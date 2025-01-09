 Skip to main content
New Seiko watches honor Shohei Ohtani’s legacy with striking blue shade

Two new watches that honor Shohei

By
Seiko SBEJ023
Seiko SBEJ023 Seiko / Seiko

The new Seiko x Shohei timepieces are finally here; naturally, they come in two different blue shades based on the primary colors of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team Shohei Ohtani plays for.

Shohei Ohtani is a baseball player who’s mastered his craft. He has a couple of titles under his belt—the latest is the 2024 MVP. Ohtani also took the game to a whole new level, setting new records that hadn’t been achieved before, with 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs.

The first timepiece in this line, the SBEJ023, comes with a blue bezel complemented by a black dial with white hour markers. Seiko went for a shade that’s quite close to Los Angeles Dodgers’ blue accent.

As a timepiece that’s inspired by Shohei, the SBEJ023 has the player’s number on the bezel, a small detail that pays tribute to Shohei.

On the case back, an inscription—Shohei Ohtani Limited Edition—adds to the look. The strap has a black shade that blends smoothly with the dial and the bezel.

While the SBEJ023 has a black dial, the SBEJ025 features a white dial and a blue bezel. It’s worth noting that the second timepiece is fitted with the same components as the SBEJ023. The main difference between the two watches is the dial color.

Since the SBEJ025 is fitted with a white dial, it creates a beautiful contrast between different components.

Seiko SBEJ025
Seiko SBEJ025 Seiko / Seiko

Seiko will roll out 1700 pieces of the SBEJ023.

The SBEJ025, on the other hand, will be capped at 500 pieces. The Seiko x Shohei Limited edition retails at $2,101.

