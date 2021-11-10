The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Despite a full schedule following new business opportunities after a season 16 Bachelorette appearance, Bennett Jordan still maintains his day job as a managing director at Whitney Partners wealth and alternative asset management.

“I love what I do, and while I have more than enough to keep me working until well past dinner, I have so much fun being a creator. I love any opportunity to create, to share the things I love with others, and to make people laugh or bring happiness to others,” Jordan said in a phone interview.

A large part of this creative outlet for Jordan aligns with his passion for fashion, especially where shoes step into the picture. This summer that took the form of a partnership with Del Toro shoes in designing a pair of sage green suede Milano loafers that added a distinct dash to his summer outfits. As this fall fades to winter, Jordan has collaborated for a second time with Del Toro CEO Andrew Roberts on an Italian shoe in line with the season, a luxurious dark green velvet slipper.

“Green has been my favorite color since I was a little kid,” Jordan said. “There’s a green velvet sofa in my living room, a green carpet on the floor, and a glass table that’s off-white and speckled with green.”

Jordan went on to say that while he appreciated the shape and comfort of his first Del Toro slippers, a navy-colored pair from a few years back, this new pair is “just a huge upgrade in shoe feel and fit.”

“They’re much more comfortable and add a little something different,” Jordan said. “There are not a lot of green velvet slippers on the market.”

Del Toro’s velvet slippers range from a stylish alternative to sneakers with jeans or chinos to standing in as a sleek substitute for dress shoes during more formal occasions (such as the sleek slippers Jordan made his Bachelorette entrance in, striding from a white Rolls Royce, complete in tux and white scarf). The velvet slipper’s texture and subtle dark green aligns to fall and winter, indoors and out. Whether it’s at a pool table at a bar in Brooklyn, where del Toro first photographed Jordan wearing the slipper, or strolling along his beloved High Line greenscape in New York City, the shoes offer a polished and elevated look for the sharply dressed man.

“Velvet and this green gives you this next level pop,” Jordan said. “It’s similar to how I dress across the board. As a man you have nuances and attention to detail that gives you that next level of pop. It’s the most beautiful shoe in my closet, without a doubt.”

That’s really saying something for a man who estimates that he’s got about 50 to 60 slippers in his closet.

Del Toro’s “Men’s Green Velvet Slipper II” is now on sale for $365. Most of Jordan’s first collaboration, the “Men’s Sage Suede Milano Loafer,” sold out this summer, so if you’re looking for a singular fashionable style to rock this season, you need to act fast.

