Maen reveals stunning 40mm watch in green jade, copper, and blue

While Maen is a relatively new brand that’s been active for about seven years, it garnered a lot of popularity due to its high-quality watches. Within a short period of time, the brand launched eight different watch collections characterized by unique features and functionalities.

The Manhattan collection has been quite popular for its squarish design and flashy bracelet. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing collections from the Swedish luxury brand.

When it first launched into the market, it featured timepieces with 39mm casings and 38mm casings—the new Manhattan watches are larger than the original ones.

As the name hints, the latest additions have a 40mm casing and are offered in three different dial colors—blue, green, and brown.

Watches that come with a blue dial or a brown dial are manufactured from standard materials. But, the piece with the green dial is constructed from a high-end stone, popularly known as green jade. It’s a material that goes back to the 6th and 7th centuries. Throughout history, the material symbolized various notions, from beauty and elegance to wisdom. As a natural material, green jade has a very unique pattern.

Since this material is quite exquisite, Maen limits the number of watches with a green jade dial.

Despite that, the new timepiece is available in two different variants. The standard option, as the name hints, is equipped with a normal caliber, the Sellita SW200-1, which offers a power reserve of 40 hours.

Maen also offers an option with a high-end caliber. The standard option retails at $818, while the high-end option retails at $1,222.

It’s worth noting that the green jade option has a higher price tag, while the standard option costs $1,077, the premium option retails at $1,481.