Studio Nicholson, Paraboot refresh the derby shoe

For the brand Paraboot, the Micheal Derby shoe is only one of the most iconic designs in their rotation. Established over 115 years ago, Paraboot has become an understated go-to brand and the Micheal shoe is their star. Just as Paraboot has silently wowed the masses, Studio Nicholson has added luxury and style to wardrobes in small yet significant ways. Both sophisticated brands have joined forces to refresh the beloved Micheal Derby shoe in a way only they can. Although it is being marketed for next year’s Summer/Spring collection, this collaborative shoe is worthy of wearing now. An almost hybrid of a slipper and sneaker, this design is perfect for those who are always on the go but still want to look dressed up even if they’re in a rush.

Studio Nicholson X Paraboot ‘Michael’

In a new collaboration between Studio Nicholson and Paraboot, the “Michael’ Derby shoe is getting a slight upgrade worthy of both brands. Handcrafted in Paraboot’s French factory, the shoe is made from a sheepskin leather lining and full-grained deer leather that oozes quality and luxury in every corner. The shoe’s construction utilizes traditional Noreweign welt stitching and includes a chunky natural rubber sole for extra traction on the bottom. The brands opted for chic white cotton laces that add the perfect ruggedness to the design. The ‘Michael’ Derby shoe is now available via Studio Nicholson’s web store, flagship stores, and selected stockists for $655. This design comes in a chic dark brown tone that’ll work perfectly with almost any look you have in mind.

