ana Lily Amirpour and is said to resemble a father-daughter version of Die Hard, hopefully with more mountains.

Related

Brosnan is set to play Ray Cooper, a seasoned mountain climber who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter, Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter, Naomi, witnesses the attack and, dealing with a traumatic past of her own, must spring into action.

“Shooting our movie on location in the Dolomites using large format cameras was imperative for us to show the scope and scale of the story we’re telling. We’re going to bring the audience a truly thrilling and visceral, premium theatrical experience,” Collet-Serra said. “Lily in particular has gone above and beyond for the role, putting in real training and learning to climb. Her dedication has allowed us to capture some incredible shots we couldn’t have achieved otherwise, and the whole crew is blown away by her commitment.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
A Christopher Nolan classic is headed back to theaters this fall
Interstellar has been cemented as a sci-fi classic in the decade since its release
Matthew McConaughey on Insterstellar.

Few directors have more thoroughly captured the recognition of the public than Christopher Nolan, and with good reason. Now, Paramount Pictures has announced that Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar is returning to theaters for its 10-year anniversary. The film will be returning to theaters for an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on Dec. 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 7.

On top of that, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD of the film is set to arrive later that same week, on Dec. 10. This new edition was made with Nolan's participation and approval, and includes both a Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD version of the film. It also includes reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and more than two hours of new and original behind-the-scenes material, among other goodies.

Read more
Sylvester Stallone offers an important update on the future of ‘Tulsa King’
The series has become one of the most reliable shows on Paramount+.
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone won't be leaving Tulsa anytime soon. The star of Tulsa King, which is currently airing its second season on Paramount+, recently took to social media to announce that the show's second season would not be its last. In his post, Stallone thanked the show's cast, crew, and fans for making it one of the most successful projects in the streaming network's history.

"I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES!" he wrote. "Also it's the second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much, and we are working on the third season at this moment."

Read more
The best ’80s horror movies: Stream these longtime favorites
The '80s was one of the best decades in the history of the genre.
The Shining

Horror movies are a little like grocery stores--through good times and bad, people will always turn to them. That doesn't mean that the genre doesn't grow and change, because horror has definitely evolved in the last 40 years. Even so, there are still plenty of gems from the 1980s worth considering if you're someone who loves horror.

We've pulled together a list of the very best '80s horror movies that you should definitely make time for. Check them out, and decided for yourself whether they're still petrifying.

Read more