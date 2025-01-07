 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A 2000s YA classic is getting new TV adaptation at Disney+

The story was originally a book that was adapted into a movie in 2003.

By
Khleo Thomas and Shia Labeouf in Holes
Disney

Seems like we might need to get our shovels back out. Variety is reporting that Disney+ has picked up the pilot for a new adaptation of Holes, the novel by Louis Sachar that was already turned into a 2003 film starring Shia Labeouf.

According to the official logline: “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Recommended Videos

It seems, then, that this new adaptation is going to gender swap the central character, but preserve many other elements of the original story.

Related

The original book tells the story of Stanley Yelnats, an unlucky boy from a family of unlucky people who is sent to a juvenile detention camp for a crime he did not commit. While there, he is forced to dig holes as punishment before eventually discovering that the story of the detention center is more tied to his personal history than he ever imagined.

Drew Goddard, who is serving as one of the show’s executive producers, said that the book made a major impact on him back when it first came out.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard said. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does.  ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon.  It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
David Fincher says he met with Warner Bros. for ‘Harry Potter’
This wasn't the last time the franchise flirted with hiring an autuer filmmaker.
Harry Potter holding a wand and looking disappointed.

David Fincher has dipped his toes into the world of blockbuster adaptations in the past, but his take on Harry Potter probably would have been quite different from the films we ultimately got. During a recent interview to celebrate the re-release of Se7en on 4K, the legendary director said that he met with Warner Bros. about directing the first film.

“I was asked to come in and talk to them about how I would do ‘Harry Potter,’” Fincher explained in an interview with Variety. “I remember saying, ‘I just don’t want to do the clean Hollywood version of it. I want to do something that looks a lot more like Withnail and I, and I want it to be kind of creepy.’”

Read more
‘Squid Game’ season 2 is Netflix’s most-watched premiere of all time
The show is already one of the biggest foreign language series in history.
An early look at Squid Game season 2.

If people are tired of Squid Game, the numbers definitely don't reflect that. The show's second season debuted with 68 million views over the first four days after its release on Dec. 26. That smashes the record that Wednesday set back in 2022 when it debuted to 50.1 million views.

The show has also made an appearance on the most-watched foreign language series in the history of Netflix after just a week. The show's first season currently sits at the top of that list with more than 250 million views, but season 2 has plenty of time to catch up and perhaps even surpass the first season.

Read more
January binge guide: The best shows on Amazon Prime
An ultimate list of the best shows available to stream on Amazon Prime
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix Original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies.

Amazon is a mega corporation, and you and I both know that it might not care that much about its streaming offerings. It's not it makes its money, or at least most of it. Even still, I was shocked at how many great shows you can watch on Prime, including some you might not expect.

Read more