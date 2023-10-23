Check out this elegant dress watch

If you’re a watch enthusiast, there’s a new timepiece in town that’s bound to make you weak at the knees. Jaeger LeCoultre, the venerable Swiss watchmaker, has introduced the 2023 variation of the Master Ultra Thin Moon–a watch that takes sophistication to a whole new level. This captivating piece is dressed in pink gold with a gradient midnight blue dial, and it’s making waves in the world of luxury watches for men.

Looking at this watch is a literal feast for the eyes with a blue so rich it draws you into its depths like the deepest of oceans. The Master Ultra Thin Moon is the epitome of the classic dress watch, with its streamlined form, exquisite proportions, and delicate features. Jaeger-LeCoultre has upped the ante by presenting this classic timepiece in pink gold, emphasizing its timeless elegance and subtle charm.

The standout feature of this exquisite piece is the dial – a masterclass in precision. Long, tapered triangles are painstakingly affixed to the dial to indicate the hours, and the ‘JL’ emblem mimics their design. Dauphine hands and strategically placed golden dots deftly identify the minutes.

Celestial charm and complications

A moon phase display on the Master Ultra Thin Moon lends it a hint of heavenly panache. The mirror-polished moon disc and the gently textured finishes of the moon phase stand in contrast to the brilliant blue of the sunray dial. To maintain the aesthetic harmony of the watch, the date is additionally shown on a ring around the moon-phase aperture. A technical wonder, the addition of a moon phase complication allows you to precisely track the Moon’s illuminated region as seen from Earth.

Despite having a relatively small appearance, it nonetheless commands attention on your wrist due to the combination of polished and brushed surfaces. Although Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso continues to be the mainstay model, this new addition to their dress watch line offers something different. With a thickness of barely 9.3mm, the label “Ultra Thin” in its description is not an exaggeration. The alligator strap perfectly matches the captivating blue of the dial, enabling quick adjustments to go with your mood or dress.

The heart of innovation

The new-generation Caliber 925, an internal automatic movement, is at the heart of the Master Ultra Thin Moon. This highly effective movement, which was wholly created and developed by Jaeger-LeCoultre, has a remarkable 70 hours of power reserve, guaranteeing that the watch keeps precise time even while inactive. The magnificent 18-karat pink gold oscillating weight and the movement’s painstaking ornamentation and finishing are visible through the clear caseback.

The final word

In comparison to earlier Caliber 925 movements, this increased power reserve from 38 to 70 hours is a huge plus in our book. So, is this watch worth the investment? At a retail price of $23,000, it’s certainly a luxury item. However, for those who appreciate the finer things in life and the impeccable craftsmanship that goes into creating a Jaeger LeCoultre watch, it’s definitely worth it.

Keep in mind that it is a very thin watch and would blend in well with a high-end suit at the office, but it won’t necessarily be a massive showstopper if that’s more your thing. This Jaeger-LeCoultre watch is chic and subtle, much like its color palette.

