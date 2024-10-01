 Skip to main content
Wolverine’s newest heritage boot is one to remember (especially if you love bourbon)

Wolverine's newest bourbon-inspired boot

By
branded coasters sitting on table
Wolverine / Wolverine

Although mixing bourbon and footwear seems farfetched, two brands know how to do it. Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle are no strangers in combining their respective branding to create one-of-a-kind pieces that become instant classics. In their fourth collaboration together, Wolverine joined forces with the distillery to create a new work boot that’s as rich and decadent as their bourbon. Although design-wise, the boot is a refresh of the Wolverine 1000 mile collection, its distinct color and detailed accents are a breath of newness to a traditional boot. Combining the quality of Wolverine with the distinct bourbon color of Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon, this boot is a tasty addition to your closet. 

Wolverine’s 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle Batch IV 

model wearing wolverine new boot in bourbon color
Wolverine / Wolverine

One of the most significant nods to Old Rip Van Winkle’s famed bourbon comes in this new collaboration’s colorway. As Wolverine points out, the boot’s hue is “inspired by the rich caramel and wood notes of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year…,” making the color as rare and unique as its muse. What makes this tone even more unique is the patina the leather will develop over time and use, making each pair unique to its owner and their journey. Making this collaboration even more personal is the unique identification of each boot marked on its woven label. As a limited edition item, each pair will come with its number, giving you the sense of a custom product. On the bottom, the new boot comes with Wolverine’s 1000 mile classic wedge sole and identifiable comfort. 

As a limited edition boot, there’s no doubt this collaboration will fly off the shelves. Each pair will retail for $424.95 via Wolverine’s site. The first 100 customers will receive 2 limited edition branded coasters made from Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon barrel wood.

