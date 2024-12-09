 Skip to main content
Ring in the new year with these timeless classic rum cocktails

The iconic rum drinks are suited to any celebration

By
rum cocktails nye diplomatico manhattan
Diplomatico Rum

With December already in full swing, there’s always a ton to do at this time of year. From decorating the house to preparing for hosting or cooking duties, the festive season can have a lot going on. So while there are still several weeks until New Year’s Eve, it’s worth thinking about getting ready for a party if you’re planning on hosting.

While Christmas and Hanukkah come with their own flavors and traditions, New Year is a celebration that’s a bit freer — you can celebrate in whatever way feels right for you. And that might be a quiet night at home on the sofa, or it might be a flamboyant party. Either way, though, it’s a great time to enjoy some well crafted cocktails.

If you’re looking for something different from the typical Champagne, but you still want to stick to drinks which are classy and classic, then there are beloved traditional cocktails which have stood the test of time thanks to their broad appeal. We’ve got a selection of classic rum cocktails featuring Diplomatico Rum which are perfect for ringing in the new year.

Mai Tai

Diplomatico Rum

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva
  • 1 Part Diplomático Mantuano
  • 0.75 Part Orange Curacao
  • 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 Part Orgeat
  • 2 dashes Aromatic bitters
  • Orchid, pineapple frond & lime

Method:

Add all ingredients to shaker with crushed ice for a bit of dilution. Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and pineapple leaf.

Rum Manhattan

Diplomatico Rum

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Diplomático Mantuano
  • 1 Part Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 Part Dash Orange Bitters

Method:

Add the ingredients to a mixing glass along with plenty of ice and stir well until fully chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with an expressed orange peel.

Old Cuban

Diplomatico Rum

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Parts Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva
  • 1 Part Sugar syrup
  • 0.75 Part Fresh lime juice
  • Small handful of Mint leaves
  • 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • 1 Part Champagne (to be added later)
  • Mint sprig

Method:

Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in a shaker. Add simple, bitters and rum and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass straight up. Top with sparkling wine.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
