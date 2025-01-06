 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Maen reveals stunning 40mm watch in green jade, copper, and blue

Meet the more exquisite version of the Manhattan collection

By
Maen Manhattan 40
Maen Manhattan 40 Maen / Maen

While Maen is a relatively new brand that’s been active for about seven years, it garnered a lot of popularity due to its high-quality watches. Within a short period of time, the brand launched eight different watch collections characterized by unique features and functionalities.

The Manhattan collection has been quite popular for its squarish design and flashy bracelet. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing collections from the Swedish luxury brand.

Recommended Videos

When it first launched into the market, it featured timepieces with 39mm casings and 38mm casings—the new Manhattan watches are larger than the original ones.

As the name hints, the latest additions have a 40mm casing and are offered in three different dial colors—blue, green, and brown.

Related

Watches that come with a blue dial or a brown dial are manufactured from standard materials. But, the piece with the green dial is constructed from a high-end stone, popularly known as green jade. It’s a material that goes back to the 6th and 7th centuries. Throughout history, the material symbolized various notions, from beauty and elegance to wisdom. As a natural material, green jade has a very unique pattern.

Maen Manhattan 40 Green Jade
Maen Manhattan 40 Green Jade Maen / Maen

Since this material is quite exquisite, Maen limits the number of watches with a green jade dial.

Despite that, the new timepiece is available in two different variants. The standard option, as the name hints, is equipped with a normal caliber, the Sellita SW200-1, which offers a power reserve of 40 hours.

Maen also offers an option with a high-end caliber. The standard option retails at $818, while the high-end option retails at $1,222.

It’s worth noting that the green jade option has a higher price tag, while the standard option costs $1,077, the premium option retails at $1,481.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The END x Timex Skeleton: Timex reveals its fashion side with a new watch
Timex is definitely getting more stylish and this new watch is a proof of the evolution
The END x Timex Skeleton

Timex partnered up with End Clothing to create a stylish timepiece that bridges horology and the fashion world. The two brands have worked on various projects, so this new piece strengthens a partnership that’s been growing and evolving in the past few years.

End Clothing is a brand that deals with men’s and women’s clothing, and it's been active since 2005.

Read more
Bulova, Complecto roll out limited edition Super Seville watches with new stone dials
This new collection from Bulova and Complecto runs deep
Stone Dial Collection

To honor cultural identity and community-based efforts, Bulova and Complecto joined forces and unveiled limited edition variants of the Super Seville that foster a sense of community and inclusion. Over the past few years, Complecto has focused on inclusion with multiple activities and projects that dive deeper into heritage and culture.

While this new partnership was established in 2023, the two brands are working toward a common goal due to their shared values. At the surface level, the collaboration might seem like it’s all about a stylish timepiece, but it runs deeper than this and tells an authentic story. Think of this new collaboration as a symbol of a deep bond, strengthened by affirmative values, which steers toward growth.

Read more
Louis Vuitton rolls out the Escale 39mm Platinum Edition, with an artistic blue dial
A new Escale 39mm Platinum Edition that'll captivate you with a grand fue enamel finish
Louis Vuitton Escale 39mm

In the past 11 months, Louis Vuitton has been elevating its status by unveiling some interesting models—the latest model is the Louis Vuitton Escale 39mm Platinum Edition.

The Escale collection revolves around travel and adventure. It draws inspiration from the brand’s luxurious side. All Escale pieces have unique elements that unite two worlds—the adventurous world and the horology world. Different parts, such as the lugs and the strap, were largely influenced by elements featured on travel trunks.

Read more