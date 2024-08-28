The bottle features iconography celebrating the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos

High end spirits have always been a blend of flavor and art, and tequila brand Don Julio is embracing that with its new limited edition bottle. The brand brought artist and fashion designer Willy Chavarria on board to create the bottle for its 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition, inspired by Chavarria’s Mexican-American heritage and the Día de Muertos holiday.

The bottle features roses and Mexican iconography to celebrate the worldwide popularity of this Mexican spirit. “I am deeply inspired by my Mexican heritage which I strive to represent through my art and design,” said Chavarria. “The Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle along with my recent collection is a heartfelt illustration of the synergy between time-honored tradition and Mexico’s modernism.”

The 70 Añejo Cristalino tequila was first launched in 2012 to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary. It is aged for 18 months in American white oak barrels to achieve the Añejo flavor, then filtered using charcoal to remove the color and leave behind a crystal clear liquid.

“Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino is a symbol of our leadership and love for tequila craft,” said Karen Harris, Vice President of Tequila Don Julio. “We are proud to partner with Willy Chavarria to bring his designs to life through a collaboration that celebrates the interaction of the tradition and modernity of Mexico.”

Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show will feature a capsule collection inspired by the tequila, with more details coming this fall. The limited edition bottle will sell for $70 for a 750 ml bottle and will be available at retailers and online.