ROA’s newest sneaker is made for the modern outdoorsman

By
Just in time for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, Italian-brand ROA is setting the bar for the modern outdoorsman. With a new silhouette that combines outdoor needs with modern details, the newest sneaker from ROA is unlike anything you’ll see this season. Following a trend of wearing athleisure footwear for urban settings, the latest sneaker is a versatile and stylish option that continues to deliver off the trails. While the sneaker’s design is made to stand out from the rest, the brand doesn’t falter on any performance technology either. Made to support the user in every adventure, this ROA sneaker is a perfect all-around warm-weather shoe. Whether traveling or looking to keep your feet comfortable during the summer, these sneakers are a worthy addition to any wardrobe. 

Discover the outdoors with ROA’s Arpy Sneakers

The Arpy sneaker, with an open mesh upper, is a breathable option to keep you comfortable, even in warm weather. As a small hidden feature, the sneaker has a subtle Velcro strap concealed in the design for a cleaner look. It also features a rubber toe cup and a back pull tab for more protection and accessibility. The Arpy sneaker also comes with an EVA midsole and a Vibram Ecostep sole, which adds comfort, lightness, and traction for all surfaces and journeys. Available in three colorways, ‘Sand Honey,’ ‘Black,’ and ‘Grey,’ the Arpy Sneaker can be purchased via the P.A.M web store for $182. While the unique silhouette might seem too modern for some, the uniqueness of the sneaker allows outdoor enthusiasts to don their most stylish footwear in the wild.

Leslie Leon
