‘Severance’ will be back for a third season, hopefully with a shorter gap between seasons

Just hours after an explosive finale that upended our expectations about what Severance would be moving forward, Entertainment Weekly has learned that the show has been renewed for a third season.

What’s more, show creator Dan Erickson said that he’s hoping there won’t be another three-year gap between seasons.

Recommended Videos

“I would love to finish the show before I’m 70,” Erickson said. “I would hope that season 3 comes sooner. Certainly a big part of it was the fact that we had the strikes which shut us down for five or six months for production. And there was a difference between that and being shut down for Covid in season 1, because when we were shut down for Covid, I was still writing that whole time, and this time literally it was pencils down. I was making an effort to not even really look at or think about the scripts during that time.”

Erickson said that there’s no firm timeline in place for the show’s third season, yet, though, and emphasized that Severance was a show that takes time to produce.

“It is always been a show that we’re always very careful with it and very meticulous about how exactly we’re telling the story,” he says. “That was the case on season 1 as well — actually, I think season 1 took about the same amount of time as season 2, but the difference is people weren’t waiting for it at that time. Nobody knew what it was. But having said that, having done it twice now, there is more of a sense of understanding procedurally what works and how to streamline it, so our goal is never to draw out people’s pain for three years. And I hope that we don’t have to do that again.”

Whenever it comes, there will undoubtedly be plenty of devoted outies eagerly pouring over every detail.