Seiko expands the Presage Japanese Zen Garden collection with two new watches

By
Seiko has always designed innovative timepieces that tap into different aspects of nature. Recently, it launched two new models that draw inspiration from elements found in Japanese gardens. This collection is centered around an ancient Japanese garden style made up of small trees, rocks, and white sand. In Japanese culture, this kind of garden style is known as Karesansui.

The Presage Japanese Zen Gardens SSA464J1 has a beige and sand-like dial, representing Japanese temple gardens. Since most Karensui gardens are characterized by a unique pattern, two-thirds of the dial has a zig-zag pattern, while one-third of the dial is normal. Just like Karensui gardens, the zig-zag pattern creates a beautiful interplay of light and shadow, accentuating the depth.

The second addition to the collection, the SSA463J1, has a green hue, just like Japanese plants. Apart from that, the fern-like hue is complemented by a three-dimensional pattern that covers half the dial. While the SSA463J1 and SSA464J1 have different hues, they are driven by the 4R3P calibre, an automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve.

Both pieces have a gold seconds hand, which complements other details on the dial.

Featuring an open-heart watch design, these two timepieces will offer you beautiful views of the mechanism featured on the watch. According to Seiko, “A zen garden is best admired from a fixed point outside the garden. You can feel the flow of time through the window on the dial.”

While the green variant retails at $610, the gold option will cost you $660.

