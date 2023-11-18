Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Ultra, Series 9, and more

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and have considered grabbing one of its watches, now is the perfect time with so many great Black Friday deals going on. While there aren’t always a lot of great Apple Watch deals going on, we’ve found a few across Apple’s latest stuff, such as the Ultra 2 and the SE 2. We’ve also found some good deals on both the Watch 8 and the Watch 9, and if you’re considering going for one of those, be sure to read our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8 for some more info. Also, while you’re here, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deal roundup, which has over a hundred deals you can take advantage of.

Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

When Apple first released the Watch SE, everybody was surprised, given that Apple didn’t really target or market for the more budget-friendly crowd, so it was a big deal when it released its budget-friendly Watch SE. Since then, it’s had a couple of upgrades, including the latest Watch 2nd Gen, of which we’ve collected some great Black Friday deals.

Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday Deals

On the other hand, you have the latest and greatest of Apple’s lineup, which is the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Made for those who need something more extreme and rugged, the Ultra 2 has everything you could hope for in a smartwatch and fitness watch, making it perfect for those with active lifestyles. That said, because it’s a relatively recent release, there aren’t many great deals on it that we’ve been able to find.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday Deals

If you don’t really need the newest and best thing that Apple offers, then the Watch Series 9 is still a great alternative if you want a smartwatch. They are moderately prices with a great variety, and there’s even a couple of great Black Friday deals on them you can take advantage of.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals

While the Watch Series 8 is a couple of generations old right now, its still a great watch and a good option for something budget-oriented. It’s not as cheap as the SE 2, but it’s close, and it might be a better purchase if you’re willing to spend a little bit of extra cash.

Other Apple Watch Black Friday Deals Worth Talking About

In this final category, you’ll find all the stuff that doesn’t really fit the categories above, such as various watch straps and protective cases. You can find quite a lot of great accessories, but we’ve collected some of our favorite deals to help save you some trouble.

