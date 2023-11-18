 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Ultra, Series 9, and more

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and have considered grabbing one of its watches, now is the perfect time with so many great Black Friday deals going on. While there aren’t always a lot of great Apple Watch deals going on, we’ve found a few across Apple’s latest stuff, such as the Ultra 2 and the SE 2. We’ve also found some good deals on both the Watch 8 and the Watch 9, and if you’re considering going for one of those, be sure to read our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8 for some more info. Also, while you’re here, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deal roundup, which has over a hundred deals you can take advantage of.

Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

An Apple Watch SE being worn on someone's wrist with the apps displayed on its screen.
Apple

When Apple first released the Watch SE, everybody was surprised, given that Apple didn’t really target or market for the more budget-friendly crowd, so it was a big deal when it released its budget-friendly Watch SE. Since then, it’s had a couple of upgrades, including the latest Watch 2nd Gen, of which we’ve collected some great Black Friday deals.

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 40mm) — 
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 44mm) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular, 40mm) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular, 44mm) —
Recommended Videos

Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple / Apple

On the other hand, you have the latest and greatest of Apple’s lineup, which is the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Made for those who need something more extreme and rugged, the Ultra 2 has everything you could hope for in a smartwatch and fitness watch, making it perfect for those with active lifestyles. That said, because it’s a relatively recent release, there aren’t many great deals on it that we’ve been able to find.

  • Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch 9 Range
Apple / Apple

If you don’t really need the newest and best thing that Apple offers, then the Watch Series 9 is still a great alternative if you want a smartwatch. They are moderately prices with a great variety, and there’s even a couple of great Black Friday deals on them you can take advantage of.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 Starlight Aluminum case & Starlight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 Gold Stainless Steel Case, Gold Milanese Loop & AppleCare+ (2 Years) (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) —

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Apple

While the Watch Series 8 is a couple of generations old right now, its still a great watch and a good option for something budget-oriented. It’s not as cheap as the SE 2, but it’s close, and it might be a better purchase if you’re willing to spend a little bit of extra cash.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 Starlight Aluminum Case & Starlight Sport Band (GPS, 41mm)  —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch Silver Stainless Steel Case & White Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8  Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Other Apple Watch Black Friday Deals Worth Talking About

Bexar Goods Co. Apple Watch Strap
Bexar

In this final category, you’ll find all the stuff that doesn’t really fit the categories above, such as various watch straps and protective cases. You can find quite a lot of great accessories, but we’ve collected some of our favorite deals to help save you some trouble.

  • Modal Bumper for Apple Watch 40mm (2-Pack) —
  • NEXT Sport Band Watch Strap for Apple Watch 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm —
  • NEXT Sport Band DUO Watch Strap for Apple Watch 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm —
  • Modal Nylon Watch Band for Apple Watch 38mm, 40mm, 41mm and Apple Watch Series 1-9 —
  • Modal Active Nylon Watch Band for Apple Watch 42mm, 44mm, 45mm (Series 1-9) and Apple Watch Ultra Series 1-2 49mm —
  • Nomad Metal Watch Band for Apple Watch 42mm and 44mm —
  • Nomad Modern Leather Watch Strap for Apple Watch 42mm and 44mm —
  • Nomad Active Leather Strap 44mm —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
The best Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, from just $10
Tool chest open by tekton from unsplash

Got some new tools on the way for the holidays? Pick up a few during the Black Friday deals or Cyber Week sale? You'll need somewhere to organize and store them all. The best place to do that is always going to be a conventional tool box or smaller tool chest. You don't have to worry about chasing down wrenches, screwdrivers, screws, or anything else -- power tools included. Instead, they're all safely tucked away inside your tool box. Better yet, if you store them in a chest you can bring that with you to wherever the project site is, garage, backyard, inside, or elsewhere. Frankly, if you don't already have one now is the best time to get one thanks to these Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, to go with the DeWalt Black Friday deals and Milwaukee Black Friday deals we're seeing. We've rounded up all the best offers below.
Best Black Friday tool box deals

If you don't know, a tool box is similar to a lunch box, and meant to be portable, at the very least around your home. Unlike a chest, which is meant to be static, you can pack your most useful tools inside and bring it with you to the project site. They come in all forms from cloth and fabric to more durable steel. Here are all of the best Black Friday tool box deals we could find:

Read more
DeWalt Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.

It is inevitable. At least one gift this Christmas is going to require a screwdriver to get the batteries in it. Another will require a drill for "adjustments" to its pre-fab holes. A family member's car will mysteriously die in your yard. The list goes on, but one thing is for certain; if you have the right tools for any job, you'll be able to help. However, good tools don't come cheap. Well, at least most of the year. Right now, we're finding great deals on DeWALT power tools, accessories, and other essentials that will help you get the job — whatever it may be — done. Here are our top picks for both DeWALT power tools and assorted accessories.

Best DeWALT power tool Black Friday deals

Read more
Milwaukee Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A man working with Milwaukee gloves.

If you need to invest in a quality set of power tools, Black Friday is a naturally good time to go about getting them. Getting a great deal is particularly easy with Milwaukee tools and accessories, which come fairly priced all year and especially during the holiday season. So, if you don't have all of the essential tools, be sure to check out these offerings. We especially recommend that you scroll down to the accessories, too, because Milwaukee offers legitimately low price goods year round. While Black Friday savings on these accessories aren't showing large percentages off, it does feel like the company is scratching the last layer of price off before profits become affected. In simpler terms, for a lot of these accessories, it is hard to imagine them coming at a lower price, although DeWALT Black Friday deals and Bosch Black Friday deals are giving them a run for their money.

Best Milwaukee power tool Black Friday deals

Read more